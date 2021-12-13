Week 50, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo Y55s 5G, Moto G51 5G, Infinix INBook X1, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Hong Kong-based brand Infinix has been offering many affordable smartphones for users. In a recent move, after numerous leaks and speculations, the company launched its first laptop - the Infinix INBook X1 in India. Besides this, it is also expected to launch new smartphones sometime soon. Other smartphone brands that have come up with new offerings include Motorola, which launched the Moto G51 5G smartphone, and Vivo that launched the Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone. Also, Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 Core Android 11 Go Edition device.

Apart from smartphones, there are other notable launches such as the Zebronics launches Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar, Daiwa 43-inch and 55-inch 4K webOS TVs, and a slew of headphones from boAt. Having said that, here we have listed the week 50 launches of 2021. Check out the launch roundup from here. vivo Y55s 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) / 5880mAh (minimum) battery boAt Rockerz 330 Pro Key Specs Rockerz 330 Pro offers a massive playback time of up 60HRS on a single full charge

This neckband has our ENx technology that helps to capture your voice without background glitches and lets you be heard crystal clear over voice calls

With our ASAP Charge tech, the neckband can gather up to 20HRS of playtime in just 10Min of charge

Our boAt Signature sound shines through whenever you want to get indulged in your cherished playlists courtesy the 10mm drivers

The ergonomically designed neckband has magnetic earbuds that support easy storage and carry when not in use

You can listen to your favourite tracks in a carefree manner, courtesy the protection offered by its IPX5 marked water resistance boAt Rockerz 333 Pro Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery Time: 60 Hours

ASAP Charge: 10 Mins= 20 Hours

ENx Technology: Be Clearly Heard

IPX5| Dual Pairing Daiwa 43-inch and 55-inch 4K webOS TVs Key Specs 43 / 55″ (3840 x 2160 pixels) A+ Grade DLED display, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, 1.07 billion colours, Cinema Mode calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) supporting 4K @ 60Hz, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Deep learning AI, Quantum Luminit+ Technology that up-scales the low-resolution images to 4K

1.1GHz ARM A55 quad-core processor with MALI G31 MP2 700MHz GPU

1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Magic Remote, ThinQ AI Voice Function, Alexa Built-in, Personalised Picture and Sound Settings

Wi-Fi, 802.11ac (2.4Hz + 5Hz), Bluetooth 5.0 (2-Way), 3x HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, Optical Output, Earphone Out, RF In, AV In

20W Surround Sound Box speakers, Dolby Audio Infinix INBook X1 Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, 300 nits brightness

1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (3.4GHz) dual-core / 1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 (3.6GHz) quad-core / 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 processor (3.9GHz) quad-core with Intel UHD Graphics in i3 and i5 and Iris Plus up to 64EU in i7

8GB LPDDR4X+ 256GB NVME m.2 SSD (i3) / 512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i5), 16GB LPDDR4X+512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i7)

Windows 11 Home

720p Webcam

Fingerprint unlock (i7 version only)

Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac (i3 and i5) / Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (i7)

55Wh battery Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 Key Specs 50-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, △E≈2, 1.07 billion colors, 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, up to 600 nits brightness

Up to 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT9638 processor with ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and dedicated MediaTek APU

2GB RAM,32GB storage

MIUI for TV 3.0 with PatchWall

Far-field mics for voice control

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

Supports up to 4K video playback, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

25W (2 x 12.5w) speakers Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Android 11 Go Edition phone Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar Key Specs Alexa built-in'. Play your favourite songs online, control the soundbar and get all your questions answered with the Alexa voice assistant in English and Hindi languages.

Hands free music control, stream millions of songs from various music streaming services like Amazon Music, Gaana, Saavn and Hungama.

Dual far field microphones for accurate voice recognition. Just say, ‘Alexa, play my favourite songs'.

Download & Install the ZEB-SMART JUKEBAR app for iOS and Android for easy setup and smart controls.

Soundbar with powerful dual inbuilt subwoofers (6.98cm x2) for well defined bass effect, combined with dual drivers (4.4cm x2) to give you a fulfilled movie and music experience.

Total 80W RMS output power. Preset sound modes and Bass / Treble adjustment to play music - the way you like.

HDMI ARC, Optical input, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX and USB modes of input Moto Edge S30 Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD 144Hz display, HDR10+

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Moto Edge X30 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MYUI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery NoiseFit Evolve 2 Key Specs 1.2-inch (390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED round dial with 327 PPI pixel density, 100+ cloud watch faces

Bluetooth 5.0, Compatible with Android 4.4+ as well as iOS 9.0+

12 sports modes including indoor running, hiking, indoor cycling and more

24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor

Step counter, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder and goal completion reminder, Quick replies for Android

Water-resistant (3 ATM or 30 meters)

up to 7 days of battery life Moto G51 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camerag

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

