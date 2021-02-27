Week 9, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A32, Redmi K40 Pro+, Realme Narzo 30A And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are at the end of the second month of this year. Still, the launches and announcements from the tech brands seem to have not ceased. The smartphone brands have been quite active in making announcements. Notably, Redmi came up with the much-awaited launches including smartphones in the K40 series, RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 models, and the Redmi AirDots 3 truly wireless buds, and more.

Also, the fastest-growing smartphone brand - Realme came up with the Narzo 30 series smartphones, Mobile Game Controller, mobile game finger sleeves, and cooling backflip. Besides these, the Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop and Huawei P40 4G among other devices have also seen the light of the day. Having said that, here is a roundup of all the launches of week 9 of this year. Samsung Galaxy A32 Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery HUAWEI Mate X2 Key Specs 6.45-inch (2700 x 1160 pixels) flexible OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate outer display, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display

HUAWEI Kirin 9000 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU,Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 11, HMS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (2250mAh x 2 ) battery HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i ANC earbuds Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices

10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals

Active noise cancellation, Transparent mode, dual microphone AI call noise reduction

Double-tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls, Long Tap for ANC

Low-latency mode (HUAWEI smartphones /tablets with EMUI 11 and above), Pop-up and pair

55mAh battery LG W41 Key Specs 6.55-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 5

Dual 4G VoLTE

GPS/GLONASS

5000mAh Battery LG W41+ Key Specs 6.55-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 5

Dual 4G VoLTE

GPS/GLONASS

5000mAh Battery LG W41 Pro Key Specs 6.55-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 5

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Key Specs 16W (8W x 2 ) speakers for full range powerful sound

Bluetooth 5.0 lets you connect to devices wirelessly

Pair two speakers for true wireless stereo mode with one touch

Dual EQ modes - Normal and Deep Bass

Microphone for attending calls, use voice assistant when connected to a phone

Fabric design offers a good grip to hold and

Anti-slip padding on the bottom reduces the chances of accidental slips on most surfaces

AUX port

Waterproof (IPX7) up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

2600mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps suppress surrounding noise by up to 25dB

Dual microphones for Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls that suppresses the environmental noise by up to 90% for crystal clear voice calls

10mm powerful bass driver

125ms low Latency audio

36 grams lightweight design

Magnetic earbuds, anti-wax ear tips, anti-blockage speaker net

Voice Assistance, Volume / music control and Multifunction Button to answer/reject calls

Splash- and Sweat-proof (IPX5)

150mAh battery offers up to 20 hours of playback, up to 200h standby, Redmi 9 Power Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Realme Buds Air 2 Key Specs Two-tone design, weighs only 4.1g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips

10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass

enhancement solution.

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair

Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.

Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support

Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

Water resistant (IPX5)

5hours with ANC off, 400mAh battery offers 25h total battery life Realme narzo 30A Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Realme Motion Activated Night Light Key Specs 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion of up to 6 meters

Lightweight design lets you can hang it, stick it with the adhesive base, or magnetically attach it to surfaces

non-flickering 2800k warm light simulates the softness of natural light and protects your eyes

Choose from two brightness modes of 10 lumens and 3 lumens

Premium curved and minimalist design blends-in with your home easily, giving it a touch of elegance

Matte diffuser creates a steady glow

Eco-friendly non-flammable material is durable and reliable

Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.

Works with 3 AAA Batteries that lasts for up to 365 days Realme Mobile Game Controller Key Specs CapAir Mapping Technology boosts gaming performance with more sensitive and responsive triggers and buttons. The Electrical signal is sent directly to the screen. Short key range, high sensitive, rapid response.

Recordable one-touch burst mode lets you record yourself pressing buttons continuously in record/replay mode, and long-press to replay. This allows you to create a custom burst to annihilate your opponent with one click.

Micro switch features a shorter key range and faster triggering.

Compatible with up to 10.5mm thick and up to 87mm wide Android and iPhone. Adjustable clasp is made of hydrogel film material that protects your phone

Finely textured, frosted PC + ABS shell

80 hours battery life. Play 10 hours on 5 minutes charge Cooling Back Clip and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves Key Specs Dual Cooling with Semiconductor Ice chip, the 7-blade fan pushes cold air across the entire device and lowers temperatures inside and out.

Reduces temperature from 53°C down to 25°C

7-blade fan runs up to 5500rpm. Noise reducing air duct design keeps the noise level only 27dB

Compatible with Apple and Android devices. Width can be adjusted between 65 to 85mm. Weights 51g.

Groove back shell is designed to protect your phone during installation.

RGB Lighting with Kaleidoscopic effects Redmi MAX 86-inch 4K HDR TV Key Specs 86-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display

Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9650 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes

PatchWall

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI: 3 (including one 4K120Hz, including one eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 × 12.5W speaker, AI AQ, Dolby Digital plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS -HD RedmiBook Pro 15 Key Specs 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming, 90Hz refresh rate

3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU / Intel Iris X- E Graphics

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

70Wh battery RedmiBook Pro 14 Key Specs 14-inch (2560 × 1600 pixels) 2k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming

2.8GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4.7GHz) / 2.4GHz i5-1135G7 processor (4.2GHz) with 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU / Intel Iris X- E Graphics

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad

56Wh battery Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

3 Cell Battery with 135 W AC Adapter Redmi AirDots 3 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, aptX enable low-latency for gaming

Two high resolution sound units for high frequency and low frequency offer true to nature balanced sound

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

Water resistant (IPX4)

43mAh battery on the headset offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, 600mAh battery Redmi K40 / K40 Pro / K40 Pro+ Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

K40 - Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

K40 Pro & Pro+ - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon

K40 - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

K40 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

K40 Pro+ - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (Dual SIM in Pro),Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 Key Specs [ 3 in 1 wireless charger]: RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 wireless charging station supports iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, iWatch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE with iWatch cable [NOTE: iWatch Series 0/ 1st Gen (2015) is not supported], iPods Pro/2 simultaneously. Hide the redundant cables, and make your desk or nightstand neat and organized. NOTE: NOT SUPPORT OTHER SMARTWATCHES.

[Strong Magnet] RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 custom-designed for iPhone 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro/12 Pro Max. Built-in strong magnets and anti-slip silicone produce a stable hold for your iPhone. It supports mobile phone vertical or horizontal charging for better viewing of the video. At the same time, the closed magnetic field would not affect the phone signal. NOTE: For optimal charging, please do not use a phone case except the Mag-Safe case.

[Use as Bed Light] RAEGR Arc M1700, there is a light under the charging base. 2 levels dimmable LED Eye-care lamp. The middle button of the charging stand controls the light color. Lightly touch to adjust the light color. This feature can help you see more clearly at night or act as your bedside lamp.

[Safety] The wireless charger mount designed with Over-current/Overheat/Over-Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Safeguards. It can intelligently identify wireless fast charging devices and smartly adjust power among 5W, 7.5W, 10W, 15W.

[Package & Warranty] 1 x 3 in 1 Wireless Charger, 1 x cable, 1x iWatch charger, 1x sets of tools, 1 x Manual. We offer 1 Year Replacement Warranty against manufacturing defects. To activate an additional 6-month warranty, Kindly follow the instructions provided in the manual guidelines/leaflet. HASSLE-FREE and ZERO Risk purchase guarantee for every customer. HUAWEI P40 4G Key Specs 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

HUAWEI Kirin 990 4G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.1

Dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM)

50MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typical) battery

