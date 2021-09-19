For Quick Alerts
Week 38, 2021 Launch Roundup: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, Realme C25Y, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
We are nearing the end of the third quarter of this year and the smartphone brands are still not done with their launches. Just a few days back, we witnessed the announcement of a slew of products from Apple at the California Streaming event. Now, Apple fans worldwide are eying for the release of the iPhones in the latest iPhone 13 series.
Besides this, Xiaomi has announced a few offerings in the Mi 11 series - the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. Also, we have the DIZO smartwatches that were launched. Here, we have listed the launches that have been launched in week 38 of this year. Take a look at the launches from here.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini
- 5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display
- Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
- A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
- Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
- Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging
- iOS
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
Apple iPhone 13
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
- 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset
- Hexa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
- 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
AQFIT W5 EDGE Smartwatch
Key Specs
- 4.31 cm (1.7 inch) HD IPS Full Touch Color Display | Full View Display
- 24 x 7 Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen & IP68 Water Resistant with Multi Sports Mode
- Ultra Clear Large 2.5D Touch curved screen display with screen body ratio of 99% | Light weight
- Smart UI Functionality | Multi Watch Face
- Smart Notification with vibration Alert for call, text & Social Media
- Music control, Camera control, Weather Update, Anti Lost Feature
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Infinix Hot 11
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.66% Screen-to-Body Ratio, up to 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,200 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 11S
- 6.78-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD LTPS In-cell display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Noise Buds VS303
Key Specs
- [Up to 24-hour total playtime]: Buds VS303 offer a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge and an additional 18 hours making a total playtime of up to 24 hours with the charging case.
- [Hyper Sync technology]: Connection made easy with the Hyper Sync technology that ensures instant pairing on just opening the charging case.
- [Powerful sound]: Enjoy rich, powerful sound every time via the 13mm speaker driver.
- [Full control]: Manage calls and tracks, control volume, activate Siri or Google Assistant from the earbuds.
OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition
- 6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 16GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 512GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rera Camera
- 32MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition
Key Specs
- 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 & Apollo 4s processor
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 / Blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, ECG sensor, Air pressure sensor
- 100 sports modes with automatic tracking in 6 sports mode that includes running, walking, outdoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, and rowing machine
- Android-based ColorOS Watch 2.0 / RTOS, compatible with Android 6.0 and above
- Water resistant (5ATM)
- 4G via eSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, built-in GPS + GLONASS, NFC for payments
- 510 mAh (typical) / 502mAh (minimum) Battery
Realme C25Y
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Pad 5
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 display
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11 with MIUI for Pad
- 13MP rear camera, 4K video recording
- 8MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording
- Dimensions: 254.69x 166.25mmx6.85mm; Weight: 511g
- USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos, 4 Speakers
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0
- 8,720mAh battery
Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- 11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2021