Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup: Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, HUAWEI Watch GT Runner, Samsung Galaxy A32, And More
We have a list of smartphones and other gadgets launched this week as part of the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup. The list includes several new entries from Motorola, Huawei, and a few other brands. This includes smartphones like the Moto G71 5G, smartwatches like the Huawei Watch GT Runner, laptops like the Microsoft Surface Go 3, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup list.
Going into the details, Motorola released several smartphones this week. This includes the Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, and the Moto G41. As part of the Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup list, these Motorola smartphones are found to be quite powerful and feature-rich. And not to forget the Moto G Power 2022 model as well.
Additionally, the list of Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes the Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch. The Chinese company also launched the Huawei MateBook E 2022. Both the smartwatch and the laptop have been well-received in the market. Speaking of smartwatches, the list also includes the Moto Watch 100 which seems to be designed for fitness freaks.
Apart from these, the list of Week 47, 2021 Launch Roundup includes the Microsoft Surface Go 3, Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model, and the iQOO Z5 5G. All these gadgets seem to be quite powerful and can handle all your tasks without a glitch.
Moto G200 5G
- 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Moto G71 5G
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G51 5G
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (16MP in select markets) front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G41 / G31
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (g31) / 128GB (g41) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- g41 - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camer
- g31 - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G Power 2022
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
HUAWEI Watch GT Runner
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display
- ARM Cortex-M processor
- 32MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
- Compatible with HarmonyOS 2 or later, Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- Power button + function button, upper button supports the rotatable crown
- Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Air pressure sensor
- Microphone and Speaker for calls via Bluetooth
- Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)
- 100+ workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types of workout, Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
HUAWEI MateBook E 2022
Key Specs
- 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 OLED 10-point multi-touch display
- 11th Generation Intel CoreTM i5-1130G7 / Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB / 512GB NVMe SSD
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Windows 11 Home
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint power button
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- 42Wh battery, 65W fast charging
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Pentium T6600 Processor gives your daily tasks and apps an added boost
- Memory and Storage: 8GB LPDDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD
- Display: 10.5 inch touch screen; 4:3 Aspect Ratio | 1920 x 1280 pixels | 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Design & Battery : Smallest, Lightest, Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop | Thin and light design | Average battery life = 10 hours
Moto watch 100
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch LCD display
- up to 14-days of battery life
- 5 ATM water-resistant
- support for GPS
- GLONASS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Moto Watch OS
- 355 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iQOO Z5 5G
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (N77 and N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
