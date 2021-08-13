Just In
Redmi 10 With 50MP Quad Cameras Launching Soon; Expected Features, Price
Redmi Note series is immensely popular for its features and its attractive price tag. Now, the company is gearing up for the Redmi 10 launch. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Redmi 10 smartphone on the NBTC certification site. It seems like the smartphone will be released in Thailand pretty soon and the India launch could follow shortly.
Redmi 10 Launch Tipped
Like its predecessor, the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone is tipped to be an affordable device, which could cost even less than the Redmi Note 10. Although the smartphone appeared on the NBTC certification website, it doesn't offer any particular specifications. The Redmi 10 was spotted with the model number 21061119AG.
Apart from the model number, the certification website only confirms the device and suggests it would soon launch in the Thai market. That said, this isn't the first time we're hearing about the Redmi 10. The smartphone was allegedly spotted at an e-commerce site, revealing its specs and features.
Redmi 10 Specs (Expected)
Allegedly, the Redmi 10 will flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate topped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. This would make the Redmi 10 a powerful device given its affordable price tag.
Redmi 10 finishes the approval process on NBTC.#Xiaomi #Redmi #Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/pjWq6UhL0J— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 13, 2021
The e-commerce website allegedly also revealed the camera details on the Redmi 10. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi phone will include a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and probable two 2MP shooters for depth and mono.
Also, the report suggests there would be an 8MP sensor in the front. Other details spotted on the Redmi 10 include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Like all Xiaomi Redmi phones, the upcoming one would also run MIUI skin based on Android 11.
Redmi 10 India Launch: What To Expect?
Presently, the Redmi 10 could debut in the Thai market and eventually make its way to other markets, including India. As an affordable option, the Redmi 10 will likely be a popular device among Indian buyers.
