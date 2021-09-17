iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Features oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the four new smartphones -- the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphones are now available for pre-order with a starting price of Rs. 69,900 in India for the iPhone 13 mini with 128GB of internal storage while the high-end model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,79,900.

If you are planning to pick one of these smartphones, then here is a comparison of all four models. From the most affordable iPhone 13 mini to the most expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max, here's what we think.

Which One Has The Best Design?

If you want the most premium-looking smartphone, then you might have to choose between the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These two smartphones have a glass sandwich design with a surgical-grade stainless steel frame.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini are no slouch either. Even these two smartphones have a premium glass-metal sandwich design. However, the frame on these smartphones is made using aluminum instead of stainless steel, which makes the iPhone 13 (174grams) a lighter smartphone when compared to the similarly-sized iPhone 13 Pro (204).

If you want the most compact and the lightest smartphone, you can consider the iPhone 13 mini, which just weighs 141. If you don't care about the weight and want an iPhone as big as it gets, then you can consider the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which weighs 240grams.

Display Comparison

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a huge lead over the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini when it comes to display-tech. Though the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro have an identically sized display, the 13 Pro offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, just like the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini have a 60Hz fresh rate. All four models have an FHD+ resolution OLED panel with support for HDR playback and Dolby Vision playback. The display on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini is called Super Retina XDR while the screen on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is called Super Retina XDR ProMotion.

All four iPhones have Ceramic Shield protection along with a smaller notch. If you want an iPhone that feels smooth and fluid, then get the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Do note that, the 60Hz on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will look much smoother than most Android phones with higher refresh rate screens.

Color Options

If you are looking for more colors, then you might have to consider the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 mini, which are available in (PRODUCT) Red, Starlight, Midnight, blue, pink colors. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in graphite, gold, silver, and Sierra Blue colors.

Color and design are very subjective, I personally like the subtle color options on the pro models while some people might like the vibrant options of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Hardware Specifications

Though the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are powered by the same Apple A15 Bionic SoC, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max takes a slight edge, as these devices have a five core GPU versus the four-core GPU on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini.

The same goes for the RAM as well. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM while the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max offer 6GB of RAM just like the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As per the storage, the base models of all four iPhones offer 128GB.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini are available in 128/256/512GB internal storage. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in 128/256/512GB and 1TB of internal storage. Do note that, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first set of iPhones to offer 1TB of storage.

Coming to the cameras, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini have a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a triple camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide angle, and a 12MP telephoto lens. All four models have a 12MP selfie camera with support for Dolby Vision video recording, just like the primary camera.

Pricing Details

Here are the pricing details on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in India. All four models will be available for pre-order, starting from September 17, and will be available for sale from September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Prices In India

Rs. 69,900 - 128GB

Rs. 79,900 - 256GB

Rs. 99,900 - 512GB

Apple iPhone 13 Prices In India

Rs. 79,900 - 128GB

Rs. 89,900 - 256GB

Rs. 109,900 - 512GB

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Prices In India

Rs. 1,19,900 - 128GB

Rs. 1,29,900 - 256GB

Rs. 1,49,900 - 512GB

Rs. 1,69,900 - 1TB

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Prices In India

Rs. 1,29,900 - 128GB

Rs. 1,39,900 - 256GB

Rs. 1,58,900 - 512GB

Rs. 1,79,900 - 1TB

Best Mobiles in India