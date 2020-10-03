Just In
- 8 hrs ago Mystery Oppo Smartphone Clears FCC Certification; Likely To Be Rebaged Realme Narzo 20
-
- 11 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Luanches Rs. 351 Plan Offering 100GB Data For Binge-Watching
- 11 hrs ago OnePlus 8T Camera Hardware Tipped Ahead Of India Launch: All You Need To Know
- 12 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Color Variants Revealed Via Offical Renders
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!
- Sports IPL 2020: DC v KKR: We kept fighting, which is the nature of this team: Kolkata skipper backs team after losing to Delhi
- News Trump's condition 'very concerning', next 48 hours critical: Report
- Finance 4 Data Points Showing Green Shoots In the Indian Economy
- Automobiles BMW & MINI Price Increase Announced In India: Effective From November
- Lifestyle 8 Best And Tasty Substitutes For Fish Sauce
- Education CLAT Result 2020: How To Check CLAT Exam Result 2020 And Merit List
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Week 42, 2020 Launch Roundup: Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 And More
Though we are amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we are coming across several launches and announcements. Several brands are coming up with new products including smartphones, smartwatches, wearables and headphones among others.
Likewise, the week 42 has also witnessed several new launches from various brands such as Microsoft, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Amazfit and more. There are a slew of launches including wireless earbuds, accessories, smart bulb and much more.
Having said that, here we have listed all the launches that happened during the week 42 of this year. Check out the same from here.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Key Specs
- 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD
- 720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera
- Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio; Dual far-field Studio Mics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button
- Sensors: Ambient light sensor
- Up to 13 hours of battery life
Google Pixel 5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display, 432 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS, 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Water and dust Resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, 413 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS, 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD 2.5D Dot Display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Truke Fit buds
Key Specs
- HI-FI SOUND: truke Fit Buds True Wireless Earphones with Mic comes with 10 mm Dynamic Drivers which provides High Fidelity Crisp Deep Bass sound.
- LONG BATTERY LIFE: truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Earphones with Mic can provide total music playback of up-to 20 hrs. with 500 mAh Charging Case. Fit buds are equipped with 40mAh Battery which can provide up to 3.5 hrs. of music playback.
- QUICK PAIRING AND SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY: truke Fit Buds Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic comes with Bluetooth 5.0 which ensures Quick Pairing and Seamless Connectivity up-to 30 feet.
- 6 MONTHS WARRANTY: truke Fit Buds Wireless Headset with Mic come with 6 Months limited warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- ERGONOMIC DESIGN: truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headphones with Mic are Lightweight and Ergonomically designed so it can be worn all day without any discomfort.
- MULTI-FUNCTION BUTTON (MFB): Manage your phone calls and music through truke Fit Buds Truly Wireless Headphones with Multi-Function Button.
- BUILT-IN MIC: Truke Fit Buds TWS has built-in mic in both earbuds so you can attend the calls with ease.
Fit Pro Power truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- SECOND GENERATION DOLPHIN DESIGN: truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Earphones with Mic comes with improved Unique Dolphin Shape Design 2.0 It is Ergonomically Engineered for Maximum Comfort. Earbuds fit Perfectly & Securely regardless of your Ear Shape & Size
- MARATHON BATTERY LIFE: truke Fit Pro Power True Wireless Headphones with Mic Charging Case comes with Massive 2000 mAh Battery which can provide up to 100 hrs. of Total Music Playback. Charging case has Type-C Universal Charging Interface. Earbuds are equipped with 40mAh Battery which provides 4.5hrs of music playback. Charging case has Digital Display which shows Battery level of Charging Case.
- QUICK CHARGE EARBUDS: truke Fit Pro Power Earbuds can provide 3hrs of music playback by charging them for only 15mins. Never miss your important call or Favorite Part of Movie.
