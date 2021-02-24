Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A With MediaTek Chipsets Launched In India: Price, Specs, Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally announced the Narzo 30 series as the successor of the Narzo 20 series. However, this time the company has brought only two models called the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset is the most affordable 5G handset in the country. The Narzo 30A comes with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a waterdrop notch display, and much more.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Price, And Sale Date

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999. It has been launched in Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.

On the other hand, the price of the Realme Narzo 30A has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in Laser Black and Laser Blue color variants.

The Pro model will go for sale on March 4 at 12 PM (noon) and the Narzo 30A will be available for purchase starting on March 5 at 12 PM (noon). Both models can be purchased via Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specifications

Running on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the Narzo 30 Pro has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processing on the handset handles by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the Narzo 30 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Other aspects of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac for connectivity.

Realme Narzo 30A: Specifications

The Narzo 30A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, it has a waterdrop-notch unlike the punch-hole on the Pro model. The handset ships with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which is coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of native storage that supports an additional storage expansion. The Narzo 30A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top, it packs a slightly larger 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 30A gets a dual-camera setup at the rear panel which offers a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor. Upfront, the handset has an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the handset gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity and it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

