Week 38, 2021 Launch Roundup: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, Realme C25Y, And More

We are nearing the end of the third quarter of this year and the smartphone brands are still not done with their launches. Just a few days back, we witnessed the announcement of a slew of products from Apple at the California Streaming event. Now, Apple fans worldwide are eying for the release of the iPhones in the latest iPhone 13 series.

Besides this, Xiaomi has announced a few offerings in the Mi 11 series - the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. Also, we have the DIZO smartwatches that were launched. Here, we have listed the launches that have been launched in week 38 of this year. Take a look at the launches from here. Apple iPhone 13 Mini Key Specs 5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging

iOS

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery Apple iPhone 13 Key Specs 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Key Specs 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset

Hexa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery AQFIT W5 EDGE Smartwatch Key Specs 4.31 cm (1.7 inch) HD IPS Full Touch Color Display | Full View Display

24 x 7 Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen & IP68 Water Resistant with Multi Sports Mode

Ultra Clear Large 2.5D Touch curved screen display with screen body ratio of 99% | Light weight

Smart UI Functionality | Multi Watch Face

Smart Notification with vibration Alert for call, text & Social Media

Music control, Camera control, Weather Update, Anti Lost Feature

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Infinix Hot 11 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.66% Screen-to-Body Ratio, up to 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Dual LED flash

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,200 mAh battery Infinix Hot 11S Key Specs

6.78-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD LTPS In-cell display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Noise Buds VS303 Key Specs [Up to 24-hour total playtime]: Buds VS303 offer a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge and an additional 18 hours making a total playtime of up to 24 hours with the charging case.

[Hyper Sync technology]: Connection made easy with the Hyper Sync technology that ensures instant pairing on just opening the charging case.

[Powerful sound]: Enjoy rich, powerful sound every time via the 13mm speaker driver.

[Full control]: Manage calls and tracks, control volume, activate Siri or Google Assistant from the earbuds. OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition Key Specs

6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

16GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 512GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rera Camera

32MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition Key Specs 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 & Apollo 4s processor

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 / Blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, ECG sensor, Air pressure sensor

100 sports modes with automatic tracking in 6 sports mode that includes running, walking, outdoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, and rowing machine

Android-based ColorOS Watch 2.0 / RTOS, compatible with Android 6.0 and above

Water resistant (5ATM)

4G via eSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, built-in GPS + GLONASS, NFC for payments

510 mAh (typical) / 502mAh (minimum) Battery Realme C25Y Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Pad 5 Key Specs 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 display

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with MIUI for Pad

13MP rear camera, 4K video recording

8MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording

Dimensions: 254.69x 166.25mmx6.85mm; Weight: 511g

USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos, 4 Speakers

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

8,720mAh battery Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

