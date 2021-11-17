ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale brings attractive discounts on several brands' smartphones. Starting to premium or mid-range, whatever your preference, you will get a smartphone at an accessible price tag on Flipkart. If you are now planning to buy a Motorola smartphone, then you must visit Flipkart.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    The e-commerce site is offering up to 25 percent discount on Motorola mid-range devices. Also, the budget handsets from Motorola are now available at attractive price tags. For instance, you can get the Motorola G60 at just Rs. 16,499, while the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 34,999. To make your job easy, we are listing all Motorola devices that can be purchased with discounts.

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (14% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

    Motorola E7 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Emerald, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Emerald, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)

    Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (25% off)

    Motorola G60 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:41 [IST]
