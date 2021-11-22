Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup: Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, HUAWEI Watch GT Runner, Samsung Galaxy A32, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have a list of smartphones and other gadgets launched this week as part of the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup. The list includes several new entries from Motorola, Huawei, and a few other brands. This includes smartphones like the Moto G71 5G, smartwatches like the Huawei Watch GT Runner, laptops like the Microsoft Surface Go 3, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup list.

Going into the details, Motorola released several smartphones this week. This includes the Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, and the Moto G41. As part of the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup list, these Motorola smartphones are found to be quite powerful and feature-rich. And not to forget the Moto G Power 2022 model as well.

Additionally, the list of Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes the Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch. The Chinese company also launched the Huawei MateBook E 2022. Both the smartwatch and the laptop have been well-received in the market. Speaking of smartwatches, the list also includes the Moto Watch 100 which seems to be designed for fitness freaks. Apart from these, the list of Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup includes the Microsoft Surface Go 3, Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model, and the iQOO Z5 5G. All these gadgets seem to be quite powerful and can handle all your tasks without a glitch. Moto G200 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Moto G71 5G Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G51 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (16MP in select markets) front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G41 / G31 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (g31) / 128GB (g41) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

g41 - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camer

g31 - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G Power 2022 Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery HUAWEI Watch GT Runner Key Specs 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display

ARM Cortex-M processor

32MB RAM, 4GB internal storage

Compatible with HarmonyOS 2 or later, Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later

Power button + function button, upper button supports the rotatable crown

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Air pressure sensor

Microphone and Speaker for calls via Bluetooth

Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)

100+ workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types of workout, Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 HUAWEI MateBook E 2022 Key Specs 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 OLED 10-point multi-touch display

11th Generation Intel Core TM i5-1130G7 / Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

i5-1130G7 / Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB / 512GB NVMe SSD

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Windows 11 Home

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint power button

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1

42Wh battery, 65W fast charging Microsoft Surface Go 3 Key Specs Processor: Intel Pentium T6600 Processor gives your daily tasks and apps an added boost

Memory and Storage: 8GB LPDDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD

Display: 10.5 inch touch screen; 4:3 Aspect Ratio | 1920 x 1280 pixels | 1500:1 contrast ratio

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Design & Battery : Smallest, Lightest, Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop | Thin and light design | Average battery life = 10 hours Moto watch 100 Key Specs 1.3-inch LCD display

up to 14-days of battery life

5 ATM water-resistant

support for GPS

GLONASS

Bluetooth 5.0

Moto Watch OS

355 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO Z5 5G Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA (N77 and N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

