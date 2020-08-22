Week 36, 2020 Launch Roundup: iQOO 5 Pro, Realme C15, LG K31, Lava Pulse And More

When it comes to India, the Realme C12 and Realme C15 have been launched in the country in the budget price points after many speculations. And, here we have come up with a list of launches that have been made in the week 36 of this year.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 6 Laptops

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Yoga 6 laptops have been announced with the next-generation Intel CPUs that could be the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, Lenovo Smart Assistant, Wi-Fi 6, and Super Resolution among others. These laptops come in various screen sizes and configurations.

HUAWEI MateBook X 2020

HUAWEI MateBook X 2020 has been launched in China with a pressure sensitive track pad, a more lightweight and sleek form factor, a tall 3:2 aspect ratio, and a Magnesium aluminum alloy body giving a premium look and feel. The device runs Windows 10 Home Edition out-of-the-box.

Nokia Media Streamer

Nokia Media Streamer is a media streaming device running Android priced at Rs. 3,499. It features a dedicated remote control, support for FHD streaming, preloaded apps and much more. This streaming device is a rival to the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Lava Pulse

Lava Pulse is the latest feature phone that has been launched in India for Rs. 1,949. The feature phone comes with a polycarbonate body, a 2.4-inch display with a QVGA resolution, 32MB RAM, 24MB storage space, and up to 32GB of expandable storage space. It features an 1800mAh battery touted to last up to 6 days of backup.

HUAWEI Freelace Pro

HUAWEI Freelace Pro is the latest in-ear headset with Bluetooth connectivity. There is a neck cable, a USB Type-C port, and active noise cancellation. The company claims that ANC can minimize the sound output up to 40dB. The Bluetooth headset comes with 14mm drivers, three microphones and a battery life of up to 5 hours in just 5 minutes of charging.

LG XBOOM ON2D

LG XBOOM ON2D party speaker feature a 16.5cm woofer claimed to boost the overall audio performance, inbuilt karaoke features, vocal sound control options, and the ability to adjust the music and microphone volume individually. It features Bass Blast+ for deep bass sound quality.

boAT Airdopes 131 TWS

boAT Airdopes 131 truly wireless earbuds that has been launched for Rs. 1,299 in the country. This TWS earphones comes with a USB Type-C charging, a battery life of up to three hours with only the earbuds and up to 15 hours of battery life with the box, the interesting ‘Insta Wake-n-Pair' feature to connect to the previously paired smartphone in an instant.

LG K31

LG K31 has been announced with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, Android 10 OS and a 3000mAh battery. On the imaging front, the LG K31 comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest smartwatch from the South Korean tech giant. It comes with a 1.4-inch circular Super AMOLED display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage space, and Tizen OS 5.5. There are other features such as sleep tracking, ECG, and standard connectivity aspects.

iQOO 5 Pro

iQOO 5 Pro has been unveiled along with iQOO 5. These new smartphones are the latest flagship devices including a marquee 120W fast wired charging, a periscope camera module at the rear, an exclusive BMW M Motorsport edition with back finishes in white leather and carbon black.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones comes with 12mm drivers with AKG tuning, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, scalable Bluetooth codecs, outer-ear fit for ambient listening along with noise cancellation.

OPPO 10000mAh Power Bank 2

OPPO 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with 18W fast charging, a 12-factor safety assurance that protects it from overcurrent, overvoltage, short-circuit, a specific low-current mode, a slim and lightweight 3D curved design, and an LED indicator among other aspects.

Dell XPS 17 9700

Dell XPS 17 9700 runs Windows 10 Home OS, a 17-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, a Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, standard connectivity aspects, and other aspects.

Realme C15

Realme C15 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM, Realme UI based on Android 10, a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary mono sensor, and a 2MP fourth retro sensor. It uses a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech.

Realme C12

Realme C12 comes with almost similar specs as the Realme C15 including a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a triple-camera setup with 13MP, 2MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 6000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit

Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit has been launched on crowdfunding for Rs. 1,299. It features a 24 anti-rust precision bits, magnetic storage box, aluminum alloy handle, and an aluminum alloy cover.