Flipkart Big Diwali Offers Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Oppo is one of the smartphone makers that puts a lot of emphasis on design and looks. Flipkart is now running a sale on some of the best-looking and capable mid-range Oppo smartphones during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and we have selected a set of Oppo smartphones that offers ranking hardware at different price points.
Phones like the OPPO A5s is now available on Flipkart with a 37 percent offer, whereas the OPPO A9 2020 is also available with a whopping 31 percent price cut. Similarly, devices like the Oppo A11K and the Oppo A1K are also available with over 20 percent discount on the MRP.
Devices such as Oppo Reno 2 and the Oppo Reno 2 Pro can be considered as upper mid-range smartphones, which are now 15 percent cheaper, making them very affordable. Another interesting Oppo phone that is on sale is the Oppo A31 with a massive discount of 25 percent.
Thin and light phones like the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro are also available with amazing discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sales. Check out some of the top Oppo smartphones that are on sale on Flipkart for a limited time. This is a limited time offer, and Flipkart is also offering an additional discount for select credit and debit card users.
37% Off On OPPO A5s
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
31% Off On OPPO A9 2020
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
19% Off On OPPO F17
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
11% Off On Oppo F17 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 2MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
18% Off On Oppo A53
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
