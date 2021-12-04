Week 49, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, HONOR 60 Pro, TECNO CAMON 18T, Moto G31, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The past week has been quite busy just like the past few weeks in terms of launches. We came across the launch of a slew of products including smartphones from Redmi, Samsung, Honor, Tecno and Motorola among others. Redmi hosted the launch of a couple of much-awaited devices - the Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 10S new 8GB RAM variant.

Besides this, the highly rumored Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A03s also went official this week. The other smartphones that were launched include the Tecno Camon 18T and Moto G31.

Besides smartphones, the week also saw launches in other categories including the Acerpure Pro P2 air purifier, Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo, boAt Rockerz 330 Pro and more. Here, we have listed the week 49 launches of this year for you to stay updated. Take a look at the list from here. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery HONOR 60 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery TECNO CAMON 18T Key Specs

6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with up to 500 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth), Dual LED flash

48MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi Note 11T 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Key Specs Provides superfast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W with Super Fast Charging max. 25 W, PD 3.0 PPS max. 35 W / (USB-A) AFC, QC max. 15W

Supports a wide range of devices - smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers and smartwatches

USB-C Port supports PD 3.0 and superfast charging to charge Galaxy smartphones in 50% lesser charging time.

USB-A Port supports 15W adaptive fast charging to quickly charge Samsung devices.

Powerful enough for double, high output charging of two devices simultaneously with its duo USB ports (C+A) 20 W + 15 W Moto G31 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display with up to 700 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

