Week 42, 2020 Launch Roundup: Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T And More
The 42nd week of 2020 was pretty busy when it comes to the tech aspect. We noticed many smartphone launches, including the iPhone 12 series, which now comes with features like MagSafe, 5G networking capabilities with a new and improved camera system.
OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus 8T, and it costs less than the OnePlus 8 even though it has a 120Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi also launched two more upper mid-range smartphones -- the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a massive 144Hz refresh rate.
In the budget and mid-range smartphone range, we saw devices like the Coolpad Cool 6 with a pop-up selfie camera. Similarly, phones like the Samsung Galaxy M31, Oppo A15, and Infinix Note 8 were unveiled in India. Another special launch of this week was the Vivo V20, which is one of the most affordable smartphones with a 44MP selfie camera with real-time eye tracking.
Coming to the accessories, OnePlus launched a bunch of those along with the OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus Buds Z is now the most affordable TWS from OnePlus, and the company also unveiled the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition. OnePlus launched its second power bank with a 10,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Then we got the see the launch of products like Meizu Buds truly wireless earbuds, Soundcore Liberty Air 2, CLAW G9x single driver gaming earphones, and the JAYS f-Five True Wireless earbuds. The budget Amazfit BIP U was also launched in India for Rs. 3,499, and Nokia revealed two more budget phones -- the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G on the 42nd week of 2020.
Along with the iPhone 12 series, the brand unveiled the Apple HomePod Mini, which is an affordable version of the HomePod with features like Siri support and a premium finish. On the global radar, we also noticed the launch of the Realme Q2 Pro 5G, which is a mid-range 5G device and is likely to come to India in the next few months.
OnePlus 8T
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Meizu Buds truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- battery that will last 5 hours
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- iPhone 12 Pro Max -6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics
- 128GB,256GB and 512GB storage options
- iOS 14
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- iPhone 12 Pro- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Telephoto camera
- iPhone 12 Pro Max - 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini -5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
- iPhone 12 - 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 14
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
SNOKOR iRocker Gods truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.2 hrs
- IPX4 Sweatproof & Splashproof
- Dynamic Bass Booster | Hi-Fi Speakers
- Voice Assistant Enabled
1MORE Colourbuds IPX5-rated truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm cVc 8.0, IPX5 ingress protection
- 4.1g each, with comfortable and ergonomic design
- They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm's aptX audio codec
- Battery life is rated at 6 hours
Amazfit Bip U
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts
- 60+ sports modes
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225mAh battery
Infinix Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 64MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + Portrait camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
Infinix Note 8i
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- Feature OS
- 1GHz Unisoc processor
- 64MB RAM, 128MB Storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- VGA rear camera (Only in Nokia 225 4G)
- GSM/GPRS 900/1800; LTE1 Cat-1, 10Mbps DL / 5Mbps UL; 4G with 2G fall back (No 3G)
- Bluetooth, micro USB
- 1200mAh (removable) battery
PLAYGO N82 wireless neckband
Key Specs
- Active Noise cancellation (ANC)
- 13mm EBEL drivers, deliver Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud audio experience.
- Extra-Bass mode available "on-demand"
- Internal Battery Management System (BMS) allows upto 18-hours of music PLAYtime
- IPX5, water and sweat resistant.
- HD Sound quality, embedded Mic for clear voice communication
- Voice assistance, compatible with Alexa/Assistant/Siri
PLAYGO T20 TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Immersive Sound with proprietary EBEL Drivers (Enhanced Bass Extra Loud)
- HD Call Quality with Noise reduction & Echo cancellation
- Intelligent touch controls for music and calls
- Auto Connect - PLAYGO T20 TWS pairs automatically with your already paired a device the moment the charging case is opened nad take out one bud.
Motorola Tech3 TriX
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: 3.5 mm
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Battery life: 18 hr
- 3 in 1 Use : Use them as wireless Bluetooth headphones, wear them around your neck while exercising, or plug them directly into your audio device
- IPX5 : Sweat and water resistance
- HD sound quality
- Google assistant enabled
OPPO A15
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Coolpad Cool 6
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Cool UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera
- 21MP pop-up front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams
- 5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours
Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP macro lens
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
boAt Airdopes 461
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 46 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
- IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
- IPX5: Water and Splash Resistant
- ASAP Charge: 5 mins= 60 mins playback
- Crystal and Beast Mode
OnePlus 10000mAh Power Bank
Key Specs
- 10,000 mAh portable power bank with lithium-polymer batteries
- Input: 5V/2A; Charging Time: 5.5h
- Dual USB ports (5V-2A) for charging two devices at a time
- Battery indicator LEDs is awoken with a gentle shake. Safety features to prevent overcharging and overheating
- The box includes OnePlus power bank and USB cable
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- The Bass Edition comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.
- Warp Charge: Charge for 10 minutes, enjoy 10 hours worth of music playback
- Massive playtime of up to 17 hours after a full charge
- Environmental noise-cancelling algorithm-enabled microphone for perfect calls
- With convenient features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair and Magnetic Control, listening to your music on your Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is a whole new acoustic experience
- Low latency Mode
OnePlus Buds Z
Key Specs
- a 40mAh battery and the charging case packs a 450mAh battery
- The earbuds weigh 4.35g and the charging case weighs 40g
- Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10m wireless range and the Buds Z is IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance
- USB Type-C port, and OnePlus claims that a 10 min charge offers 3 hours of audio playback
Soundcore Liberty Air 2
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 14 m
- Charging time: 2 hr
- 4 Microphones with cVc 8.0 Uplink Noise Cancellation
- Up to 28 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
- HearID Technology: HearID maps your hearing sensitivity at multiple frequencies.
CLAW G9x single driver gaming earphones
Key Specs
- 3D Stereo Sound: Large 10mm dynamic driver produces powerful bass & crisp audio giving you an immersive surround sound field so you can hear footsteps & gunshots clearly knowing your enemies location.
- Noise Cancelling Mic: The detachable boom mic is 360° adjustable to pick up your voice clearly delivering accurate communication. Simply detach the boom mic to use the in-line mic when not gaming.
- Robust & Rugged Cable: The 1.2 m cable has been constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while the 3.5mm gold-plated plug has a 45 degree angle to increase its durability. Includes PC adapter.
- Comfortable Fit with Noise Isolation: The ergonomic angled earbuds reach deep into the ear for a snug fit offering superior noise isolation. Includes 3 sizes of ear-tips to obtain best fit.
- Gamer Approved: We've got local gamers to test the G9X and they approve it as a great choice of earphones for playing games such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, CS, FIFA and many more.
- We've got you covered: The CLAW G9X Gaming Earphones are made with premium quality materials and comes with a 1 year warranty from date of purchase. Kindly register your product on our website.
Vivo V20
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP wide-angle camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Q2 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
JAYS f-Five True Wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0
- Wireless codec:
- SBC
- Bluetooth® Range: 10m
- Compatible with: iOS, Android
- Integrated controls: Touch controls
- Microphone: Yes
- Voice control: Siri, Google Assistant
AVITA LIBER V14 limited edition
Key Specs
- 1TB SSD and promises up to 10 hours of battery life.
- while the extra-large precision technology touchpad supports up to four-finger smart gestures
- It has a 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C (PD 2.0 Charging, Display Out)
- 1 x HDMI Port and Micro SD Card Reader
- It also comes with a fingerprint sensor for extra security
