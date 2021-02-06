ENGLISH

    Week 6, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy M12, OPPO A15s, Realme V11 5G, Realme X7 5G And More

    By
    |

    As we have entered into the second month of this year, several notable launches are happening constantly. We are yet to come across the major flagship announcements that will happen in the first quarter of the year but there are other mid-range and basic announcements.

    Week 6, 2021 Launch Roundup
     

    Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02, Nokia 1.4 Android Go Edition smartphone, Vivo S7t 5G, and Realme V111 5G and X7 Pro 5G among others have seen the light of the day over the last week.

    If you want to know more about the launches that took place last year, do check out our list of announcements for week 6 of 2021 from here.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 1TB)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A15s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
     

    OPPO A15s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Realme V11 5G

    Realme V11 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo S7t 5G

    Vivo S7t 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Level U2 Bluetooth headset

    Samsung Level U2 Bluetooth headset

    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • 18 hours battery life
    • 12mm Dynamic Driver
    • 500 hour standby
    • Ergonomic ear tips
    Realme X7 Pro 5G

    Realme X7 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme X7 5G

    Realme X7 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4310mAh (typical) battery
    Nokia 1.4 Android Go edition

    Nokia 1.4 Android Go edition

    Key Specs

    • 6.517-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB RAM with 16GB / 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 10 (Go Edition), upgradable to Android 11 (Go Edition)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera, 2MP macro camera, LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh non-removable battery
    Samsung Galaxy M02

    Samsung Galaxy M02

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery

