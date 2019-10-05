Week 40, 2019 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Pro X And More

Launched earlier this week, the foldable device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. The company also introduced a budget smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A20s.

Microsoft has also refreshed its Surface series with the launch of the Surface Pro 7, Pro X, and the Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch and 15-inch). We also witnessed some audio product launches this week; some of them include, Skullcandy Crusher ANC wireless headphones, Huawei Freelace Bluetooth Headset and Huawei Mini Speaker.

In this article, we are listing down all the products that were announced for the masses along with their key specifications, pricing, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP camera

10MP cover camera

4G VoLTE

4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery

Toreto Bloom-2 Smart Watch

Key Specs

Toreto Present BLOOM 2 IPS Anti-Scratch Display And Metallic Built: 9.9Mm Slim Body Design With 1.3'' IPS Colored Display And Interchangeable Silicone Straps. Track daily activities and sports like indoor and outdoor running, walking and cycling

Use WearFit 2.0 App to connect the phone. Comfortable to wear day and night; You will even forget it's there on your wrist.

Measure - Step counts, SpO2, Blood Pressure etc Testing Tip: Keep Your Body Relaxed And Still While Testing , Keep Device At The Same Height As Where Your Heart Is , Do Not Talk While Testing

All Service cost covered for 365 days from the date of purchase, If Buyer Have Any Query Call On Toreto Tollfree No: 18001027427 Note: Liquid and Physical damage not Covered under warranty

Get Informed with vibrate alerts on Calls, Messages And Other Notifications Like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Etc., Directly On Your Wrist, Set Sedentary Alarms And Or Simple Set Alarms

Toreto Bloom-3 Smart Watch

Key Specs

Toreto Present BLOOM 3 IPS Anti-Scratch Display And Metallic Built: 9.9Mm Slim Body Design With 1.3'' IPS Colored Display And Interchangeable Silicone Straps. Track daily activities and sports like indoor and outdoor running, walking and cycling

Use WearFit 2.0 App to connect the phone. Comfortable to wear day and night; You will even forget it's there on your wrist.

Get Informed with vibrate alerts on Calls, Messages And Other Notifications Like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Etc., Directly On Your Wrist, Set Sedentary Alarms And Or Simple Set Alarms

Measure - Step counts, SpO2, Blood Pressure etc Testing Tip: Keep Your Body Relaxed And Still While Testing , Keep Device At The Same Height As Where Your Heart Is , Do Not Talk While Testing

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Key Specs

13-inch PixelSense Display ( 2880 x 1920 pixels)

Surface Pen

Microsoft SQ1 processor

Adreno 685 iGPU

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 512GB SSD

10MP AF rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD/4K video recording

5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Color: Matte Black

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Key Specs

12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)

Surface Pen

Up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 model / Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 1TB SSD

8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,

Physical ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch specifications

Key Specs

13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 / i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics 950

8GB/16GB LPDDR4X, 3733MHz, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD, Removable M.2 NVME SSD

Windows 10

720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect

Up to 11.5 hours of battery life

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

Key Specs

15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio

AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition / AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Mobile Processor with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition

8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4, 2400MHz, 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD, Removable M.2 NVME SSD

Windows 10

720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect

Up to 11.5 hours of battery life

Garmin MARQ Commander

Key Specs

1.2-inch display (240 x 240 pixels); always-on function, sunlight-readable

Dual Format GPS, Multi-GNSS

Tactical Functions

Smart Notifications

Music apps

Garmin Pay

Stress Score, Performance metrics

Apps and Activities

Sensors - GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Heart Rate Monitor, Barometric Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Thermometer, and Pulse Ox

Dimensions - Diameter x Thickness: 46 x 14.4 mm; Weight - 87g

Storage: 32GB

Battery life - Smartwatch mode: Up to 12 days, GPS mode: Up to 28 hours

GPS with Music: Up to 9 hours, UltraTrac mode: Up to 48 hours

Water-resistant up to 10ATM

Skullcandy Crusher ANC wireless headphones

Key Specs

Digital Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 24 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge

Adjustable Sensory Bass

Built-In Tile Tracker Built-In Tile Tracker

Personal Sound

GoPro HERO8 Black

Key Specs

12MP sensor

Video: 4K at 60fps, 4K (4:3) at 30fps, 2.7K at 120fps, 2.7K (4:3) at 60fps, 1440p at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps

Framless design

HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization

TimeWarp 2.0

LiveBurst mode

Ability to capture Presets

Night Lapse video in 4K, 2.7K, 1440p or 1080p resolution

Live streaming in FULL HD 1080p resolution

3 microphones with reduced wind noise

Waterproof up to 33ft (10m)

1220mAh battery

GoPro MAX

Key Specs

Touchscreen

16.6MP 360 Photo / 5.5MP HERO Mode Photo

270° 6.2MP Panoramic Photo

5.6K 30fps spherical video

Image: 5.5MP HERO photos and 6.2MP PowerPano photos

Video: 5.6K at 30fps 360 video, 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps

Removable battery

Waterproof up to 16ft (5m)

HERO + 360 Capture Modes - Allows you to switch between traditional HERO-style video and photo or immersive 360 footage

Max HyperSmooth video stabilization by using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer

In-Camera Horizon Leveling

In-Camera stitching

Max TimeWarp - Warps time in both 360 and HERO modes

1080p Live streaming

Ability to use Max SuperView on Digital lenses

270° distortion-free Panorama shots

6 mics that enable shotgun-mic audio performance

Voice-control

GPS

1600mAh battery

Huawei Freelace Bluetooth Headset with Mic

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: 9.2

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Charging time: 70 mins

Huawei Mini Speaker CM510 3 W Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Battery life: 4 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Blaupunkt 109cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

PLAYFIT 21

Key Specs

0.96-inch color display

Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (9.0 and above) devices

Touch Button UI allows users to flip through several features - Heart Rate monitoring, Stopwatch, Pedometer and Sleep Monitoring

Pressing the Touch Button for 2 seconds allows the consumer to get detailed statistics for the specific feature

Call and Notification Alert: SMS, WeChat, QQ, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Email, Calendar, Skype etc.

Dial face is customizable

Supports upto 14 sports modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.

Water and Dustproof (IP68)

7-10 days battery life

PLAYFIT 53 fitness bands

Key Specs

0.96-inch 2.5D curved glass color display with full Touch UI

Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (9.0 and above) devices

Scroll through multiple features such as Notifications,Training Mode

Heart Rate, Steps (Pedometer) and monitors your Sleep (via App).

Senses hand gestures, enabling the users to click pictures, just by flicking their wrists.

Supports upto 14 sports modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.

Call and Notification Alert: SMS, WeChat, QQ, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Email, Calendar, Skype etc.

7-10 days battery life

PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth Neckband

Key Specs

Airoha AB1522U chipset, Bluetooth 5.0

Earbuds bond together magnetically when not in use

Integrated Voice APK for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa

Each earphone has Dual 6mm Drivers offering optimum Bass and Treble audio experience

Weighs only 28 grams

Up to 20Hrs of playtime a single charge

Key Specs