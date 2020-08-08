Week 34, 2020 Launch Roundup: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5 5G, Vivo S7, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra And

In addition to smartphones, the smart TV and audibles market segment also witnessed a slew of notable launches. Having said that, here we have curated a list of all the launches that have happened in the week 34 of this year. Take a look at the launch roundup from here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds is a new pair of premium truly wireless earbuds from the company. This earbuds is priced at Rs. 19,990 and features active noise cancellation. Also, there are interesting features such as a battery that can last up to 10 days, Google Assistant and Alexa support among others.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India with a quad-camera setup comprising an ultra-wide-angle lens, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop notch, an infrared sensor, and support for 18W fast-charging.

Sony 55-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Sony 55-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV is the new addition to the company's Android TV portfolio. It features a Sony X1 processor that can deliver an immersive TV viewing experience, 4K X Reality Pro feature to upscale FHD content to 4K resolution, Bass Reflex speakers and Dolby Audio support.

OPPO K7 5G

OPPO K7 5G makes use of a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The other goodies of this smartphone include an in-display fingerprint system, Android 10 OS topped with ColorOS and much more.

Nokia C3

Nokia C3 is an entry-level smartphone from the company featuring 5.99-inch HD+ display, a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A chipset teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, a single 8MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other aspects include a 3040mAh battery and standard connectivity aspects.

Vivo S7

Vivo S7 has been launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. The major highlight of the smartphone is the presence of a dual-camera setup at the front with a 44MP primary camera sensor and a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor.

Philips Audio Products Range

Philips Audio range has expanded as TPV and announced a slew of new products including TAT4205BK truly wireless earbuds, TAN2215BK wireless neckband, HTL4080 wireless soundbar and the HTL1045 soundbar. These produces are priced starting from Rs. 3,999 and are already up for sale.

Realme V5 5G

Realme V5 5G has been unveiled with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity with up to 8GB RAM, Android 10 OS topped with Realme UI, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a P2i splash-resistant coating, and a 5000mAh battery with 30W flash charge fast-charging support.

Kodak Smart Android TVs

Kodak TV portfolio has expanded with the launch of seven new variants under the CA and XPRO series. These new smart Android TVs run Android 9.0 and come with Google Assistant support. All new variant feature a premium design with no bezels and 24W sound output and are priced starting from Rs. 10,999.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to arrive with an Ergo-Lift hinge for the keyboard. This laptop comes with a thin and lightweight portfolio. The other aspects of the device include an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, USB Type-C charging, and a slew of other notable features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. These new tablets are the latest ones to be added to the flagship tablet series from the company. And, these come with notable aspects such as the S Pen support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the second-generation device in the Z series has been unveiled with a punch-hole design for the additional viewing space, a re-engineered hinge, a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience, a triple-camera settup at the rear, a 4500mAh battery with Dual Intelligent capability and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been unveiled with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display, a refresh rate of 60Hz, an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ or Exynos 990 SoC, up to 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM and a triple-camera setup with a 12MP, 64MP and 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera, and a 4300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has been announced in three color options - white, black, and bronze. The new premium offering in the true wireless earbuds category comes with 12mm drivers with AKG tuning, Bluetooth 5.0, noise cancellation, a battery tat can last up to 29 hours on a single charge and fast-charging support too.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra borrows many aspects from the standard variant with differences such as a larger 6.9-inch WQHD curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, an advanced triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, and a bigger 4500mAh battery with reverse charging and fast wired and wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest smartwatch from the company that comes in two variants - 41mm and 45mm with screen sizes 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch respectively. The other aspects of the Galaxy Watch 3 include an Exynos 9110 SoC, Tizen OS 5.5. and Super AMOLED display.

Motorola AmphisoundX Products

Motorola AmphisoundX lineup has launched new soundbars and home theaters at an affordable price point. These include the Motorola AmphisoundX 2.1-channel 120W soundbar, Motorola AmphisoundX 4.1-channel 120W Home Theatre and Motorola AmphisoundX 2.1-channel 70W Convertible Soundbar.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 1080p Android TV stick comes with a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. The device is capable of FHD 1080p video output and Dolby and DTS surround sound. There is support for Google Assistant and a dedicated button for the along with Netflix and Prime Video.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Apple launches new 27-inch Retina 5K iMac featuring faster Intel processors with up to 10 cores, twice the memory capacity, improved AMD graphics, a nano-texture glass option for Retina 5K display, studio-quality mics, higher fidelity speakers and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones comes with a QN1 noise canceling processor, gesture controls on the exterior, adaptive sound controls, automatic wear detection, and a battery that can last for up to 30 hours per charge with active noise cancelation enabled.

Noise Colorfit Nav Smartwatch

Noise Colorfit Nav Smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs. 3,999. This affordable smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels, an oleophobic coating for smudge resistance, inbuilt GPS, a 6-axis sensor and all the necessary fitness and training features.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition features Windows 10 Home, a 14-inch FHD IPS display with Acer's proprietary Color Intelligence technology, Acer BlueLightShield to cut down blue light emission, a 10th gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB RAM, 512GB SSD and up to 2TB hard drive.