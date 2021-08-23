Week 34, 2021 Launch Roundup: Asus ROG Phone 5s, Realme GT 5G, Redmi Note 10S, iQOO 8 Pro And More

For Quick Alerts
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The world of gadgets is advancing with each passing day, as there are new advancements and a number of new products that are entering the market from time to time. Having said that, last week also witnessed numerous launches, some of them being highly awaited offerings such as the Samsung flagship foldable smartphones, the Realme laptop and more.
If you are interested in keeping yourself updated with the latest launches in the market, then you will find this list helpful as we have listed the launches that took place in the last week, the week 34 of this year. Take a look at this launch roundup from here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- 1.9-inch (260 x 512 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 302ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G
- Water resistant (IPX8)
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 3300mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak)
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display, 387ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1000 nits(HBM), 1500 nits(peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh battery
ASUS ROG Phone 5s
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5
- Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) batter
Vivo Y21
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi 10
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost up to 1585MHz at 60W
- AMD RyzenTM 9 5900HS Processor (16M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz)
- 120Hz 14" PANTONE Validated IPS-Type WQHD (2560 x 1440) display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Backlit Precision Gaming Keyboard
- Gray Color | 0.78" thin, 3.75 lbs ultraportable form-factor
- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.1 | USB Type-C Charging Capable | Windows 10 Home
- ROG Remix Packaging: Remix your favorite tracks and the conductive areas
- Customizable Spectre Blue AniMe MatrixTM LED lid. Display custom images and animations
- ROG Intelligent Cooling system with self-cleaning anti-dust tunnels
Soundcore R500 wireless neckband earphones
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- IPX5 Waterproof
- AI powered mics for Crystal clear calls
- USB-C Fast Charge | 10 mins = 3 hours Playtime
Realme Book Slim with 14-inch 2K display
Key Specs
- 14-inch (2160 × 1440 pixels) 2K IPS display with 400 nits Peak Brightness, 330 nits Typical Brightness, 100% sRGB, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics / 3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (4.1GHz max clock) with Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM, 256GB (i3) / 512GB (i5) NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; pre-loaded with MS Office 2019
- 720p webcam
- 54Wh battery
Realme GT 5G
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A03s
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Pro
Key Specs
- POWERED BY DumaOS 3.0: Reduce ping rates up to 93% and enjoy faster, lag-free online gaming and smoother streaming with this Router OS built especially for gamers
- THE ULTIMATE GAMING EXPERIENCE FOR Playstation 5: XR1000 brings unbelievable speed, lower latency, smoother streaming to your PS5 by leveraging all the benefits of WiFi 6 so you can always beat the competition
- FAST WiFi 6 PERFORMANCE: Wireless coverage at AX5400 Dual-Band speed provides up to 4x more device capacity than AC routers
- COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wired Ethernet or wireless gaming device including PCs, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles
- ADVANCED CYBER-SECURITY: Supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols. Includes Guest WiFi access, VPN, and NETGEAR Armor (powered by BitDefender )- a best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection technology
Google Pixel 5a 5G
Key Specs
- 6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
iQOO 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 20:9
- aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3 color gamut
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 48MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4390mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology for 1.4 µm
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA (1/3/5/7/8/28/38/41/66/77/78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
ZTE Axon 30
- 6.92-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 20.5:9 10-bit display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MyOS11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP under-screen front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n28/n41/n78 for China), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) battery
Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 14:14 [IST]
