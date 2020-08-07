Just In
- 37 min ago WhatsApp To Integrate ShareChat Videos In Picture-In-Picture Mode
-
- 1 hr ago Infinix Zero 8 Spotted On Google Play Console Listing: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Realme 5 Pro, Realme C3 New Variants Arrive In India: Price, Sale Details
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: What's Different?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bhavini Purohit Postpones Wedding; Says She & Dhaval Are Waiting For Situation To Come Under Control
- News Lanka’s Rajapaksa clan registers landslide win in parliamentary polls
- Sports Important for young players to learn right techniques early: Bharat Chetri
- Finance RBI To Offer Offline Payments Via Cards, Wallets, Mobiles: Here's How It Works
- Automobiles Prices For The New CBR1000RR-R Fireblade And Fireblade SP Will Leave You Surprised
- Lifestyle On National Handloom Day 2020, Vidya Balan Gives Us Handloom Goal With A Pretty Mustard Saree
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit Near Delhi In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Special Offers On Smartphones
E-commerce platforms have been turning out to be the one-stop destination for shopping. With the recent lockdown situation prevailing across the globe, buyers have been routing to online retail stores to buy goods. Smartphone manufacturers have also seen an all time high in their sales in the past few years online. In fact, the brands have now started launching their products via online stores such as Amazon and Flipkart.
All the online shopping platforms host exclusive sale offers for products marking celebrations in India. Amazon is also hosting Prime Day Sale where it is offering several offers on different products. Smartphones are amongst the popular products which are being given special discount during this sale.
Wanna know which all smartphones are selling with offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Here's the list.
21% Off On Vivo V17
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
31% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
4% Off On OPPO A31
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
29% Off On HUAWEI Y9s
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm Processor
- 6GB RAM/128GB ROM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
8% Off On OPPO Reno 4 Pro
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
33% Off On Apple iPhone Xs
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
10% Off On Vivo Y50
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ IView Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,989
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,990
-
17,499
-
23,998
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
59,900
-
35,999
-
45,999
-
74,790
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
16,105