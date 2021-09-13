Just In
Week 37, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X70 Pro+, Realme 8s 5G, Lenovo Tab P11 5G, RedMagic 6S Pro, And More
It looks like the electronics and gadget market will not crease to launch new offerings as there are many new devices that go official almost every other day. Last week, the much-awaited launches from Sony, Vivo, Lenovo, Realme and other brands in both India and the global markets. There were launches across categories including smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds and much more.
If you wanted to keep a track on the launches and announcements of the last year, then you will get to know all these details from here. You can see that some interesting devices were launched across product categories in the week 37 of this year. Take a look at the launches of last week and keep yourself updated about what's going on in the gadget world from here.
vivo X70 and X70 Pro
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU / 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- X70 - 40MP (50MP cropped) rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- X70 Pro - 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP (X70 Pro only)
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (X70) / 4450mAh (X70 Pro) battery
vivo X70 Pro+
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- 50MP camera + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP, dual speakers
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Sony HT-S40R 5.1 channel 600W Home Cinema system
Key Specs
- 5.1ch Real Surround Sound: A three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound.
- Wireless Rear Speaker :With a wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and the rear of your room to get in the way, so the system can deliver cinema sound without clutter and complexity
- 600w Power Output :A total power output of 600W helps bring every movie scene to life
- TV Wireless Connection: With TV wireless connection, you can send audio to your home theatre wirelessly with a Sony Bravia TV supporting TV wireless connection
- Dolby Audio: Enjoy dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon
Key Specs
- 14" QHD+ Display
- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor
- Up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2
- Up to 16GB Dual Channel LPDDR4x
- Windows 11
- 61WHr,Up to 14.5 hours of battery life,Rapid Charge Express
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Key Specs
- 13.3" Full HD, OLED Screen
- Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform
- Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
- Up to 256GB eMMC SSD2 supported
- Google Chrome OS
- 42WHr,Up to 15 hours battery life
Realme Cobble Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speakers
Key Specs
- Audio Codec: SBC, AAC
- 5W Dynamic Boost Driver
- Battery: 9 Hour total Play Back
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
- Water Resistance: IPX 5
- Frequency Range: 110Hz-18KHz(-10dB)
- Normal Latency: 300ms
- Game Mode: 88ms Super Low Latency
- Portable & Light Weight
- Convenient & Portable
Realme Pad
Key Specs
- 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) WUXGA+ LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with realme UI for Pad
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera
- Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, Smart PA
- 4G LTE (optional)
- 7100mAh battery
Realme 8s 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 8i
- 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 50MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Portronics Pure Sound 101 120W soundbar with subwoofer
Key Specs
- Weight :358 g
- Color :Black
- Product Size : 930 x 73 x 67 mm
- Output : 120W (Soundbar + Subwoofer)
- Impedance : Speaker-4, Subwoofer-4
- Product Code :POR 1272
- Warranty :1 year
- Box Contains :Portable Speaker 1N, Charging Cable 1N, AUX Cable 1N, Documentation 1N.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
Key Specs
- 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, 4G
- 10,200mAh (typical) / 10,000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo Tab P11 5G
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200) LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, ToF sensor for face unlock
- 5G SA / NSA, 4G
- 7700mAh (typical) with 20W QC 3.0 fast charging
Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- 11mm dynamic drivers
- 6 mics with ANC (3 mics per earbud) for noise cancellation up to 38 decibels
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Touch Controls
- Water and sweat resistant (IPX4)
- Weight: 4.2 grams (per earbud),
- 400mAh charging case
OPPO Enco Buds
Key Specs
- 24h Battery Life
- Bass-Driven HD Sound
- Intelligent Call Noise Cancellation
- Bluetooth® 5.2
- Binaural Bluetooth® Transmission
- Low-Latency Game Mode
- Open-Up Auto Connection
Bose Smart Soundbar 900
Key Specs
- Remote control with 2 AAA batteries pre-installed
- Cleaning cloth
- ADAPTiQ headset
- Optical cable
- HDMI cable
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote control: 2 AAA batteries
- Bluetooth version: 4.2
- Microphone array for voice pick-up built-in
RedMagic 6S Pro
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.5
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate detection
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
NoiseFit Core smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.28" Display
- Zinc alloy body
- 24*7 heart rate monitor
- 13 sports modes
- Personalised watch faces
- Sleep monitor
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Key Specs
- Our most powerful streaming stick - 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio (on select titles)
- Endless entertainment - Stream thousands of movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more apps. Subscription fees may apply.
- Also compatible with the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 routers. Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Live TV- Watch live TV channels, news, and sports with subscriptions to SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, and others
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
