Week 34, 2021 Launch Roundup: Asus ROG Phone 5s, Realme GT 5G, Redmi Note 10S, iQOO 8 Pro And More

The world of gadgets is advancing with each passing day, as there are new advancements and a number of new products that are entering the market from time to time. Having said that, last week also witnessed numerous launches, some of them being highly awaited offerings such as the Samsung flagship foldable smartphones, the Realme laptop and more.

If you are interested in keeping yourself updated with the latest launches in the market, then you will find this list helpful as we have listed the launches that took place in the last week, the week 34 of this year. Take a look at this launch roundup from here. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

1.9-inch (260 x 512 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 302ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G

Water resistant (IPX8)

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

3300mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak)

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display, 387ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1000 nits(HBM), 1500 nits(peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh battery ASUS ROG Phone 5s Key Specs 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) batter Vivo Y21 Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Redmi 10 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost up to 1585MHz at 60W

AMD Ryzen TM 9 5900HS Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz)

9 5900HS Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz) 120Hz 14" PANTONE Validated IPS-Type WQHD (2560 x 1440) display

16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Backlit Precision Gaming Keyboard

Gray Color | 0.78" thin, 3.75 lbs ultraportable form-factor

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.1 | USB Type-C Charging Capable | Windows 10 Home

ROG Remix Packaging: Remix your favorite tracks and the conductive areas

Customizable Spectre Blue AniMe Matrix TM LED lid. Display custom images and animations

LED lid. Display custom images and animations ROG Intelligent Cooling system with self-cleaning anti-dust tunnels Soundcore R500 wireless neckband earphones Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

IPX5 Waterproof

AI powered mics for Crystal clear calls

USB-C Fast Charge | 10 mins = 3 hours Playtime Realme Book Slim with 14-inch 2K display Key Specs 14-inch (2160 × 1440 pixels) 2K IPS display with 400 nits Peak Brightness, 330 nits Typical Brightness, 100% sRGB, 1500:1 contrast ratio

3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics / 3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (4.1GHz max clock) with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM, 256GB (i3) / 512GB (i5) NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; pre-loaded with MS Office 2019

720p webcam

54Wh battery Realme GT 5G Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A03s Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Key Specs POWERED BY DumaOS 3.0: Reduce ping rates up to 93% and enjoy faster, lag-free online gaming and smoother streaming with this Router OS built especially for gamers

THE ULTIMATE GAMING EXPERIENCE FOR Playstation 5: XR1000 brings unbelievable speed, lower latency, smoother streaming to your PS5 by leveraging all the benefits of WiFi 6 so you can always beat the competition

FAST WiFi 6 PERFORMANCE: Wireless coverage at AX5400 Dual-Band speed provides up to 4x more device capacity than AC routers

COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wired Ethernet or wireless gaming device including PCs, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles

ADVANCED CYBER-SECURITY: Supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols. Includes Guest WiFi access, VPN, and NETGEAR Armor (powered by BitDefender )- a best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection technology Google Pixel 5a 5G Key Specs 6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery iQOO 8 Pro Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 20:9

aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3 color gamut

Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 48MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4390mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology for 1.4 µm

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola Edge 20 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA (1/3/5/7/8/28/38/41/66/77/78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery ZTE Axon 30 Key Specs

6.92-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 20.5:9 10-bit display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MyOS11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP under-screen front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n28/n41/n78 for China), Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) battery

