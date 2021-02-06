Week 6, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy M12, OPPO A15s, Realme V11 5G, Realme X7 5G And More

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02, Nokia 1.4 Android Go Edition smartphone, Vivo S7t 5G, and Realme V111 5G and X7 Pro 5G among others have seen the light of the day over the last week.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 1TB)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3

48MP + 5MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery

OPPO A15s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Realme V11 5G

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo S7t 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Level U2 Bluetooth headset

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

18 hours battery life

12mm Dynamic Driver

500 hour standby

Ergonomic ear tips

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Realme X7 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) battery

Nokia 1.4 Android Go edition

Key Specs

6.517-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display

1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM with 16GB / 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 10 (Go Edition), upgradable to Android 11 (Go Edition)

Single / Dual SIM

8MP rear camera, 2MP macro camera, LED flash

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh non-removable battery

Samsung Galaxy M02

Key Specs