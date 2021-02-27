Just In
- 11 hrs ago How To Search Vodafone Idea Tariff Plans By Region
-
- 11 hrs ago How To Access ShortsTV Content On Airtel Xstream Application
- 12 hrs ago Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Display, Chipset Details Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Tipped
- 12 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G Benchmarked; Snapdragon 750 SoC Tipped
Don't Miss
- News FCI Recruitment 2021: Now apply for AGM, Medical officer posts by March 31
- Movies Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel & Remya Enter As Wildcard Entries, Firoz-Sajna & Michelle Get Punished
- Sports ISL 2020-21: OFC vs SCEB: Odisha down East Bengal in 11-goal thriller
- Automobiles IMOTY 2021: All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Wins The 2021 Indian Bike Of The Year Award
- Lifestyle Maha Shivratri 2021: Know Why People Offer Ganga Jal To Lord Shiva
- Finance Best Fixed Deposits For Senior Citizens With Good Returns Up To 7.75%
- Education Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam 2021 Registration Begins
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In March
Week 9, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A32, Redmi K40 Pro+, Realme Narzo 30A And More
We are at the end of the second month of this year. Still, the launches and announcements from the tech brands seem to have not ceased. The smartphone brands have been quite active in making announcements. Notably, Redmi came up with the much-awaited launches including smartphones in the K40 series, RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 models, and the Redmi AirDots 3 truly wireless buds, and more.
Also, the fastest-growing smartphone brand - Realme came up with the Narzo 30 series smartphones, Mobile Game Controller, mobile game finger sleeves, and cooling backflip. Besides these, the Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop and Huawei P40 4G among other devices have also seen the light of the day. Having said that, here is a roundup of all the launches of week 9 of this year.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
HUAWEI Mate X2
Key Specs
- 6.45-inch (2700 x 1160 pixels) flexible OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate outer display, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display
- HUAWEI Kirin 9000 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU,Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 11, HMS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (2250mAh x 2 ) battery
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i ANC earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices
- 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals
- Active noise cancellation, Transparent mode, dual microphone AI call noise reduction
- Double-tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls, Long Tap for ANC
- Low-latency mode (HUAWEI smartphones /tablets with EMUI 11 and above), Pop-up and pair
- 55mAh battery
LG W41
Key Specs
- 6.55-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- GPS/GLONASS
- 5000mAh Battery
LG W41+
Key Specs
- 6.55-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- GPS/GLONASS
- 5000mAh Battery
LG W41 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.55-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
LG W41 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.55-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)
Key Specs
- 16W (8W x 2 ) speakers for full range powerful sound
- Bluetooth 5.0 lets you connect to devices wirelessly
- Pair two speakers for true wireless stereo mode with one touch
- Dual EQ modes - Normal and Deep Bass
- Microphone for attending calls, use voice assistant when connected to a phone
- Fabric design offers a good grip to hold and
- Anti-slip padding on the bottom reduces the chances of accidental slips on most surfaces
- AUX port
- Waterproof (IPX7) up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- 2600mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps suppress surrounding noise by up to 25dB
- Dual microphones for Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls that suppresses the environmental noise by up to 90% for crystal clear voice calls
- 10mm powerful bass driver
- 125ms low Latency audio
- 36 grams lightweight design
- Magnetic earbuds, anti-wax ear tips, anti-blockage speaker net
- Voice Assistance, Volume / music control and Multifunction Button to answer/reject calls
- Splash- and Sweat-proof (IPX5)
- 150mAh battery offers up to 20 hours of playback, up to 200h standby,
Redmi 9 Power
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Buds Air 2
Key Specs
- Two-tone design, weighs only 4.1g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips
- 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass
- enhancement solution.
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
- Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.
- Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support
- Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- Water resistant (IPX5)
- 5hours with ANC off, 400mAh battery offers 25h total battery life
Realme narzo 30A
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Motion Activated Night Light
Key Specs
- 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion of up to 6 meters
- Lightweight design lets you can hang it, stick it with the adhesive base, or magnetically attach it to surfaces
- non-flickering 2800k warm light simulates the softness of natural light and protects your eyes
- Choose from two brightness modes of 10 lumens and 3 lumens
- Premium curved and minimalist design blends-in with your home easily, giving it a touch of elegance
- Matte diffuser creates a steady glow
- Eco-friendly non-flammable material is durable and reliable
- Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.
