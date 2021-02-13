Week 7, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, HTC Wildfire E Lite, Moto e6i And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Like any other week, these week also has been quite active in the tech industry as several brands have launched many products including smartphones, speakers, earbuds and more. Be it global announcements or launches in India, there have been many notable launches that have made their way to the market.

Having said that, here we have come up with the list of launches that have taken place during the week 7 of this year. Check out the week 7 announcements from here. Nokia 3.4 Key Specs

6.39-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 5.4 Key Specs

6.39-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits typical brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB/ 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Key Specs 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 2k OLED display with Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 10-point multitouch

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP 120° secondary camera

8MP front-facing (RGB) camera, 8MP secondary (IR) camera, ToF sensor for face unlock

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

8,600mAh (typical) battery HTC Wildfire E Lite Android 10 (Go Edition) Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 (Go Edition)

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Key Specs 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices

Customisable & cloud-based watch face

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

14 Sports modes

Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode

Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

210mAh battery Mi TV Q1 (75″) specifications Key Specs 75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android 10

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

Mi Voice remote with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 40 hrs

Type-c Charging

ASAP Charge: 10 mins charge= 10 hours playback

IPX7: Water and Sweat Resistant Moto e6i Android Go Edition Key Specs

6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) battery ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Key Specs Vertically mounted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 (Base: 1350MHz, Boost: 1545MHz, TDP: 250W) | GPU Ports: 1x HDMI, 2x DP, 1x USB Type-C

Liquid cooled AMD R9-3950X processor, full-core factory overclock

1TB HyperDrive PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 3200MB/s) + 2TB 7200RPM HDD | 32GB 3200Mhz DDR4 RAM | Windows 10 Pro

eSports and LAN-party ready with hot-swap SSD bay and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A and C front panel connections allows easily expandable storage (*USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)

ROG Strix Flare and ROG Gladius II Mouse included

Game your way with ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting and a transparent glass panel

Flow Tech Ventilation elevates internal cooling to maximize system performance Infinix Smart 5 Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 440 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, Low Light sensor, Slow-mo Video

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 60 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless BT/USB/AUX/Optical IN/HDMI (ARC) | Dolby Audio

Quad drives | Remote control

LED display Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Key Specs High quality audio with 6mm graphene drivers

Universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility

Easy access to voice assistant, Touch Controls

Waterproof (IPX7 rated at 1m for up to 30 minutes)

Dimensions: Earbuds: 25mm(L) x 23mm(W) x 23.8mm(D);Charging case: 68mm(L) x 36mm(W) x 31mm(D); Total weight: 48.4g

50mAh battery per earbud offers up to 5 hours of usage

600mAh battery in the charging case offers up to 35 hours of usage, USB Type C charging

