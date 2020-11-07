ENGLISH

    Week 45, 2020 Launch Roundup: Micromax IN 1B, Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 SE And More

    By
    |

    Smartphone manufacturers have gone in full swing and are consistently updating their product library with new launches. We get to see a new product every other week. The companies are not just focusing on the budget segment, but also on the mid-range and premium categories. Not just smartphone, we have seen several other products such as the Go Pro Hero 9 action camera, Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi pocket Power Bank Pro, and more.

    Week 45 of the year 2020
     

    In this article, we are doing a launch roundup of Week 45 of the year 2020. The list comprises a range of products from different brands. Take for instance Micromax, the homegrown brand has made a comeback in the smartphone space with the launch of the Micromax In series. Vivo also launched a new mid-range smartphone called the Vivo V20 SE. Here's the entire list:

    Micromax IN 1B

    Micromax IN 1B

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front camera
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Micromax IN Note 1
     

    Micromax IN Note 1

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rera Camera
    • 16MP front camera with OV16A1Q sensor with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo V20 SE

    Vivo V20 SE

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh (typical) battery
    RAEGR RG10125 Arc 1250

    RAEGR RG10125 Arc 1250

    Key Specs

    • [10W, 7.5W & 5W WIRELESS CHARGING MODE] : 10W Output for Galaxy Note 20/ Ultra / S20+/Note 10/Note 10+/S10/S10 +/S10E/S9/S9+/Note 9/8/5/S8 & S7/S7 Edge while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 7.5W Output for iPhone 12 series/ SE/iPhone11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8/8+ while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 5W Output for All Qi - Enabled Phones while Using 5V, 1A adapter. Please use the most appropriate adapters for best results.
    • [3 in 1 Stand - Wireless Charger + Watch and Airpods Dock] : RAEGR Arc 1250 Wireless charging stand is compatible all wireless chargeable devices, also works as a Wired Dock for Apple Watch and AirPods, fits perfectly in your home or office.
    • [Easy Installation] : Just Install the original Apple Watch/Airpod cable into the stand, then it can work as WIRED charging stand for your Watch/Airpods. Keep your phone and iWatch/Airpod fully protected during the process of charging. 3 in 1 wireless charger supports vertical or horizontal wireless charging with a tilt angle design for better viewing of video or tracking information while charging.
    • [ Magnetic Attachment & Anti-slip Design] - The Wireless Charger Module and the Airpods/Watch Dock is magnetically coupled for 3-in-1 usage . It can be detached and used separately also. Easy to detach and carry on the go while travelling. The charging base with anti-slip silicone design so that the charger will not move or flip, to ensure that your phone is protected when charging.
    • [Qi Certified with Multiple Protection] : Wireless Charger is Qi - Certified and equipped with over-voltage, over current, short circuit and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection. It can prevent over-charging damage of the battery. The charger base is equipped with a vent to ensure safe charging of the device.

     

    iGear iLumi 7-Colour portable ambient mood lamp

    iGear iLumi 7-Colour portable ambient mood lamp

    Key Specs

    • Portable handy lamp controlled by hand gesture, use Hand gesture to change colours (Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Red) or brightness
    • Eco friendly and portable mood lamp with non-touch technology.
    • Round LED light Suitable for Home, Desktops, Gifts, Parties, Birthday Gifts, Travel, Emergency Light, Hiking Light, Picnic Light, Soft Light.
    • Rechargeable warm light with 350 hours of standby time and 12 hours of usage on full charge.

     

    Samsung Galaxy W21 5G

    Samsung Galaxy W21 5G

    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.23-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    LG W11

    LG W11

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 2MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    LG W31 and W31+

    LG W31 and W31+

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB (W31) / 128GB (W31+) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    GoPro HERO9 Black

    GoPro HERO9 Black

    Key Specs

    • New 23.6MP Image Sensor
    • Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more
    • Photo: 20MP
    • New 1.4" front color display with live preview and status modes
    • Larger 2.27" rear touch display with touch zoom
    • Removable, rechargeable battery
    • HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling
    • TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed
    • 1080p Live Streaming, 1080p Webcam mode
    • Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture
    • SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video
    • RAW photos
    • Digital lenses
    • Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents
    • 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction
    • Stereo + RAW audio
    • Larger speaker for improved audio playback
    • Removable lens cover
    • Built-in folding mounting fingers
    • Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)
    • 1720mAh battery for 30% more battery life than HERO8 Black with improved cold weather performance
    • Compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black
    Moto G 5G

    Moto G 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Moto G9 Power

    Moto G9 Power

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP 2.5cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 3.5mm headset jack, Bottom-ported loudspeaker, Smart PA
    • Dimensions: 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm; Weight: 221g
    • Splash resistant (P2i coating)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
    • 6000mAh battery
    Acer Enduro N3

    Acer Enduro N3

    Key Specs

    • 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 35.6 cm (14.0") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080
    • 8 GB of DDR4 system memory
    • 512GB SSD
    • Intel® UHD Graphics
    • Fingerprint Reader
    • 3yrs warranty (1yr on battery and adapter)
    Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with FHD display

    Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with FHD display

    Key Specs

    • 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
    • 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-10110U (4MB L3 Cache, up to 4.1GHz) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620
    • 8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB SATA SSD
    • Windows 10 Home Edition
    • In-built HD Webcam
    • WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4b
    • Dimensions: 323x228x17.95mm; Weight: 1.5kg
    • 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, 2x 2W stereo speakers, DTS audio
    • 46W / battery with fast charging
    HONOR Band 6

    HONOR Band 6

    Key Specs

    • 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283
    • PPI
    • Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)
    • 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
    • 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor
    • HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking
    • 10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts
    • 180mAh battery
    Vivo S7e 5G

    Vivo S7e 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP portrait camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh (typical) battery
    HONOR 10X Lite

    HONOR 10X Lite

    Key specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+20:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP for 4cm macro, 2MP for portrait shots
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dimensions: 165.65 x 76.88 x9.26mm; Weight: 206g
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO K7x

    OPPO K7x

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Smart 4

    Infinix Smart 4

    Key Specs
    2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
    17.32 cm (6.82 inch) HD+ Display
    13MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera
    6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
    MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

    Realme Watch S

    Realme Watch S

    Key Specs

    • 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
    • Water-resistant (IP68)
    • 16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
    • Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
    • Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
    • 390mAh battery
    Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earphones

    Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earphones

    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5.0
    • 500 mAh charging case to provide extra playtime
    • Great Sound Quality & Low Latency
    • Handsfree calling with smart touch Control
    • Ergonomic Design for Secure Fit
    • Extremely lightweight for sports, workouts
    ASUS launches special edition Zephyrus G14 laptop

    ASUS launches special edition Zephyrus G14 laptop

    Key Specs

    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)
    • Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM with | Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
    • Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM
    • Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440), 300 nits Brightness, Anti-Glare IPS-level panel, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated, Adaptive sync, 85% screen-to-body ratio
    • Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019 | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity
    Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earphones

    Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earphones

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
    • 13mm dynamic drivers offer balanced sound
    • Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.
    • Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
    • Weight: 4.5g (per bud)
    • Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
    • 45mAh battery

    Story first published: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
