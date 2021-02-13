For Quick Alerts
Week 7, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, HTC Wildfire E Lite, Moto e6i And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Like any other week, these week also has been quite active in the tech industry as several brands have launched many products including smartphones, speakers, earbuds and more. Be it global announcements or launches in India, there have been many notable launches that have made their way to the market.
Having said that, here we have come up with the list of launches that have taken place during the week 7 of this year. Check out the week 7 announcements from here.
Nokia 3.4
- 6.39-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 5.4
- 6.39-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits typical brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB/ 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
Key Specs
- 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 2k OLED display with Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 10-point multitouch
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP 120° secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing (RGB) camera, 8MP secondary (IR) camera, ToF sensor for face unlock
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 8,600mAh (typical) battery
HTC Wildfire E Lite Android 10 (Go Edition)
- 5.45-inch (1440×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 (Go Edition)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices
- Customisable & cloud-based watch face
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 14 Sports modes
- Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode
- Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 210mAh battery
Mi TV Q1 (75″) specifications
Key Specs
- 75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 10
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- Mi Voice remote with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
- 30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 40 hrs
- Type-c Charging
- ASAP Charge: 10 mins charge= 10 hours playback
- IPX7: Water and Sweat Resistant
Moto e6i Android Go Edition
- 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
ASUS ROG Strix GA35
Key Specs
- Vertically mounted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 (Base: 1350MHz, Boost: 1545MHz, TDP: 250W) | GPU Ports: 1x HDMI, 2x DP, 1x USB Type-C
- Liquid cooled AMD R9-3950X processor, full-core factory overclock
- 1TB HyperDrive PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 3200MB/s) + 2TB 7200RPM HDD | 32GB 3200Mhz DDR4 RAM | Windows 10 Pro
- eSports and LAN-party ready with hot-swap SSD bay and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A and C front panel connections allows easily expandable storage (*USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)
- ROG Strix Flare and ROG Gladius II Mouse included
- Game your way with ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting and a transparent glass panel
- Flow Tech Ventilation elevates internal cooling to maximize system performance
Infinix Smart 5
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 440 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, Low Light sensor, Slow-mo Video
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 60 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Bluetooth Version: 5.0
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Wireless BT/USB/AUX/Optical IN/HDMI (ARC) | Dolby Audio
- Quad drives | Remote control
- LED display
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite
Key Specs
- High quality audio with 6mm graphene drivers
- Universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility
- Easy access to voice assistant, Touch Controls
- Waterproof (IPX7 rated at 1m for up to 30 minutes)
- Dimensions: Earbuds: 25mm(L) x 23mm(W) x 23.8mm(D);Charging case: 68mm(L) x 36mm(W) x 31mm(D); Total weight: 48.4g
- 50mAh battery per earbud offers up to 5 hours of usage
- 600mAh battery in the charging case offers up to 35 hours of usage, USB Type C charging
