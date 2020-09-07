Week 38, 2020 Launch Roundup: Realme 7 Pro, OPPO F17 Pro, Realme X7 Pro, HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Plus And Mo

Having said that, here we list a slew of launches that took place in the week 38 of 2020.

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Notebooks

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 were launched with the Intel 11th generation processors. The company is no more offering optional discreet graphics with the upgraded models. These laptops are thin and lightweight and have long-lasting battery life.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 19,999 and comes with a punch-hole cutout, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a Snapdragon 720G SoC, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

Realme 7

Realme 7 makes use of a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, standard connectivity features and a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast-charging tech.

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13, ZenBook 14, ZenBook S

ASUS has unveiled its 2020 range of laptops with the launch of the Zenbook Flip 13, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook S. This new lineup of laptops have an ultraportable design, superior responsiveness, and a slew of other highlights.

HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has been launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a pop-up selfie camera setup, Android 10 topped with EMUI 10.1, a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G is a Windows 10 2-in-1 laptop with a 13.3-inch display, an Intel 11-gen Core processor, standard connectivity including Wi-Fi 6, a 13MP world-facing camera, and a sophisticated S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been announced with 80% screen-to-body ratio, a large battery, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos technology, a long-lasting battery life, Android 10 topped with One UI, a Snapdragon 662 SoC, and more.

OPPO Enco W51

OPPO Enco W51 TWS earbuds features active noise cancellation that can reduce noise by up to 35dB, three microphones for improved sound quality, and support for Qi wireless charging support.

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO F17 Pro has been launched with six cameras on the whole - four at the rear and two at the front. The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 has been launched at the IFA 2020 event with the major highlight being its battery that can last up to 15 days on a single charge and up to 21 days under specific settings.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the latest smartphone from the company and its cheapest 5G offering. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of this smartphone and a single selfie camera sensor.

HP Zbook Fury 15 G7, Zbook Fury 17 G7, Zbook Power G7

HP Zbook Fury 15 G7, Zbook Fury 17 G7 and Zbook Power G7 have been launched in the workstation line. These devices com with NVIDIA graphics and can handle workloads such as machine learning, data science visualization, 3D rendering applications and more.

LG 8K OLED TVs

LG launches 8K OLED TVs and is touted to be the first TV brand or commercialize the same. The new lineup of smart TVs from the company is powered by the company's Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, ultra-fast refresh rate, low-latency mode and more.

Redmi Earphones

Redmi earphones have been launched with a wired and sleek design and aluminum alloy body. The wired Redmi Earphones is priced at Rs. 399 and comes in three color options.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A is available via flash sale starting from Rs. 6,799 and adorns a 6.53-inch LCD Dot Drop display, a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 12MP single camera sensor at the rear, a 5MP selfie camera sensor within the notch and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a foldable phone as the name suggests and the successor to the original Galaxy Z Fold. It features a large and immersive display, an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 12GB of RAM and a 4500mAh battery.