- INSTANT PARING SEAMLESS CONNECTION: truke Fit Pro Power Truly Wireless Headphones with Mic comes with Bluetooth 5.0. Advanced Bluetooth Earphone technology ensures Instant Pairing and Steady Wireless Connection up to 30 feet.
- 6 MONTHS WARRANTY: truke Fit Pro Power Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- DEEP BASS: With 13mm Dynamic Driver Speakers truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset with Mic provides Crisp & Clear Sound with Deep Bass.
- VOICE ASSISTANT: Access Google, Siri directly from truke Fit Pro Power TWS by Pressing Left Earbud Button Twice.
- MULTI FUNTION BUTTON (MFB): truke Fit Pro Power True Wireless Headset with Mic provides Single Press Operation to Manage Calls and Music on any Bluetooth enabled Android device, iPhone, etc.
Mi Smart Speaker
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, supports A2DP, Works with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 or above
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz
- Dual mics with far field voice wake up support
- 2.5″ full frequency 12W speaker with 63.5mm sound driver,
- 10531 sound hole around the speaker, Matte-stone black finish with 0.7mm metal mesh casing
- Touch control for play/pause, music controls on the top
- Option to switch off mic when needs
- Texas Instruments' TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor
- Ring strip on the top with music lighting effect
- Dimensions: 131x104x151mm; Weight: 853g
Amazfit Neo
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch STN Black and White Display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps
- Activity tracking and Sleep monitoring
- 3 sports modes (Running, Walking, Cycling)
- Buttons - 4 (SELECT/BACK/UP/DOWN)
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- 160mAh battery
Boult Audio AirBass Combuds truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 hrs
- Driver Size: 9mm | Instant Voice Assistant
- IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant
- Capacitive Touch Control
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15
Key Specs
- ScreenPad Plus: 14 inch 4K secondary touchscreen display | Game, Stream, Create, and more!
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost
- Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor
- 300Hz 3ms 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type PANTONE Validated Display
- 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD in RAID 0 (1+1) | Windows 10 Professional
- ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS) and Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound
- ROG Aura Sync System with RGB Keyboard
- Thunderbolt 3 | Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost | Bluetooth 5.0
Mi LED Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Up to 810 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app
- Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, scene modes through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) via Mi Home App
- The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation
- Over 7 years or 15,000 hours of long life span (with about 6 hours of use per day)
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather forecast, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Music control, Camera control
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking, automatic activity detection, Sedentary reminder
- 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode, 20 days in long battery mode
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
- Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3
Key Specs
- 8.0-inch (1920 x 1200 pixel) WXGA PLS TFT LCD screen
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, 1.5m Anti-shock with inbox protective cover, MIL-STD-810H
- Fingerprint Sensor
- S Pen (IP68 Certified)
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, USB 2.0 Type C
- 5050mAh (user-replaceable) battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Key Specs
- 10.4-inch (2000×1200 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct
- Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 7,040mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K
Key Specs
- 82-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K Mini LED 960 segmented backlight display with 178-degree viewing angle, Quantum Dot technology, 93% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1000 nits peak brightness, 1400000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision, 6.5ms response time
- Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9650 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU
- Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes
- 4GB RAM,64GB storage
- Patchwall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (including HDMI eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, etc.
- 6-unit speakers (2×12.5W left and right channels, 2×15W surround channels, ultra-low frequency subwoofer, 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Pro 82-inch
Key Specs
- 82-inch (7680×4320 pixels) 8K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 2000 nits peak brightness, 1400000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision
- Quad-Core (Dual Cortex A73 + Dual Cortex A53) Novatek 72685 processor with Mali G51 MP4 GPU, 5G support
- Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), DC dimming, variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes
- 4GB RAM,256GB storage
- Patchwall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 for 8K input, 1 for eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, etc.
- Retractable 8-unit speakers including high frequency 10Wx2, mid frequency 10Wx2, low frequency 20Wx2 + 2, bi-amp electronic crossover, Dolby Atmos, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,899
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,900
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999