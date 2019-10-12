Week 41, 2019 Launch Roundup: Nokia 6.2, OnePlus 7T Pro, OPPO Reno Ace, Motorola One Macro And More

We have enlisted some of these products that you can see below. From the smartphone category, you can go with the latest OnePlus 7T Pro which runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

A wearable like the Amazfit GTS is launched in India at Rs. 9,999. The smartwatch comes with 14 days of battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5, and 24 hours of heart rate monitoring.

If you are interested in tablets, you can pick the Galaxy Tab S6.

The device sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth enabled S Pen and an upgraded keyboard. For the first time, this Samsung product incorporates dual camera with ultra-wide lens and dual rear 13MP + 5MP camera. Find out more information about other included products on the list as well.

Amazfit GTS

Key Specs

1.65-inch (348 X 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Support for Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and Sleep tracking

Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axis Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS

220mAh lithium polymer battery

Nokia 6.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 Pure Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Key Specs

6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Key Specs

1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

340mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G

Key Specs

1.2-inch / 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) Circular Super AMOLED Always On display,Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

1.15GHz Dual-Core Exynos 9110 processor

768MB RAM (Bluetooth) / 1.5GB RAM (LTE), 4GB internal memory

Tizen Based Wearable OS 4.0 (Compatible with Android 5.0 or later and iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above)

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL STD 810G

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Ambient Light, Barometer

4G LTE (Optional)

472mAh (46mm) / 270mAh (42mm) Li-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

4G LTE (optional)

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging

OPPO Reno Ace

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO K5

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP frear camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum)

Motorola One Macro

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 10W charging

Redmi 8

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Sony Xperia 8

Key Specs