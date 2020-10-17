Week 42, 2020 Launch Roundup: Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T And More

OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus 8T, and it costs less than the OnePlus 8 even though it has a 120Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi also launched two more upper mid-range smartphones -- the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a massive 144Hz refresh rate.

In the budget and mid-range smartphone range, we saw devices like the Coolpad Cool 6 with a pop-up selfie camera. Similarly, phones like the Samsung Galaxy M31, Oppo A15, and Infinix Note 8 were unveiled in India. Another special launch of this week was the Vivo V20, which is one of the most affordable smartphones with a 44MP selfie camera with real-time eye tracking.

Coming to the accessories, OnePlus launched a bunch of those along with the OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus Buds Z is now the most affordable TWS from OnePlus, and the company also unveiled the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition. OnePlus launched its second power bank with a 10,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Then we got the see the launch of products like Meizu Buds truly wireless earbuds, Soundcore Liberty Air 2, CLAW G9x single driver gaming earphones, and the JAYS f-Five True Wireless earbuds. The budget Amazfit BIP U was also launched in India for Rs. 3,499, and Nokia revealed two more budget phones -- the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G on the 42nd week of 2020.

Along with the iPhone 12 series, the brand unveiled the Apple HomePod Mini, which is an affordable version of the HomePod with features like Siri support and a premium finish. On the global radar, we also noticed the launch of the Realme Q2 Pro 5G, which is a mid-range 5G device and is likely to come to India in the next few months.

OnePlus 8T

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Meizu Buds truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

battery that will last 5 hours

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

iPhone 12 Pro- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

iPhone 12 Pro Max -6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics

128GB,256GB and 512GB storage options

iOS 14

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

iPhone 12 Pro- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Telephoto camera

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 12

Key Specs

iPhone 12 mini -5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

iPhone 12 - 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 14

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

SNOKOR iRocker Gods truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.2 hrs

IPX4 Sweatproof & Splashproof

Dynamic Bass Booster | Hi-Fi Speakers

Voice Assistant Enabled

1MORE Colourbuds IPX5-rated truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm cVc 8.0, IPX5 ingress protection

4.1g each, with comfortable and ergonomic design

They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm's aptX audio codec

Battery life is rated at 6 hours

Amazfit Bip U

Key Specs

1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts

60+ sports modes

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro

Stress monitoring, Breathing training

Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

225mAh battery

Infinix Note 8

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

64MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + Portrait camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

Infinix Note 8i

Key Specs



6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G

Key Specs



2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen

Feature OS

1GHz Unisoc processor

64MB RAM, 128MB Storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

VGA rear camera (Only in Nokia 225 4G)

GSM/GPRS 900/1800; LTE1 Cat-1, 10Mbps DL / 5Mbps UL; 4G with 2G fall back (No 3G)

Bluetooth, micro USB

1200mAh (removable) battery

PLAYGO N82 wireless neckband

Key Specs

Active Noise cancellation (ANC)

13mm EBEL drivers, deliver Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud audio experience.

Extra-Bass mode available "on-demand"

Internal Battery Management System (BMS) allows upto 18-hours of music PLAYtime

IPX5, water and sweat resistant.

HD Sound quality, embedded Mic for clear voice communication

Voice assistance, compatible with Alexa/Assistant/Siri

PLAYGO T20 TWS earbuds

Key Specs

Immersive Sound with proprietary EBEL Drivers (Enhanced Bass Extra Loud)

HD Call Quality with Noise reduction & Echo cancellation

Intelligent touch controls for music and calls

Auto Connect - PLAYGO T20 TWS pairs automatically with your already paired a device the moment the charging case is opened nad take out one bud.

Motorola Tech3 TriX

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: 3.5 mm

Bluetooth version: 5

Battery life: 18 hr

3 in 1 Use : Use them as wireless Bluetooth headphones, wear them around your neck while exercising, or plug them directly into your audio device

IPX5 : Sweat and water resistance

HD sound quality

Google assistant enabled

OPPO A15

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Coolpad Cool 6

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with Cool UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera

21MP pop-up front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices

14.2mm drivers

Touch controls for volume and track change

Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.

Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams

5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP macro lens

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

boAt Airdopes 461

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 46 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

IPX5: Water and Splash Resistant

ASAP Charge: 5 mins= 60 mins playback

Crystal and Beast Mode

OnePlus 10000mAh Power Bank

Key Specs

10,000 mAh portable power bank with lithium-polymer batteries

Input: 5V/2A; Charging Time: 5.5h

Dual USB ports (5V-2A) for charging two devices at a time

Battery indicator LEDs is awoken with a gentle shake. Safety features to prevent overcharging and overheating

The box includes OnePlus power bank and USB cable

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

The Bass Edition comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.

Warp Charge: Charge for 10 minutes, enjoy 10 hours worth of music playback

Massive playtime of up to 17 hours after a full charge

Environmental noise-cancelling algorithm-enabled microphone for perfect calls

With convenient features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair and Magnetic Control, listening to your music on your Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is a whole new acoustic experience

Low latency Mode

OnePlus Buds Z

Key Specs

a 40mAh battery and the charging case packs a 450mAh battery

The earbuds weigh 4.35g and the charging case weighs 40g

Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10m wireless range and the Buds Z is IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance

USB Type-C port, and OnePlus claims that a 10 min charge offers 3 hours of audio playback

Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 14 m

Charging time: 2 hr

4 Microphones with cVc 8.0 Uplink Noise Cancellation

Up to 28 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 7 hours of playtime on a single charge

HearID Technology: HearID maps your hearing sensitivity at multiple frequencies.

CLAW G9x single driver gaming earphones

Key Specs

3D Stereo Sound: Large 10mm dynamic driver produces powerful bass & crisp audio giving you an immersive surround sound field so you can hear footsteps & gunshots clearly knowing your enemies location.

Noise Cancelling Mic: The detachable boom mic is 360° adjustable to pick up your voice clearly delivering accurate communication. Simply detach the boom mic to use the in-line mic when not gaming.

Robust & Rugged Cable: The 1.2 m cable has been constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while the 3.5mm gold-plated plug has a 45 degree angle to increase its durability. Includes PC adapter.

Comfortable Fit with Noise Isolation: The ergonomic angled earbuds reach deep into the ear for a snug fit offering superior noise isolation. Includes 3 sizes of ear-tips to obtain best fit.

Gamer Approved: We've got local gamers to test the G9X and they approve it as a great choice of earphones for playing games such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, CS, FIFA and many more.

We've got you covered: The CLAW G9X Gaming Earphones are made with premium quality materials and comes with a 1 year warranty from date of purchase. Kindly register your product on our website.

Vivo V20

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP wide-angle camera + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Q2 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery

JAYS f-Five True Wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0

Wireless codec:

SBC

Bluetooth® Range: 10m

Compatible with: iOS, Android

Integrated controls: Touch controls

Microphone: Yes

Voice control: Siri, Google Assistant

AVITA LIBER V14 limited edition