- Works with 3 AAA Batteries that lasts for up to 365 days
Realme Mobile Game Controller
Key Specs
- CapAir Mapping Technology boosts gaming performance with more sensitive and responsive triggers and buttons. The Electrical signal is sent directly to the screen. Short key range, high sensitive, rapid response.
- Recordable one-touch burst mode lets you record yourself pressing buttons continuously in record/replay mode, and long-press to replay. This allows you to create a custom burst to annihilate your opponent with one click.
- Micro switch features a shorter key range and faster triggering.
- Compatible with up to 10.5mm thick and up to 87mm wide Android and iPhone. Adjustable clasp is made of hydrogel film material that protects your phone
- Finely textured, frosted PC + ABS shell
- 80 hours battery life. Play 10 hours on 5 minutes charge
Cooling Back Clip and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves
Key Specs
- Dual Cooling with Semiconductor Ice chip, the 7-blade fan pushes cold air across the entire device and lowers temperatures inside and out.
- Reduces temperature from 53°C down to 25°C
- 7-blade fan runs up to 5500rpm. Noise reducing air duct design keeps the noise level only 27dB
- Compatible with Apple and Android devices. Width can be adjusted between 65 to 85mm. Weights 51g.
- Groove back shell is designed to protect your phone during installation.
- RGB Lighting with Kaleidoscopic effects
Redmi MAX 86-inch 4K HDR TV
Key Specs
- 86-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display
- Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9650 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes
- PatchWall
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI: 3 (including one 4K120Hz, including one eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 × 12.5W speaker, AI AQ, Dolby Digital plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS -HD
RedmiBook Pro 15
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming, 90Hz refresh rate
- 3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU / Intel Iris X- E Graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- 70Wh battery
RedmiBook Pro 14
Key Specs
- 14-inch (2560 × 1600 pixels) 2k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming
- 2.8GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4.7GHz) / 2.4GHz i5-1135G7 processor (4.2GHz) with 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU / Intel Iris X- E Graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad
- 56Wh battery
Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 3 Cell Battery with 135 W AC Adapter
Redmi AirDots 3
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, aptX enable low-latency for gaming
- Two high resolution sound units for high frequency and low frequency offer true to nature balanced sound
- Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)
- Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 43mAh battery on the headset offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, 600mAh battery
Redmi K40 / K40 Pro / K40 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- K40 - Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- K40 Pro & Pro+ - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon
- K40 - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- K40 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- K40 Pro+ - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (Dual SIM in Pro),Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700
Key Specs
- [ 3 in 1 wireless charger]: RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 wireless charging station supports iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, iWatch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE with iWatch cable [NOTE: iWatch Series 0/ 1st Gen (2015) is not supported], iPods Pro/2 simultaneously. Hide the redundant cables, and make your desk or nightstand neat and organized. NOTE: NOT SUPPORT OTHER SMARTWATCHES.
- [Strong Magnet] RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 custom-designed for iPhone 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro/12 Pro Max. Built-in strong magnets and anti-slip silicone produce a stable hold for your iPhone. It supports mobile phone vertical or horizontal charging for better viewing of the video. At the same time, the closed magnetic field would not affect the phone signal. NOTE: For optimal charging, please do not use a phone case except the Mag-Safe case.
- [Use as Bed Light] RAEGR Arc M1700, there is a light under the charging base. 2 levels dimmable LED Eye-care lamp. The middle button of the charging stand controls the light color. Lightly touch to adjust the light color. This feature can help you see more clearly at night or act as your bedside lamp.
- [Safety] The wireless charger mount designed with Over-current/Overheat/Over-Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Safeguards. It can intelligently identify wireless fast charging devices and smartly adjust power among 5W, 7.5W, 10W, 15W.
- [Package & Warranty] 1 x 3 in 1 Wireless Charger, 1 x cable, 1x iWatch charger, 1x sets of tools, 1 x Manual. We offer 1 Year Replacement Warranty against manufacturing defects. To activate an additional 6-month warranty, Kindly follow the instructions provided in the manual guidelines/leaflet. HASSLE-FREE and ZERO Risk purchase guarantee for every customer.
HUAWEI P40 4G
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 4G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
- Dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM)
- 50MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh (typical) battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
19,575
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460