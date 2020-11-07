Week 45, 2020 Launch Roundup: Micromax IN 1B, Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 SE And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone manufacturers have gone in full swing and are consistently updating their product library with new launches. We get to see a new product every other week. The companies are not just focusing on the budget segment, but also on the mid-range and premium categories. Not just smartphone, we have seen several other products such as the Go Pro Hero 9 action camera, Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi pocket Power Bank Pro, and more.

In this article, we are doing a launch roundup of Week 45 of the year 2020. The list comprises a range of products from different brands. Take for instance Micromax, the homegrown brand has made a comeback in the smartphone space with the launch of the Micromax In series. Vivo also launched a new mid-range smartphone called the Vivo V20 SE. Here's the entire list: Micromax IN 1B Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Micromax IN Note 1 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rera Camera

16MP front camera with OV16A1Q sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Vivo V20 SE Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery RAEGR RG10125 Arc 1250 Key Specs [10W, 7.5W & 5W WIRELESS CHARGING MODE] : 10W Output for Galaxy Note 20/ Ultra / S20+/Note 10/Note 10+/S10/S10 +/S10E/S9/S9+/Note 9/8/5/S8 & S7/S7 Edge while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 7.5W Output for iPhone 12 series/ SE/iPhone11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8/8+ while using QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V,1.67A). 5W Output for All Qi - Enabled Phones while Using 5V, 1A adapter. Please use the most appropriate adapters for best results.

[3 in 1 Stand - Wireless Charger + Watch and Airpods Dock] : RAEGR Arc 1250 Wireless charging stand is compatible all wireless chargeable devices, also works as a Wired Dock for Apple Watch and AirPods, fits perfectly in your home or office.

[Easy Installation] : Just Install the original Apple Watch/Airpod cable into the stand, then it can work as WIRED charging stand for your Watch/Airpods. Keep your phone and iWatch/Airpod fully protected during the process of charging. 3 in 1 wireless charger supports vertical or horizontal wireless charging with a tilt angle design for better viewing of video or tracking information while charging.

[ Magnetic Attachment & Anti-slip Design] - The Wireless Charger Module and the Airpods/Watch Dock is magnetically coupled for 3-in-1 usage . It can be detached and used separately also. Easy to detach and carry on the go while travelling. The charging base with anti-slip silicone design so that the charger will not move or flip, to ensure that your phone is protected when charging.

[Qi Certified with Multiple Protection] : Wireless Charger is Qi - Certified and equipped with over-voltage, over current, short circuit and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection. It can prevent over-charging damage of the battery. The charger base is equipped with a vent to ensure safe charging of the device. iGear iLumi 7-Colour portable ambient mood lamp Key Specs Portable handy lamp controlled by hand gesture, use Hand gesture to change colours (Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Red) or brightness

Eco friendly and portable mood lamp with non-touch technology.

Round LED light Suitable for Home, Desktops, Gifts, Parties, Birthday Gifts, Travel, Emergency Light, Hiking Light, Picnic Light, Soft Light.

Rechargeable warm light with 350 hours of standby time and 12 hours of usage on full charge. Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Key Specs 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.23-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with One UI 2.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery LG W11 Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery LG W31 and W31+ Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (W31) / 128GB (W31+) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery GoPro HERO9 Black Key Specs New 23.6MP Image Sensor

Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more

Photo: 20MP

New 1.4" front color display with live preview and status modes

Larger 2.27" rear touch display with touch zoom

Removable, rechargeable battery

HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling

TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed

1080p Live Streaming, 1080p Webcam mode

Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture

SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video

RAW photos

Digital lenses

Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents

3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction

Stereo + RAW audio

Larger speaker for improved audio playback

Removable lens cover

Built-in folding mounting fingers

Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)

1720mAh battery for 30% more battery life than HERO8 Black with improved cold weather performance

Compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black Moto G 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Moto G9 Power Key Specs 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP 2.5cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headset jack, Bottom-ported loudspeaker, Smart PA

Dimensions: 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm; Weight: 221g

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery Acer Enduro N3 Key Specs 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor

Windows 10 Home

35.6 cm (14.0") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080

8 GB of DDR4 system memory

512GB SSD

Intel® UHD Graphics

Fingerprint Reader

3yrs warranty (1yr on battery and adapter) Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with FHD display Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness

2.1GHz Intel Core i3-10110U (4MB L3 Cache, up to 4.1GHz) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620

8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB SATA SSD

Windows 10 Home Edition

In-built HD Webcam

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4b

Dimensions: 323x228x17.95mm; Weight: 1.5kg

3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, 2x 2W stereo speakers, DTS audio

46W / battery with fast charging HONOR Band 6 Key Specs 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking

10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts

180mAh battery Vivo S7e 5G Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP portrait camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery HONOR 10X Lite Key specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+20:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP for 4cm macro, 2MP for portrait shots

8MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 165.65 x 76.88 x9.26mm; Weight: 206g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) battery OPPO K7x Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Infinix Smart 4 Key Specs

2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM

17.32 cm (6.82 inch) HD+ Display

13MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor Realme Watch S Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (IP68)

16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)

3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records

390mAh battery Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earphones Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.0

500 mAh charging case to provide extra playtime

Great Sound Quality & Low Latency

Handsfree calling with smart touch Control

Ergonomic Design for Secure Fit

Extremely lightweight for sports, workouts ASUS launches special edition Zephyrus G14 laptop Key Specs Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)

Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM with | Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM

Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440), 300 nits Brightness, Anti-Glare IPS-level panel, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated, Adaptive sync, 85% screen-to-body ratio

Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019 | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

13mm dynamic drivers offer balanced sound

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Weight: 4.5g (per bud)

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

45mAh battery

