Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC, Google Pixel 5 And More

Smartphone brands have become proactive in terms of new product launches. In the past few months several smartphones saw the light of the day. Not just budget, but the mid-range and the flagship segment saw multiple new arrivals in the recent times. We have got new launches from brands like Apple, Google, Poco, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Every week we compile a list of best smartphones that have been popular amongst the consumers. The week as well, we have made a list of smartphones that have been trending the popular chart. The latest offerings come from the aforementioned brands. Let's have a look at the entire list of last week's popular smartphones. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen

iOS 14

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M51 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery Xiaomi Poco X3 Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ 120HZ Touchscreen Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth

FM Radio

4G VoLTE/WiFi

USB Type-C

6000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A51 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery Google Pixel 5 Rumoured Key Specs 6.0 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 11

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)

128GB 8GB RAM

12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4080 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme 7 Pro Key Specs 6.4 inch Full HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor

Super AMOLED Display

65 W SuperDart Charge

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

