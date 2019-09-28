Week 39, 2019 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 7T, Redmi 8A, Realme X2, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A20s And More

From smartphone category, you can have the OnePlus 7T which runs on OxygenOS 10.0, based on Android 10. It houses a 3,800 mAh battery which supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology that delivers 30W (5V/ 6A) power.

You can have the Samsung Galaxy A70s from the list which is available for sale from today. It sports a 64MP primary rear camera and is available in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colors.

In the accessory department, you can have the Mi AirDots Pro 2 which has Bluetooth 5, 14.2mm drivers that offer rich sound, and dual microphones for noise cancellation.

Even you can find a couple of laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (7390) which is a 2-in-1 laptop which comes with HDR display, 10th Gen Intel processor which offer up to 2.5 times more performance, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro

Key Specs

55-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K QLED panel with 120% NTSC color gamut

Gamma Color Magic picture processor

50W 2.1 channel speaker (8 units in Q1 Pro, 4 in Q1), DTS-HD DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS

Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, ErosNow, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv

Google Assistant built-in; Work with Alexa

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 4 x HDMI (1 x support eARC), 3 x USB (1 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0, 1 x USB Type-C)

OnePlus 7T

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Sharp AQUOS zero2

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage

Android 10

Dual SIM

12.2MP camera + 20.1MP 125°MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,130mAh battery with fast charging

Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) IGZO LCD screen

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12.2MP camera + 13.1MP 123°MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Sharp AQUOS sense 3

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) IGZO LCD screen

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP camera + 12MP 121°MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Amazfit GTR (42.6mm)

Key Specs

47mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating

Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above

BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS

Dimensions (47mm): 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm; Weight: 36g (aluminum alloy), 48g (stainless steel), 40g (titanium metal)

Dimensions (42mm): 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm mm; Weight: 25.5g

Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)

47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery with up to 24-days battery life with normal use, up to 74 days in basic watch mode

42mm -195mAh LiPo battery with up to 12-days battery life with normal use, up to 34 days in basic watch mode

All-new Echo (3rd Gen) features

Key Specs

Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Voice control your music - Stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and Gaana - just ask for a song, artist, or genre.

Get help when your hands are full - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Works with compatible smart home devices - Echo Dot is compatible with hundreds of smart home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more.

Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Alexa has skills - With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills like booking a cab, ordering food, playing games, and more.

Echo Dot with clock (3rd Gen)

Key Specs

LED display shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers.

1.6″ speaker for audio

Perfect for your bedside table - ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness, day or night.

Voice control your music

Works with compatible smart home devices

Designed to protect your privacy

Alexa skills

Redmi 8A

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Mi AirDots Pro 2

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices

14.2mm drivers

Touch controls for volume and track change

Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.

Each headset weigh just 4.5 grams, Case weighs 50 grams

4 hours of standalone playback, 14 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1 hour

Dell XPS 13 (7390)

Key Specs

Type: 2-in-1

Up to 13.4-inch 16:10 UHD+ WLED Touch Display (3840 x 2400 pixels)

Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 3.9 GHz turbo boost

Intel Iris Plus Graphics / Intel UHD Graphics

Up to 16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe x4 Solid State Drive

720p HD webcam

Full size, backlit MagLev keyboard

2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 3

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

4-cell 51WHr

Dell Inspiron 14 (5490/5590)

Key Specs

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch display

10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics

8GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

720p HD webcam

Backlit keyboard

2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.

802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

3-cell 51WHr battery

Key Specs

Up to 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED InfinityEdge Anti-Reflective Non-Touch display

Up to 9th gen Generation Intel Core i9-9980HK Processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics

Up to 32GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

720p HD webcam

Full size, backlit MagLev keyboard

2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery & DisplayPort

Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

6-cell 97WHr battery

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391)

Key Specs

13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) TrueLife LED Backlit Non-touch display

Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics / Intel UHD Graphics

8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

720p HD webcam

Backlit keyboard

2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dimensions: 14.9 x 307.6 x 204.7mm (H X W X D);Weight: 955g

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.

802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

4-cell 52WHr battery

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (7490)

Key Specs

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch display

10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor with 8MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz turbo boost

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics

8GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

720p HD webcam

Backlit keyboard

2 x 2W stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery),

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack.

802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

3-cell 51WHr battery

Dell Alienware M15

Key Specs

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz 7ms display + Tobii Eyetracking technology

Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H with 12MB cache, up to 4.5GHz turbo boost

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 Graphics with Max-Q Design

Up to 16GB 2666MHz LPDDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive

Alienware mSeries keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting

2.0 Speaker configuration, 7.1 Digital Audio out using HDMI out connection

Dimensions: 19.5 x 360.5 x 276mm (H X W X D);Weight: 2.16kg

Ports: 1 x Power/DC-in Port, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Port, 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Port (USB Type-C with support for USB 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2), 1 x Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, 1 x HDMI 2.0b Output Port, 1 x Mini-Display Port 1.4 (certified) Output Port, 1 x Audio Out 1/8″ Ports (Compatible with inline mic headset), 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot

Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

4-cell 52WHr battery

HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite

Key Specs

0.1-inch (1920 × 1200) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

8MP auto focus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint Sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

7500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

Key Specs

7.92-inch (2088 x 2250 pixels) Flexible OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh(typ)/ 3950mAh (min) battery

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo U10

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro (43″, 55″ and 65-inch)

Key Specs

43/55/65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

1.9GHz Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 T972 12nm processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM,32GB storage

PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

Supports up to 8K video playback, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 8w Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio

Realme X2

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Plus

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4050mAh battery with quick charging

Skullcandy Sesh- True Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0

Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%

Driver Diameter: 6mm

THD: <3% at 1KHz

Sound Pressure Level: 99-105dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 59.5g (earbuds); 106g (case)

Up to 10 Hour Battery with the case, 3 hours for the headset

IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant

ASUS ROG Phone II

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno Ace

Key Specs