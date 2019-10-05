Just In
Week 40, 2019 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Pro X And More
We are inching towards the end of week 40 and have witnessed a whole lot of consumer electronics being launched. And with the festive season going on, there has been a horde of smartphone and digital accessories launches. Speaking of which, Samsung released the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold.
Launched earlier this week, the foldable device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. The company also introduced a budget smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A20s.
Microsoft has also refreshed its Surface series with the launch of the Surface Pro 7, Pro X, and the Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch and 15-inch). We also witnessed some audio product launches this week; some of them include, Skullcandy Crusher ANC wireless headphones, Huawei Freelace Bluetooth Headset and Huawei Mini Speaker.
In this article, we are listing down all the products that were announced for the masses along with their key specifications, pricing, and availability.
Samsung Galaxy A20s
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
Toreto Bloom-2 Smart Watch
Key Specs
- Toreto Present BLOOM 2 IPS Anti-Scratch Display And Metallic Built: 9.9Mm Slim Body Design With 1.3'' IPS Colored Display And Interchangeable Silicone Straps. Track daily activities and sports like indoor and outdoor running, walking and cycling
- Use WearFit 2.0 App to connect the phone. Comfortable to wear day and night; You will even forget it's there on your wrist.
- Measure - Step counts, SpO2, Blood Pressure etc Testing Tip: Keep Your Body Relaxed And Still While Testing , Keep Device At The Same Height As Where Your Heart Is , Do Not Talk While Testing
- All Service cost covered for 365 days from the date of purchase, If Buyer Have Any Query Call On Toreto Tollfree No: 18001027427 Note: Liquid and Physical damage not Covered under warranty
- Get Informed with vibrate alerts on Calls, Messages And Other Notifications Like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Etc., Directly On Your Wrist, Set Sedentary Alarms And Or Simple Set Alarms
Toreto Bloom-3 Smart Watch
Key Specs
- Toreto Present BLOOM 3 IPS Anti-Scratch Display And Metallic Built: 9.9Mm Slim Body Design With 1.3'' IPS Colored Display And Interchangeable Silicone Straps. Track daily activities and sports like indoor and outdoor running, walking and cycling
- Use WearFit 2.0 App to connect the phone. Comfortable to wear day and night; You will even forget it's there on your wrist.
- Get Informed with vibrate alerts on Calls, Messages And Other Notifications Like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Etc., Directly On Your Wrist, Set Sedentary Alarms And Or Simple Set Alarms
- Measure - Step counts, SpO2, Blood Pressure etc Testing Tip: Keep Your Body Relaxed And Still While Testing , Keep Device At The Same Height As Where Your Heart Is , Do Not Talk While Testing
Microsoft Surface Pro X
Key Specs
- 13-inch PixelSense Display ( 2880 x 1920 pixels)
- Surface Pen
- Microsoft SQ1 processor
- Adreno 685 iGPU
- Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Up to 512GB SSD
- 10MP AF rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD/4K video recording
- 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
- 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem
- Up to 13 hours of battery life
- Color: Matte Black
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Key Specs
- 12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)
- Surface Pen
- Up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
- Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 model / Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models
- Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Up to 1TB SSD
- 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
- 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
- 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,
- Physical ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader
- Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Up to 13 hours of battery life
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch specifications
Key Specs
- 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 / i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics 950
- 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X, 3733MHz, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD, Removable M.2 NVME SSD
- Windows 10
- 720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
- Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect
- Up to 11.5 hours of battery life
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch
Key Specs
- 15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio
- AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition / AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Mobile Processor with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition
- 8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4, 2400MHz, 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD, Removable M.2 NVME SSD
