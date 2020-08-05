Amazon Prime Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones

Besides, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI on mid-range and premium smartphones with a starting installment of just Rs. 1,665 along with Rs. 13,500 off on exchange of your old smartphones. Here are some of the smartphones that are worth checking out.

Up to Rs 4,000 Off On OnePlus

You can now get your favorite OnePlus smartphone with up to Rs. 4,000 off and this deal is applicable on phones like the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI On Samsung M series Smartphones

Samsung's M series smartphones are known for offering a great display and intuitive software experience. During Prime Day sale 2020, one can get up to 6 months no-cost EMI on the entire range of Samsung Galaxy M series of smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy M31s.

Up to Rs 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung Smartphones And Additional Exchange Offers Up to Rs. 4,000

If you are planning to get a flagship Samsung smartphone, then this is the right time for you. There are a few Samsung smartphones that offer up to Rs. 25,000 off. Besides, the company will also be offering an additional Rs. 4,000 off on exchange offers.

Up to Rs 10,000 Off On Apple with Great Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11 are also on offer during Prime Day 2020, where some of these models are now Rs. 10,000 cheaper and this is the best time to buy an iPhone.

Up to Rs. 14,000 Off On OPPO Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 Months

Oppo has been introducing features like high-resolution cameras and faster-charging speed, and during the Prime Day 2020 sale, one can get up to Rs. 14,000 off on some of the most trending smartphones that the company has launched recently.

Up to Rs. 6,000 Off On Vivo Smartphones And No Cost EMI Up to 9 months

If you are a Vivo smartphone aficionado, then the Prime Day 2020 sale has covered you as well, offering up to Rs. 6,000 off on the new Vivo smartphones with up to 9 months no-cost EMI on some of the recently launched Vivo smartphones.

Up to 70% Off On Power Banks, Earphones And Other Mobiles Accessories

Smartphone accessories like power banks, earphones, and charging cables from various brands will be available with up to 70 percent off, and here are all the details that you need to know.

Mobile Accessories Starting Rs. 99

If you are looking for cheap mobile accessories, then Amazon is offering the same with a starting price of Rs. 99 during Prime Day sale 2020.