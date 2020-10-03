Week 42, 2020 Launch Roundup: Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Though we are amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we are coming across several launches and announcements. Several brands are coming up with new products including smartphones, smartwatches, wearables and headphones among others.

Likewise, the week 42 has also witnessed several new launches from various brands such as Microsoft, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Amazfit and more. There are a slew of launches including wireless earbuds, accessories, smart bulb and much more.

Having said that, here we have listed all the launches that happened during the week 42 of this year. Check out the same from here. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Key Specs 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD

720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Windows 10 Home in S Mode

One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button

Sensors: Ambient light sensor

Up to 13 hours of battery life Google Pixel 5 Key Specs 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display, 432 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS, 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Water and dust Resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Google Pixel 4a 5G Key Specs 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, 413 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS, 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD 2.5D Dot Display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery Truke Fit buds Key Specs HI-FI SOUND: truke Fit Buds True Wireless Earphones with Mic comes with 10 mm Dynamic Drivers which provides High Fidelity Crisp Deep Bass sound.

LONG BATTERY LIFE: truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Earphones with Mic can provide total music playback of up-to 20 hrs. with 500 mAh Charging Case. Fit buds are equipped with 40mAh Battery which can provide up to 3.5 hrs. of music playback.

QUICK PAIRING AND SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY: truke Fit Buds Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic comes with Bluetooth 5.0 which ensures Quick Pairing and Seamless Connectivity up-to 30 feet.

6 MONTHS WARRANTY: truke Fit Buds Wireless Headset with Mic come with 6 Months limited warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headphones with Mic are Lightweight and Ergonomically designed so it can be worn all day without any discomfort.

MULTI-FUNCTION BUTTON (MFB): Manage your phone calls and music through truke Fit Buds Truly Wireless Headphones with Multi-Function Button.

BUILT-IN MIC: Truke Fit Buds TWS has built-in mic in both earbuds so you can attend the calls with ease. Fit Pro Power truly wireless earbuds Key Specs SECOND GENERATION DOLPHIN DESIGN: truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Earphones with Mic comes with improved Unique Dolphin Shape Design 2.0 It is Ergonomically Engineered for Maximum Comfort. Earbuds fit Perfectly & Securely regardless of your Ear Shape & Size

MARATHON BATTERY LIFE: truke Fit Pro Power True Wireless Headphones with Mic Charging Case comes with Massive 2000 mAh Battery which can provide up to 100 hrs. of Total Music Playback. Charging case has Type-C Universal Charging Interface. Earbuds are equipped with 40mAh Battery which provides 4.5hrs of music playback. Charging case has Digital Display which shows Battery level of Charging Case.

QUICK CHARGE EARBUDS: truke Fit Pro Power Earbuds can provide 3hrs of music playback by charging them for only 15mins. Never miss your important call or Favorite Part of Movie.

INSTANT PARING SEAMLESS CONNECTION: truke Fit Pro Power Truly Wireless Headphones with Mic comes with Bluetooth 5.0. Advanced Bluetooth Earphone technology ensures Instant Pairing and Steady Wireless Connection up to 30 feet.

6 MONTHS WARRANTY: truke Fit Pro Power Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

DEEP BASS: With 13mm Dynamic Driver Speakers truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset with Mic provides Crisp & Clear Sound with Deep Bass.

VOICE ASSISTANT: Access Google, Siri directly from truke Fit Pro Power TWS by Pressing Left Earbud Button Twice.

MULTI FUNTION BUTTON (MFB): truke Fit Pro Power True Wireless Headset with Mic provides Single Press Operation to Manage Calls and Music on any Bluetooth enabled Android device, iPhone, etc. Mi Smart Speaker Key Specs Bluetooth 4.2, supports A2DP, Works with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 or above

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz

Dual mics with far field voice wake up support

2.5″ full frequency 12W speaker with 63.5mm sound driver,

10531 sound hole around the speaker, Matte-stone black finish with 0.7mm metal mesh casing

Touch control for play/pause, music controls on the top

Option to switch off mic when needs

Texas Instruments' TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor

Ring strip on the top with music lighting effect

Dimensions: 131x104x151mm; Weight: 853g Amazfit Neo Key Specs 1.2-inch STN Black and White Display

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps

Activity tracking and Sleep monitoring

3 sports modes (Running, Walking, Cycling)

Buttons - 4 (SELECT/BACK/UP/DOWN)

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

160mAh battery Boult Audio AirBass Combuds truly wireless earbuds Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 hrs

Driver Size: 9mm | Instant Voice Assistant

IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant

Capacitive Touch Control ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Key Specs ScreenPad Plus: 14 inch 4K secondary touchscreen display | Game, Stream, Create, and more!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost

Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor

300Hz 3ms 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type PANTONE Validated Display

32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD in RAID 0 (1+1) | Windows 10 Professional

ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS) and Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound

ROG Aura Sync System with RGB Keyboard

Thunderbolt 3 | Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost | Bluetooth 5.0 Mi LED Smart Bulb Key Specs Up to 810 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, scene modes through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) via Mi Home App

The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation

Over 7 years or 15,000 hours of long life span (with about 6 hours of use per day) Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Key Specs 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather forecast, notifications from apps, calls and more

Music control, Camera control

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, automatic activity detection, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)

PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode, 20 days in long battery mode Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes

Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Key Specs 8.0-inch (1920 x 1200 pixel) WXGA PLS TFT LCD screen

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, 1.5m Anti-shock with inbox protective cover, MIL-STD-810H

Fingerprint Sensor

S Pen (IP68 Certified)

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, USB 2.0 Type C

5050mAh (user-replaceable) battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specs 10.4-inch (2000×1200 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C

7,040mAh battery Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K Key Specs 82-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K Mini LED 960 segmented backlight display with 178-degree viewing angle, Quantum Dot technology, 93% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1000 nits peak brightness, 1400000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision, 6.5ms response time

Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9650 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU

Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes

4GB RAM,64GB storage

Patchwall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (including HDMI eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, etc.

6-unit speakers (2×12.5W left and right channels, 2×15W surround channels, ultra-low frequency subwoofer, 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos, DTS audio, Dolby Audio Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Pro 82-inch Key Specs 82-inch (7680×4320 pixels) 8K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 2000 nits peak brightness, 1400000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision

Quad-Core (Dual Cortex A73 + Dual Cortex A53) Novatek 72685 processor with Mali G51 MP4 GPU, 5G support

Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), DC dimming, variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes

4GB RAM,256GB storage

Patchwall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 for 8K input, 1 for eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, etc.

Retractable 8-unit speakers including high frequency 10Wx2, mid frequency 10Wx2, low frequency 20Wx2 + 2, bi-amp electronic crossover, Dolby Atmos, DTS audio, Dolby Audio

