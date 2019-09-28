Just In
Week 39, 2019 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 7T, Redmi 8A, Realme X2, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A20s And More
Week 39 is about to wrap up and we have witnessed several new smartphone launches around the globe. And, recently some of these phones along with a few electronic products have been launched in the Indian market as well. If you are interested in knowing the specs of these phones, gadgets, and other electronic accessories, you can follow our list.
From smartphone category, you can have the OnePlus 7T which runs on OxygenOS 10.0, based on Android 10. It houses a 3,800 mAh battery which supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology that delivers 30W (5V/ 6A) power.
You can have the Samsung Galaxy A70s from the list which is available for sale from today. It sports a 64MP primary rear camera and is available in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colors.
In the accessory department, you can have the Mi AirDots Pro 2 which has Bluetooth 5, 14.2mm drivers that offer rich sound, and dual microphones for noise cancellation.
Even you can find a couple of laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (7390) which is a 2-in-1 laptop which comes with HDR display, 10th Gen Intel processor which offer up to 2.5 times more performance, and more.
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A20s
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K QLED panel with 120% NTSC color gamut
- Gamma Color Magic picture processor
- 50W 2.1 channel speaker (8 units in Q1 Pro, 4 in Q1), DTS-HD DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS
- Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, ErosNow, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv
- Google Assistant built-in; Work with Alexa
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 4 x HDMI (1 x support eARC), 3 x USB (1 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0, 1 x USB Type-C)
OnePlus 7T
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Sharp AQUOS zero2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 12.2MP camera + 20.1MP 125°MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,130mAh battery with fast charging
Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) IGZO LCD screen
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12.2MP camera + 13.1MP 123°MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Sharp AQUOS sense 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) IGZO LCD screen
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP camera + 12MP 121°MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Amazfit GTR (42.6mm)
Key Specs
- 47mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating
- Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above
- BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS
- Dimensions (47mm): 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm; Weight: 36g (aluminum alloy), 48g (stainless steel), 40g (titanium metal)
- Dimensions (42mm): 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm mm; Weight: 25.5g
- Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)
- 47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery with up to 24-days battery life with normal use, up to 74 days in basic watch mode
- 42mm -195mAh LiPo battery with up to 12-days battery life with normal use, up to 34 days in basic watch mode
All-new Echo (3rd Gen) features
Key Specs
- Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.
- Voice control your music - Stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and Gaana - just ask for a song, artist, or genre.
- Get help when your hands are full - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
- Works with compatible smart home devices - Echo Dot is compatible with hundreds of smart home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more.
- Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
- Alexa has skills - With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills like booking a cab, ordering food, playing games, and more.
Echo Dot with clock (3rd Gen)
Key Specs
- LED display shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers.
- 1.6″ speaker for audio
- Perfect for your bedside table - ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness, day or night.
- Voice control your music
- Works with compatible smart home devices
- Designed to protect your privacy
- Alexa skills
Redmi 8A
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Mi AirDots Pro 2
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.5 grams, Case weighs 50 grams
- 4 hours of standalone playback, 14 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1 hour
Dell XPS 13 (7390)
Key Specs
- Type: 2-in-1
- Up to 13.4-inch 16:10 UHD+ WLED Touch Display (3840 x 2400 pixels)
- Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 3.9 GHz turbo boost
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics / Intel UHD Graphics
- Up to 16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x RAM
- Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe x4 Solid State Drive
- 720p HD webcam
- Full size, backlit MagLev keyboard
- 2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
- Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 3
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 4-cell 51WHr
Dell Inspiron 14 (5490/5590)
Key Specs
- 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch display
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics
- 8GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM
- Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- 720p HD webcam
- Backlit keyboard
- 2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
- Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.
- 802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 3-cell 51WHr battery
Key Specs
- Up to 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED InfinityEdge Anti-Reflective Non-Touch display
- Up to 9th gen Generation Intel Core i9-9980HK Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics
- Up to 32GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM
- Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- 720p HD webcam
- Full size, backlit MagLev keyboard
- 2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
- Ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery & DisplayPort
- Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 6-cell 97WHr battery
Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391)
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) TrueLife LED Backlit Non-touch display
- Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics / Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM
- Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- 720p HD webcam
- Backlit keyboard
- 2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
- Dimensions: 14.9 x 307.6 x 204.7mm (H X W X D);Weight: 955g
- Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.
- 802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 4-cell 52WHr battery
Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (7490)
Key Specs
- 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch display
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics
- 8GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM
- Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- 720p HD webcam
- Backlit keyboard
- 2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
- Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.
- 802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 3-cell 51WHr battery
Dell Alienware M15
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz 7ms display + Tobii Eyetracking technology
- Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H with 12MB cache, up to 4.5GHz turbo boost
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 Graphics with Max-Q Design
- Up to 16GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM
- Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive
- Alienware mSeries keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting
- 2.0 Speaker configuration, 7.1 Digital Audio out using HDMI out connection
- Dimensions: 19.5 x 360.5 x 276mm (H X W X D);Weight: 2.16kg
- Ports: 1 x Power/DC-in Port, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Port, 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Port (USB Type-C with support for USB 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2), 1 x Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, 1 x HDMI 2.0b Output Port, 1 x Mini-Display Port 1.4 (certified) Output Port, 1 x Audio Out 1/8″ Ports (Compatible with inline mic headset), 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot
- Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 4-cell 52WHr battery
HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite
Key Specs
- 0.1-inch (1920 × 1200) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C
- 7500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha
Key Specs
- 7.92-inch (2088 x 2250 pixels) Flexible OLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh(typ)/ 3950mAh (min) battery
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo U10
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro (43″, 55″ and 65-inch)
Key Specs
- 43/55/65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 1.9GHz Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 T972 12nm processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM,32GB storage
- PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- Supports up to 8K video playback, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 8w Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Realme X2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Plus
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4050mAh battery with quick charging
Skullcandy Sesh- True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%
- Driver Diameter: 6mm
- THD: <3% at 1KHz
- Sound Pressure Level: 99-105dB
- Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz
- Weight: 59.5g (earbuds); 106g (case)
- Up to 10 Hour Battery with the case, 3 hours for the headset
- IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant
ASUS ROG Phone II
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno Ace
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
