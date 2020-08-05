ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon is offering stellar discounts on almost every smartphone that got launched in the last few days during Prime Day sale 2020. The company is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories.

    Amazon Prime Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones
     

    Besides, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI on mid-range and premium smartphones with a starting installment of just Rs. 1,665 along with Rs. 13,500 off on exchange of your old smartphones. Here are some of the smartphones that are worth checking out.

    Up to Rs 4,000 Off On OnePlus

    Up to Rs 4,000 Off On OnePlus

    You can now get your favorite OnePlus smartphone with up to Rs. 4,000 off and this deal is applicable on phones like the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

    Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI On Samsung M series Smartphones

    Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI On Samsung M series Smartphones

    Samsung's M series smartphones are known for offering a great display and intuitive software experience. During Prime Day sale 2020, one can get up to 6 months no-cost EMI on the entire range of Samsung Galaxy M series of smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy M31s.

    Up to Rs 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung Smartphones And Additional Exchange Offers Up to Rs. 4,000
     

    Up to Rs 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung Smartphones And Additional Exchange Offers Up to Rs. 4,000

    If you are planning to get a flagship Samsung smartphone, then this is the right time for you. There are a few Samsung smartphones that offer up to Rs. 25,000 off. Besides, the company will also be offering an additional Rs. 4,000 off on exchange offers.

    Up to Rs 10,000 Off On Apple with Great Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus

    Up to Rs 10,000 Off On Apple with Great Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus

    The Apple iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11 are also on offer during Prime Day 2020, where some of these models are now Rs. 10,000 cheaper and this is the best time to buy an iPhone.

    Up to Rs. 14,000 Off On OPPO Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 Months

    Up to Rs. 14,000 Off On OPPO Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 Months

    Oppo has been introducing features like high-resolution cameras and faster-charging speed, and during the Prime Day 2020 sale, one can get up to Rs. 14,000 off on some of the most trending smartphones that the company has launched recently.

    Up to Rs. 6,000 Off On Vivo Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 months

    Up to Rs. 6,000 Off On Vivo Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 months

    If you are a Vivo smartphone aficionado, then the Prime Day 2020 sale has covered you as well, offering up to Rs. 6,000 off on the new Vivo smartphones with up to 9 months no-cost EMI on some of the recently launched Vivo smartphones.

    Up to 70% Off On Power Banks, Earphones And Other Mobiles Accessories

    Up to 70% Off On Power Banks, Earphones And Other Mobiles Accessories

    Smartphone accessories like power banks, earphones, and charging cables from various brands will be available with up to 70 percent off, and here are all the details that you need to know.

    Mobile Accessories Starting Rs. 99

    Mobile Accessories Starting Rs. 99

    If you are looking for cheap mobile accessories, then Amazon is offering the same with a starting price of Rs. 99 during Prime Day sale 2020.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X