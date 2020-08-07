Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Special Offers On Smartphones

All the online shopping platforms host exclusive sale offers for products marking celebrations in India. Amazon is also hosting Prime Day Sale where it is offering several offers on different products. Smartphones are amongst the popular products which are being given special discount during this sale.

Wanna know which all smartphones are selling with offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Here's the list.

21% Off On Vivo V17

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

31% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

4% Off On OPPO A31

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

29% Off On HUAWEI Y9s

Key Specs



6.59-Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm Processor

6GB RAM/128GB ROM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery

8% Off On OPPO Reno 4 Pro

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

33% Off On Apple iPhone Xs

Key Specs



5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

10% Off On Vivo Y50

Key Specs