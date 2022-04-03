Week 13, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13, HONOR X9 5G, JBL Flip 6, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other accessories have continued to hit the market despite several roadblocks, including the pandemic. The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 brings to you the latest launches in all tech segments. The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 includes devices like smartphones from Samsung, Honor, Black Shark, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Weekly Launch Roundup 13 and the devices that have arrived on the market.

The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 includes the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G launch, which packs some of the latest features. The Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23 were also part of the week's debut. One can't miss the Black Shark 5 Pro, 5 RS, and the base Black Shark 5 smartphones as well. JBL Flip 6 is also part of the list.

Speaking of smartphones, we also have the Honor X9 5G and the Honor X7 smartphones as part of the Weekly Launch Roundup 13. Similarly, the Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch and the Anker dual-port 35W USB-C wall charger have grabbed our attention. Additionally, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is an important addition to the list.

The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 also includes several laptops. These are the Dell Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops, which have been trending for a while now. Also, the HONOR MagicBook X14 and the MagicBook X15 were part of the new launches. More importantly, the Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition and the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 have also been trending.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch Key Specs 1.69 inch (240 x 240 pixels) IPS LCD touch display, 500 Nits peak brightness

Bluetooth v5.0

8 Sports Mode

IP68 dust and water resistance

Compatible with Android & iOS

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate

Health Tracking: Calories Tracker, Pedometer, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode

Smart Features: Alarm, Stopwatch, Countdown, Timer, Weather, Sedentary Alert, Flashlight, Music Player, Remote Camera

All Messages Notifications

Custom Watch Face, 130+ Cloud-based Watch Faces

200 mAh battery Black Shark 5 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 128GB (UFS 3.1)

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Android 12 based JoyUI 13

64MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4,650 mAh dual-cell Black Shark 5 RS Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 / 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 256GB Internal Storage

64MP + 8MP UV + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

4,500 mAh Battery Black Shark 5 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 256GB Internal Storage

16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB Internal Storage

108MP f/1.75+ 13MP UV + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4,650 mAh dual-cell Battery Samsung Galaxy A23 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Dell Alienware x15 Key Specs 15.60-inch display

Windows 10 Home laptop

Core i7 processor

16GB of RAM

256GB of SSD storage

Lithium Ion (87 Whr) Battery Dell Alienware x17 gaming laptops Key Specs 17.3 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 1ms with ComfortView Plus

Intel Core i7 11800H

32GB DDR4 XMP 3466MHz

1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

Lithium Ion (87 Whr) Battery Anker dual port 35W USB-C wall charger Key Specs Model: A2626

Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 6.4 x 3.6 cm

Wattage: ‎33 Watts

Technology: PowerIQ 2.0

Number of Ports: ‎2

Total USB Ports: ‎2

Connector Type: ‎USB

Weight: ‎220 g HONOR X9 5G Key Specs 6.81 inch (2388 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB RAM (additional 2GB virtual RAM) with 128GB storage

Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh (typical value) battery HONOR X7 Key Specs 6.74 inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 90Hz LCD screen, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm SoC with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM (additional 2GB virtual RAM) with 128GB storage

Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh (typical value) battery Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

CUDA Cores: 10752

OC Mode Boost Clock: 1980 MHz

Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1950 MHz

24GB GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps

PCIe 4.0 Interface

2 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

CUDA Cores: 10752

OC Mode Boost Clock: 1950 MHz

Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1920 MHz

24GB GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps

PCIe 4.0 Interface

2 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a JBL Flip 6 Key Specs Dual passive radiators for deep bass

Powerful racetrack-shaped woofer

A separate tweeter for better high-frequency extension

PartyBoost compatible

12 hours playback

Bluetooth 5.1

App Support: JBL Portable app

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Output power (W): 20 W RMS for woofer, 10 W RMS for tweeter

Dynamic frequency response range (Hz): 63 Hz - 20k Hz

Battery Type: Li-ion polymer 17.28 Wh HONOR MagicBook X14 Key Specs 14-inch / 15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display

2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz (up to 4.2GHz) Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home

3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button

Pop-up webcam

Magic-Link 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0

56Wh (Rated capacity) battery MagicBook X15 Key Specs 15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified

2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home

3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button

Pop-up webcam

Magic-Link 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0

42Wh (Rated capacity) battery Intel Core i9-12900KS Key Specs Intel Thermal Velocity Boost allows for a maximum turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz.

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology improves gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies.

16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache

PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support

Intel UHD Graphics 770

Support for up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s.

Compatible with existing Z690 motherboards as well as the most latest BIOS

