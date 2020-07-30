Best Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000 To Gift On Raksha Bandhan

Apart from Samsung and OnePlus, buyers can also explore other options like the Vivo X50, Vivo iQOO 3, and the Vivo V19. These are some of the popular and premium smartphones from Vivo. Take the Vivo X50 for instance, it's the brand new phone from the company and packs one of the best camera setups in this price range.

The list of best smartphones to gift your sister for Raksha Bandhan also includes the Black Shark 2, Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition, Oppo Reno3 Pro, Oppo Reno 2Z, and the Honor View 20. these smartphones are available for under Rs. 40,000 - making it one of the best gifting ideas for your sister.

Moreover, these premium smartphones are powered high processors, offer high RAM variants, and enhanced camera functionality.

Samsung Galaxy A71

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord

MRP: Rs 24,999

Key Specs



6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Vivo X50

MRP: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs



6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

Snapdragon 730 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

Vivo iQOO 3

MRP: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs



6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

5G/WiFi

4440mAh Battery

OnePlus 7T

MRP: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs



6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 MAh Battery

OPPO Reno3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 28,900

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 12nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

44MP + 2MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

4025mAh Battery

OnePlus 7

MRP: Rs. 30,745

Key Specs



6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Honor View 20

MRP: Rs. 22,890

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

MRP: Rs. 21,995

Key Specs



6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

MRP: Rs. 25,250

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2Z

MRP: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLT

4000mAh battery

Vivo V19 256GB

MRP: Rs. 24,990

Key Specs

