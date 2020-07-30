Just In
- 6 hrs ago Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Arriving On August 4 In India; To Go On Sale Via Amazon
-
- 10 hrs ago Tecno Spark 6 Air Smartphone, Minipod M1 Single-Ear Wireless Earbud Launched In India
- 10 hrs ago Realme 6i To Go On Sale On July 31: Should You Buy?
- 11 hrs ago PUBG Updates Privacy Policy For Indian Players To Avoid Ban; Will This Help?
Don't Miss
- News Chinese claims in Bhutan, incursion in India are indicative of their intentions: Pompeo
- Movies ‘Mumbai Police Wants Family To Name Production Houses, Why?’ Sushant’s Father’s Lawyer Vikas Singh
- Sports England vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Willey's five-for sets the tone in straightforward Eng win
- Finance Reliance Net Profits Rises 31%, Exceptional Income Supports
- Lifestyle Did You Know Eating Papaya, Aloe Vera And Pineapple Can Cause Miscarriage in Early Pregnancy?
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Becomes The Best-Selling Middleweight Motorcycle In The UK
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000 To Gift On Raksha Bandhan
You can also check out the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7T. They make one of the best smartphones on the list to gift your sister for under Rs. 40,000. the latest among these is the OnePlus Nord, which has been sweeping headlines for its premium design and look with a budget-friendly price tag.
Apart from Samsung and OnePlus, buyers can also explore other options like the Vivo X50, Vivo iQOO 3, and the Vivo V19. These are some of the popular and premium smartphones from Vivo. Take the Vivo X50 for instance, it's the brand new phone from the company and packs one of the best camera setups in this price range.
The list of best smartphones to gift your sister for Raksha Bandhan also includes the Black Shark 2, Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition, Oppo Reno3 Pro, Oppo Reno 2Z, and the Honor View 20. these smartphones are available for under Rs. 40,000 - making it one of the best gifting ideas for your sister.
Moreover, these premium smartphones are powered high processors, offer high RAM variants, and enhanced camera functionality.
Samsung Galaxy A71
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OnePlus Nord
MRP: Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
Vivo X50
MRP: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- Snapdragon 730 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Vivo iQOO 3
MRP: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G/WiFi
- 4440mAh Battery
OnePlus 7T
MRP: Rs. 34,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 28,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 12nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 44MP + 2MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 4025mAh Battery
OnePlus 7
MRP: Rs. 30,745
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View 20
MRP: Rs. 22,890
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
MRP: Rs. 21,995
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
MRP: Rs. 25,250
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Reno 2Z
MRP: Rs. 25,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLT
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V19 256GB
MRP: Rs. 24,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera
- Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
-
74,999
-
48,489
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
9,999
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
37,999
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
10,290
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316