Week 39, 2021 Launch Roundup: Realme narzo 50i, HUAWEI nova 9 Pro, iQOO Z5, realme GT Neo2 , And More

Speaking of the latest popular smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, and the iQOO X5 are amongst the new models catering to the mid-range audience. HMD Global and Oppo have also introduced the Nokia G50 and A16 respectively. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, Dizo Buds Z, are some of the other newly launched products.

This article is a launch roundup of Week 31 along with the key highlights of the new products. Take a look;

Realme Narzo 50i

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50A

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Realme Band 2

Key Specs

1.4-inch (167×320 pixels) 257 PPI touch color LCD screen with 500 nits peak brightness

3-axis accelerometer, Power-effecient GH3011 Heart rate sensor, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

90 Sports modes including Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor run, Basket ball, Spinning, Pool swimming, Outdoor run, Elliptical, Indoor walk, Free training

Stress, Cycles, Breathe. Workout, Find my Phone, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Music control, Timer, Camera control, Stop Watch, Sleep quality analysis

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)

204mAh (typical) battery

Redmi 9 Activ

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

HUAWEI Freelace Lite

Key Specs

13mm dynamic driver unit

Ergonomic semi-in-ear design, breathable and comfortable to wear. Soft, skin-friendly soft ear support

Magnetic connection, Function keys, volume +, volume-

Bluetooth 5.2

AI call noise reduction

110ms low latency gaming mode

Multi Function / Power / Volume buttons, Touch on left headphone

Dust and Water-resistant (IP55)

Total length: 835mm; Weight: 25g

120mAh battery

HUAWEI Nova 9

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Harmony OS 2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh battery

HUAWEI Nova 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.72-inch (2676x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Harmony OS 2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 32MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Key Specs

10.5 inch touchscreen

Choice of faster Intel Pentium Gold or Intel Core i3 processor

Up to 8GB of RAM

Windows 11 Home in S mode

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video

Up to 11 hours battery life

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Key Specs

13 inch PixelSense TM Flow Display

Flow Display 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)

Dual-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i3-1115G4 Processor

i3-1115G4 Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i5-1145G7 Processor

i5-1145G7 Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i7-1185G7 Processor

i7-1185G7 Processor Designed on the Intel® Evo TM platform (i5 and i7 processors only)

platform (i5 and i7 processors only) Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera

128GB or 256GB

512GB or 1TB

Up to 16 hours of typical device usage

iQOO Z5

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

DIZO Buds Z

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

10mm dynamic driver

ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more

Water-resistant (IPX4)

43mAh battery offers 4.5h standalone playback, 380mAh battery

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Key Specs

14.4-inch (2400 x 1600 pixels) PixelSense Flow Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate 10-point multi-touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision

Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-11370H processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU (i7 models only)

16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options

1080p HD front-facing camera

Moving (mechanical) keys, full row of function keys (F1-F12), Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Backlight, Precision Haptic touchpad

3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, Windows enhanced hardware security

Wi-Fi 802.11 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect port

58Wh battery with up to 18h (i5) / 19h (i7) battery life

Nokia G50

Key Specs

6.82-inch (720×1640 pixels) HD+ display with up to 450 nits brightness, 70% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch

Key Specs

1.28-inch touchscreen AMOLED display

Stainless steel case, topring and pushers

44mm and 42mm case size options

Swim proof (up to 3 ATM)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE

Customizable dials and button functionality

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Wear OS by Google

4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck

Meizu 18X

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Flyme 9.2 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (Typical) battery

HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset

Key Specs

HyperX Cloud Stinger S - Gaming Headset, for PC, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Lightweight, Memory Foam, Soft Leatherette, Durable Steel Sliders, Swivel-to-Mute Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Black

Durable, adjustable steel sliders: Built to be reliable with sturdy steel sliders that adjust to provide a comfortable fit.

Virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX NGENUITY: Get more immersion and better positional audio with the virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software.

Immersive in-game audio: The 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.

Signature HyperX comfort: Soft, pliable leatherette and dense memory foam are comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions.

Realme GT Neo2

Key Specs