- Windows 10
- 720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
- Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect
- Up to 11.5 hours of battery life
Garmin MARQ Commander
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch display (240 x 240 pixels); always-on function, sunlight-readable
- Dual Format GPS, Multi-GNSS
- Tactical Functions
- Smart Notifications
- Music apps
- Garmin Pay
- Stress Score, Performance metrics
- Apps and Activities
- Sensors - GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Heart Rate Monitor, Barometric Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Thermometer, and Pulse Ox
- Dimensions - Diameter x Thickness: 46 x 14.4 mm; Weight - 87g
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery life - Smartwatch mode: Up to 12 days, GPS mode: Up to 28 hours
- GPS with Music: Up to 9 hours, UltraTrac mode: Up to 48 hours
- Water-resistant up to 10ATM
Skullcandy Crusher ANC wireless headphones
Key Specs
- Digital Active Noise Cancellation
- Up to 24 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge
- Adjustable Sensory Bass
- Built-In Tile Tracker Built-In Tile Tracker
- Personal Sound
GoPro HERO8 Black
Key Specs
- 12MP sensor
- Video: 4K at 60fps, 4K (4:3) at 30fps, 2.7K at 120fps, 2.7K (4:3) at 60fps, 1440p at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps
- Framless design
- HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization
- TimeWarp 2.0
- LiveBurst mode
- Ability to capture Presets
- Night Lapse video in 4K, 2.7K, 1440p or 1080p resolution
- Live streaming in FULL HD 1080p resolution
- 3 microphones with reduced wind noise
- Waterproof up to 33ft (10m)
- 1220mAh battery
GoPro MAX
Key Specs
- Touchscreen
- 16.6MP 360 Photo / 5.5MP HERO Mode Photo
- 270° 6.2MP Panoramic Photo
- 5.6K 30fps spherical video
- Image: 5.5MP HERO photos and 6.2MP PowerPano photos
- Video: 5.6K at 30fps 360 video, 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps
- Removable battery
- Waterproof up to 16ft (5m)
- HERO + 360 Capture Modes - Allows you to switch between traditional HERO-style video and photo or immersive 360 footage
- Max HyperSmooth video stabilization by using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer
- In-Camera Horizon Leveling
- In-Camera stitching
- Max TimeWarp - Warps time in both 360 and HERO modes
- 1080p Live streaming
- Ability to use Max SuperView on Digital lenses
- 270° distortion-free Panorama shots
- 6 mics that enable shotgun-mic audio performance
- Voice-control
- GPS
- 1600mAh battery
Huawei Freelace Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: 9.2
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Charging time: 70 mins
Huawei Mini Speaker CM510 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Battery life: 4 hrs
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Blaupunkt 109cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
PLAYFIT 21
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch color display
- Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (9.0 and above) devices
- Touch Button UI allows users to flip through several features - Heart Rate monitoring, Stopwatch, Pedometer and Sleep Monitoring
- Pressing the Touch Button for 2 seconds allows the consumer to get detailed statistics for the specific feature
- Call and Notification Alert: SMS, WeChat, QQ, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Email, Calendar, Skype etc.
- Dial face is customizable
- Supports upto 14 sports modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.
- Water and Dustproof (IP68)
- 7-10 days battery life
PLAYFIT 53 fitness bands
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch 2.5D curved glass color display with full Touch UI
- Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (9.0 and above) devices
- Scroll through multiple features such as Notifications,Training Mode
- Heart Rate, Steps (Pedometer) and monitors your Sleep (via App).
- Senses hand gestures, enabling the users to click pictures, just by flicking their wrists.
- Supports upto 14 sports modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.
- Call and Notification Alert: SMS, WeChat, QQ, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Email, Calendar, Skype etc.
- 7-10 days battery life
PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth Neckband
Key Specs
- Airoha AB1522U chipset, Bluetooth 5.0
- Earbuds bond together magnetically when not in use
- Integrated Voice APK for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa
- Each earphone has Dual 6mm Drivers offering optimum Bass and Treble audio experience
- Weighs only 28 grams
- Up to 20Hrs of playtime a single charge
Key Specs
- 1.3 inch (240 x 240 Pixels) 2.5D Full Touch Color Display with Corning Gorilla 3 protection
- Nordic NRF52840 processor
- 8GB internal memory
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor for 24h Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep monitoring, Pedometer, Calorie Burned, Distance, Speed, 14 Sports Modes, Sedentary Reminder, Goal Completion Reminder, Mindfulness Training
- Brightness Adjustment, Message Alert, Music Control, Stop Watch, Find My Phone, Low Battery Alert
- 12 mm Slim Stainless Steel Casing; Weight: 38g
- 210mAh battery
