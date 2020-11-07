Flipkart Big Diwali Offers: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Phones like the OPPO A5s is now available on Flipkart with a 37 percent offer, whereas the OPPO A9 2020 is also available with a whopping 31 percent price cut. Similarly, devices like the Oppo A11K and the Oppo A1K are also available with over 20 percent discount on the MRP.

Devices such as Oppo Reno 2 and the Oppo Reno 2 Pro can be considered as upper mid-range smartphones, which are now 15 percent cheaper, making them very affordable. Another interesting Oppo phone that is on sale is the Oppo A31 with a massive discount of 25 percent.

Thin and light phones like the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro are also available with amazing discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sales. Check out some of the top Oppo smartphones that are on sale on Flipkart for a limited time. This is a limited time offer, and Flipkart is also offering an additional discount for select credit and debit card users.

37% Off On OPPO A5s

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

31% Off On OPPO A9 2020

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

19% Off On OPPO F17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

11% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

18% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs