Week 37, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X70 Pro+, Realme 8s 5G, Lenovo Tab P11 5G, RedMagic 6S Pro, And More

If you wanted to keep a track on the launches and announcements of the last year, then you will get to know all these details from here. You can see that some interesting devices were launched across product categories in the week 37 of this year. Take a look at the launches of last week and keep yourself updated about what's going on in the gadget world from here.

vivo X70 and X70 Pro

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU / 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

X70 - 40MP (50MP cropped) rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

X70 Pro - 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP (X70 Pro only)

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (X70) / 4450mAh (X70 Pro) battery

vivo X70 Pro+

Key Specs



6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

50MP camera + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP, dual speakers

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Sony HT-S40R 5.1 channel 600W Home Cinema system

Key Specs

5.1ch Real Surround Sound: A three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound.

Wireless Rear Speaker :With a wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and the rear of your room to get in the way, so the system can deliver cinema sound without clutter and complexity

600w Power Output :A total power output of 600W helps bring every movie scene to life

TV Wireless Connection: With TV wireless connection, you can send audio to your home theatre wirelessly with a Sony Bravia TV supporting TV wireless connection

Dolby Audio: Enjoy dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon

Key Specs

14" QHD+ Display

Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor

Up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2

Up to 16GB Dual Channel LPDDR4x

Windows 11

61WHr,Up to 14.5 hours of battery life,Rapid Charge Express

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Key Specs

13.3" Full HD, OLED Screen

Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform

Up to 8GB LPDDR4x

Up to 256GB eMMC SSD2 supported

Google Chrome OS

42WHr,Up to 15 hours battery life

Realme Cobble Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speakers

Key Specs

Audio Codec: SBC, AAC

5W Dynamic Boost Driver

Battery: 9 Hour total Play Back

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Water Resistance: IPX 5

Frequency Range: 110Hz-18KHz(-10dB)

Normal Latency: 300ms

Game Mode: 88ms Super Low Latency

Portable & Light Weight

Convenient & Portable

Realme Pad

Key Specs

10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) WUXGA+ LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with realme UI for Pad

8MP rear camera

8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, Smart PA

4G LTE (optional)

7100mAh battery

Realme 8s 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme 8i

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

50MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Portronics Pure Sound 101 120W soundbar with subwoofer

Key Specs

Weight :358 g

Color :Black

Product Size : 930 x 73 x 67 mm

Output : 120W (Soundbar + Subwoofer)

Impedance : Speaker-4, Subwoofer-4

Product Code :POR 1272

Warranty :1 year

Box Contains :Portable Speaker 1N, Charging Cable 1N, AUX Cable 1N, Documentation 1N.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Key Specs

12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

13MP rear camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA / NSA, 4G

10,200mAh (typical) / 10,000mAh (minimum) battery

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

Key Specs

11-inch (2000 x 1200) LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, ToF sensor for face unlock

5G SA / NSA, 4G

7700mAh (typical) with 20W QC 3.0 fast charging

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

11mm dynamic drivers

6 mics with ANC (3 mics per earbud) for noise cancellation up to 38 decibels

Bluetooth 5.2

Touch Controls

Water and sweat resistant (IPX4)

Weight: 4.2 grams (per earbud),

400mAh charging case

OPPO Enco Buds

Key Specs

24h Battery Life

Bass-Driven HD Sound

Intelligent Call Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth® 5.2

Binaural Bluetooth® Transmission

Low-Latency Game Mode

Open-Up Auto Connection

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Key Specs

Remote control with 2 AAA batteries pre-installed

Cleaning cloth

ADAPTiQ headset

Optical cable

HDMI cable

Power cord

Quick start guide

Remote control: 2 AAA batteries

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Microphone array for voice pick-up built-in

RedMagic 6S Pro

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.5

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

8MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate detection

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

NoiseFit Core smartwatch

Key Specs

1.28" Display

Zinc alloy body

24*7 heart rate monitor

13 sports modes

Personalised watch faces

Sleep monitor

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Key Specs