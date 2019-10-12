Just In
Week 41, 2019 Launch Roundup: Nokia 6.2, OnePlus 7T Pro, OPPO Reno Ace, Motorola One Macro And More
During week 41, we have seen the OnePlus 7T Pro series launched in the Indian market. And, there are a few more devices along with some other gadgets which also have seen the light of day. By the time this week gets over, we will be seeing a couple more new phones and gadgets surfacing around the Indian market.
We have enlisted some of these products that you can see below. From the smartphone category, you can go with the latest OnePlus 7T Pro which runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.
A wearable like the Amazfit GTS is launched in India at Rs. 9,999. The smartwatch comes with 14 days of battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5, and 24 hours of heart rate monitoring.
If you are interested in tablets, you can pick the Galaxy Tab S6.
The device sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth enabled S Pen and an upgraded keyboard. For the first time, this Samsung product incorporates dual camera with ultra-wide lens and dual rear 13MP + 5MP camera. Find out more information about other included products on the list as well.
Amazfit GTS
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 X 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Support for Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
- 12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and Sleep tracking
- Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axis Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS
- 220mAh lithium polymer battery
Nokia 6.2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 Pure Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
- Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
- 768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
- Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
- 340mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch / 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) Circular Super AMOLED Always On display,Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
- 1.15GHz Dual-Core Exynos 9110 processor
- 768MB RAM (Bluetooth) / 1.5GB RAM (LTE), 4GB internal memory
- Tizen Based Wearable OS 4.0 (Compatible with Android 5.0 or later and iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above)
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL STD 810G
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Ambient Light, Barometer
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 472mAh (46mm) / 270mAh (42mm) Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
- 4G LTE (optional)
- 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging
OPPO Reno Ace
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO K5
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP frear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum)
Motorola One Macro
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 10W charging
Redmi 8
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Sony Xperia 8
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2560 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio wide LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2760mAh battery with fast charging
