Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC, Google Pixel 5 And More
Smartphone brands have become proactive in terms of new product launches. In the past few months several smartphones saw the light of the day. Not just budget, but the mid-range and the flagship segment saw multiple new arrivals in the recent times. We have got new launches from brands like Apple, Google, Poco, Xiaomi, and Samsung.
Every week we compile a list of best smartphones that have been popular amongst the consumers. The week as well, we have made a list of smartphones that have been trending the popular chart. The latest offerings come from the aforementioned brands. Let's have a look at the entire list of last week's popular smartphones.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 14
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco X3
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ 120HZ Touchscreen Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- USB Type-C
- 6000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Google Pixel 5
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.0 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 11
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4080 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4 inch Full HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor
- Super AMOLED Display
- 65 W SuperDart Charge
- 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
