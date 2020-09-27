Week 41, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Reno4 SE, Nokia 3.4, Moto E7 Plus, Vivo V20 SE And More

Besides smartphones, we also came across the announcements of several other products across product categories including headphones, soundbars, earbuds, smartwatches and more. Check out all the launches that happened in the week 41 of this year below.

OPPO Reno4 SE

OPPO Reno4 SE features a triple-camera setup at its rear, 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage space sans support for expandable storage and Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.2.

Realme C17

Realme C17 has been unveiled in the budget market segment with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, a quad-camera setup at the rear, two color options, a high 90Hz refresh rate, and an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, Android 10 with Realme UI, a triple-camera module at the rear, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor, and a 6000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the high-end model in the series with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 1080p display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, 6GB RAM, a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

HIFIMAN BW200

HIFIMAN BW200 wireless in-ear headphones with a lightweight profile measuring only 65 grams. It comes with robust bass response with bass-driven dynamic drivers. There is a battery that can last up to 12 hours and up to 110 hours when not in use.

Garmin Instinct Solar, Fenix 6 Pro

Garmin Instinct Solar and Fenix 6 Pro Solar smartwatches have been launched by the company in India. These smartwatches use the Garmin's solar charging technology and come with activity tracking support, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and a long battery life among other features.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon has launched the new Fire TV Stick with Dolby Atmos and a new Fire TV Stick Lite. These devices have been launched to provide a more personal and customized experience for users. The new Fire TV Stick delivers faster streaming, dual-antenna WiFi and a more stable streaming experience.

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE, the latest model in the V20 series comes with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor, triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, a 3D back design with gradient finish, Android 10 topped with Funtouch OS 11, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 4100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Sony WF-H800

Sony WF-H800 truly wireless earbuds is the latest addition to the company's earphone lineup. It features an ergonomic design and is priced at Rs. 14,990. The Sony WF-H800 earbuds features tri-hold structure, automatic power off technology and more.

Dell G7 15 7500 Laptop

Dell G7 15 7500 laptop flaunts slim bezels at the sides, a thinner profile and an innovative hinge design. The laptop comes with a 15-inch display with a fast refresh rate, Windows 10, a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and other standard aspects.

LG K62

LG K62 is a new smartphone that adorns a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display, an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 5MP selfie camera and other notable aspects such as a 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a newly launched 5G smartphone that makes use of a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM, a 4500mAh battery along with fast charging support and other notable highlights.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds has been announced with active noise cancellation similar to rivals from Apple, Samsung and Sony. It features a dedicated chip for ANC, voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Siri, and more.

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Wireless Charger

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Wireless Charger is a wireless charging pad that has been launched in India with a unique Fast Charge Pad that can charge devices up to 2x faster than traditional wireless chargers. It is compatible with all Qi wireless charging devices and can charge devices with protective cases.

Moto E7 Plus

Moto E7 Plus is fitted with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery touted to last up to two days, a dual-camera system with a 48MP sensor, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC and more.

Vivo Watch

Vivo Watch comes in two variants with the smaller 42mm variant bestowing a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and a larger 46mm variant featuring a 1.39-inch display. There is Bluetooth 5.0, 316L stainless steel build, 226mAh and 478mAh batteries respectively in both variants, and a slew of notable features.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker has been launched with a 3W audio driver, an 800mAh battery that can deliver up to 4 hours of usage time, a true stereo sound experience, Bluetooth 5.0, a circular mesh design, and more.

Panasonic Headphones

Panasonic launched a slew of five new pairs of headphones and earphones including both wireless and wired models. These new headphones are priced ranging from Rs. 899 to Rs. 14,999. The new models are the Panasonic HTX90, Panasonic HTX20, Panasonic HNJ310, Panasonic TCM130, and Panasonic TMC55.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite features 6mm graphene audio drivers, IPX7 water-resistant build, a charging case with a 600mAh battery, and a 50mAh battery in each earbud with the overall battery life being up to 35 hours on a single charge. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and more.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 makes use of a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP selfie camera, Android 10, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch at the center to house the 5MP selfie camera, a single 13MP rear camera sensor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The hardware aspects include a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and a 4500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22)

Xiaomi launches Mi Smart LED Bulb B22 in the country at Rs. 799. It supports virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This smart bulb offers over 16 million colors along with temperature and brightness control, a high refractive index with high levels of transparency, ambient temperature and more.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro has been launched with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, a dual-selfie camera setup with 44MP + 8MP sensors, and a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i with 10000mAh and 20000mAh battery capacities have been launched in India starting from Rs. 899. These power banks have micro USB and USB Type-C ports, a 12-layer circuit protection, 18W fast charging support and a low-power mode.

POCO X3

POCO X3 bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ 1080p display, an octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 20MP front-facing camera sensor, a 64MP quad-camera arrangement, and a 6000mAh battery.

ASUS ExpertBook Laptops

Asus has launched the ExpertBook series of business laptops with a slew of commercial-focused features including Wi-Fi 6, 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, an integrated Trusted Platform Module 2.0 security chip and more.