Week 45, 2020 Launch Roundup: Micromax IN 1B, Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 SE And More
Smartphone manufacturers have gone in full swing and are consistently updating their product library with new launches. We get to see a new product every other week. The companies are not just focusing on the budget segment, but also on the mid-range and premium categories. Not just smartphone, we have seen several other products such as the Go Pro Hero 9 action camera, Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi pocket Power Bank Pro, and more.
In this article, we are doing a launch roundup of Week 45 of the year 2020. The list comprises a range of products from different brands. Take for instance Micromax, the homegrown brand has made a comeback in the smartphone space with the launch of the Micromax In series. Vivo also launched a new mid-range smartphone called the Vivo V20 SE. Here's the entire list:
Micromax IN 1B
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Micromax IN Note 1
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rera Camera
- 16MP front camera with OV16A1Q sensor with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo V20 SE
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
RAEGR RG10125 Arc 1250
Key Specs
- [10W, 7.5W & 5W WIRELESS CHARGING MODE] : 10W Output for Galaxy Note 20/ Ultra / S20+/Note 10/Note 10+/S10/S10 +/S10E/S9/S9+/Note 9/8/5/S8 & S7/S7 Edge while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 7.5W Output for iPhone 12 series/ SE/iPhone11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8/8+ while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 5W Output for All Qi - Enabled Phones while Using 5V, 1A adapter. Please use the most appropriate adapters for best results.
- [3 in 1 Stand - Wireless Charger + Watch and Airpods Dock] : RAEGR Arc 1250 Wireless charging stand is compatible all wireless chargeable devices, also works as a Wired Dock for Apple Watch and AirPods, fits perfectly in your home or office.
- [Easy Installation] : Just Install the original Apple Watch/Airpod cable into the stand, then it can work as WIRED charging stand for your Watch/Airpods. Keep your phone and iWatch/Airpod fully protected during the process of charging. 3 in 1 wireless charger supports vertical or horizontal wireless charging with a tilt angle design for better viewing of video or tracking information while charging.
- [ Magnetic Attachment & Anti-slip Design] - The Wireless Charger Module and the Airpods/Watch Dock is magnetically coupled for 3-in-1 usage . It can be detached and used separately also. Easy to detach and carry on the go while travelling. The charging base with anti-slip silicone design so that the charger will not move or flip, to ensure that your phone is protected when charging.
- [Qi Certified with Multiple Protection] : Wireless Charger is Qi - Certified and equipped with over-voltage, over current, short circuit and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection. It can prevent over-charging damage of the battery. The charger base is equipped with a vent to ensure safe charging of the device.
iGear iLumi 7-Colour portable ambient mood lamp
Key Specs
- Portable handy lamp controlled by hand gesture, use Hand gesture to change colours (Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Red) or brightness
- Eco friendly and portable mood lamp with non-touch technology.
- Round LED light Suitable for Home, Desktops, Gifts, Parties, Birthday Gifts, Travel, Emergency Light, Hiking Light, Picnic Light, Soft Light.
- Rechargeable warm light with 350 hours of standby time and 12 hours of usage on full charge.
Samsung Galaxy W21 5G
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.23-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
LG W11
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
LG W31 and W31+
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (W31) / 128GB (W31+) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
GoPro HERO9 Black
Key Specs
- New 23.6MP Image Sensor
- Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more
- Photo: 20MP
- New 1.4" front color display with live preview and status modes
- Larger 2.27" rear touch display with touch zoom
- Removable, rechargeable battery
- HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling
- TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed
- 1080p Live Streaming, 1080p Webcam mode
- Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture
- SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video
- RAW photos
- Digital lenses
- Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents
- 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction
- Stereo + RAW audio
- Larger speaker for improved audio playback
- Removable lens cover
- Built-in folding mounting fingers
- Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)
- 1720mAh battery for 30% more battery life than HERO8 Black with improved cold weather performance
- Compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black
Moto G 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto G9 Power
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP 2.5cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm headset jack, Bottom-ported loudspeaker, Smart PA
- Dimensions: 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm; Weight: 221g
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery
Acer Enduro N3
Key Specs
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor
- Windows 10 Home
- 35.6 cm (14.0") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080
- 8 GB of DDR4 system memory
- 512GB SSD
- Intel® UHD Graphics
- Fingerprint Reader
- 3yrs warranty (1yr on battery and adapter)
Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with FHD display
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
- 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-10110U (4MB L3 Cache, up to 4.1GHz) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB SATA SSD
- Windows 10 Home Edition
- In-built HD Webcam
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4b
- Dimensions: 323x228x17.95mm; Weight: 1.5kg
- 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, 2x 2W stereo speakers, DTS audio
- 46W / battery with fast charging
HONOR Band 6
Key Specs
- 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking
- 10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts
- 180mAh battery
Vivo S7e 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP portrait camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
HONOR 10X Lite
Key specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+20:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP for 4cm macro, 2MP for portrait shots
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 165.65 x 76.88 x9.26mm; Weight: 206g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO K7x
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Smart 4
Key Specs
2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
17.32 cm (6.82 inch) HD+ Display
13MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera
6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
Realme Watch S
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
- Water-resistant (IP68)
- 16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
- Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
- Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
- 390mAh battery
Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earphones
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- 500 mAh charging case to provide extra playtime
- Great Sound Quality & Low Latency
- Handsfree calling with smart touch Control
- Ergonomic Design for Secure Fit
- Extremely lightweight for sports, workouts
ASUS launches special edition Zephyrus G14 laptop
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)
- Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM with | Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
- Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM
- Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440), 300 nits Brightness, Anti-Glare IPS-level panel, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated, Adaptive sync, 85% screen-to-body ratio
- Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019 | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity
Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earphones
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 13mm dynamic drivers offer balanced sound
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.
- Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Weight: 4.5g (per bud)
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- 45mAh battery
