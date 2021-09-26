Just In
Week 39, 2021 Launch Roundup: Realme Narzo 50i, HUAWEI Nova 9 Pro, iQOO Z5, Realme GT Neo2, And More
Technology brands have swung back on their feet after several months of halt in production and sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Not just smartphones, the market is now getting new product launches in the remaining consumer electronics and smart IoT enabled category every week. This week as well we have seen some new devices hitting the shelves ranging from smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio accessories, smart TVs, and more.
Speaking of the latest popular smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, and the iQOO X5 are amongst the new models catering to the mid-range audience. HMD Global and Oppo have also introduced the Nokia G50 and A16 respectively. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, Dizo Buds Z, are some of the other newly launched products.
This article is a launch roundup of Week 31 along with the key highlights of the new products. Take a look;
Realme Narzo 50i
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50A
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme Band 2
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (167×320 pixels) 257 PPI touch color LCD screen with 500 nits peak brightness
- 3-axis accelerometer, Power-effecient GH3011 Heart rate sensor, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 90 Sports modes including Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor run, Basket ball, Spinning, Pool swimming, Outdoor run, Elliptical, Indoor walk, Free training
- Stress, Cycles, Breathe. Workout, Find my Phone, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Music control, Timer, Camera control, Stop Watch, Sleep quality analysis
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)
- 204mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 9 Activ
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
HUAWEI Freelace Lite
Key Specs
- 13mm dynamic driver unit
- Ergonomic semi-in-ear design, breathable and comfortable to wear. Soft, skin-friendly soft ear support
- Magnetic connection, Function keys, volume +, volume-
- Bluetooth 5.2
- AI call noise reduction
- 110ms low latency gaming mode
- Multi Function / Power / Volume buttons, Touch on left headphone
- Dust and Water-resistant (IP55)
- Total length: 835mm; Weight: 25g
- 120mAh battery
HUAWEI Nova 9
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Harmony OS 2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh battery
HUAWEI Nova 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.72-inch (2676x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Harmony OS 2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 32MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Key Specs
- 10.5 inch touchscreen
- Choice of faster Intel Pentium Gold or Intel Core i3 processor
- Up to 8GB of RAM
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
- 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video
- Up to 11 hours battery life
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Key Specs
- 13 inch PixelSenseTM Flow Display
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
- Dual-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i3-1115G4 Processor
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-1145G7 Processor
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-1185G7 Processor
- Designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform (i5 and i7 processors only)
- Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
- 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
- 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera
- 128GB or 256GB
- 512GB or 1TB
- Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
iQOO Z5
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
DIZO Buds Z
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 10mm dynamic driver
- ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more
- Water-resistant (IPX4)
- 43mAh battery offers 4.5h standalone playback, 380mAh battery
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Key Specs
- 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600 pixels) PixelSense Flow Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate 10-point multi-touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision
- Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-11370H processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU (i7 models only)
- 16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options
- 1080p HD front-facing camera
- Moving (mechanical) keys, full row of function keys (F1-F12), Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness
- Backlight, Precision Haptic touchpad
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, Windows enhanced hardware security
- Wi-Fi 802.11 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect port
- 58Wh battery with up to 18h (i5) / 19h (i7) battery life
Nokia G50
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (720×1640 pixels) HD+ display with up to 450 nits brightness, 70% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch touchscreen AMOLED display
- Stainless steel case, topring and pushers
- 44mm and 42mm case size options
- Swim proof (up to 3 ATM)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+
- 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE
- Customizable dials and button functionality
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light
- Interchangeable straps and bracelets
- Wear OS by Google
- 4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck
Meizu 18X
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Flyme 9.2 based on Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (Typical) battery
HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset
Key Specs
- HyperX Cloud Stinger S - Gaming Headset, for PC, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Lightweight, Memory Foam, Soft Leatherette, Durable Steel Sliders, Swivel-to-Mute Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Black
- Durable, adjustable steel sliders: Built to be reliable with sturdy steel sliders that adjust to provide a comfortable fit.
- Virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX NGENUITY: Get more immersion and better positional audio with the virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software.
- Immersive in-game audio: The 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.
- Signature HyperX comfort: Soft, pliable leatherette and dense memory foam are comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions.
Realme GT Neo2
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4930mAh (minimum) battery
