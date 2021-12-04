ENGLISH

    Week 49, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, HONOR 60 Pro, TECNO CAMON 18T, Moto G31, And More

    By
    |

    The past week has been quite busy just like the past few weeks in terms of launches. We came across the launch of a slew of products including smartphones from Redmi, Samsung, Honor, Tecno and Motorola among others. Redmi hosted the launch of a couple of much-awaited devices - the Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 10S new 8GB RAM variant.

     

    Besides this, the highly rumored Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A03s also went official this week. The other smartphones that were launched include the Tecno Camon 18T and Moto G31.

    Week 49, 2021 Launch Roundup

    Besides smartphones, the week also saw launches in other categories including the Acerpure Pro P2 air purifier, Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo, boAt Rockerz 330 Pro and more. Here, we have listed the week 49 launches of this year for you to stay updated. Take a look at the list from here.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB
     

    Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    HONOR 60 Pro

    HONOR 60 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version
    • Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,800 mAh battery
    TECNO CAMON 18T

    TECNO CAMON 18T

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with up to 500 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth), Dual LED flash
    • 48MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo

    Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo

    Key Specs

    • Provides superfast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W with Super Fast Charging max. 25 W, PD 3.0 PPS max. 35 W / (USB-A) AFC, QC max. 15W
    • Supports a wide range of devices - smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers and smartwatches
    • USB-C Port supports PD 3.0 and superfast charging to charge Galaxy smartphones in 50% lesser charging time.
    • USB-A Port supports 15W adaptive fast charging to quickly charge Samsung devices.
    • Powerful enough for double, high output charging of two devices simultaneously with its duo USB ports (C+A) 20 W + 15 W
    Moto G31

    Moto G31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display with up to 700 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
