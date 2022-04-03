ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 13, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13, HONOR X9 5G, JBL Flip 6, And More

    By
    |

    Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other accessories have continued to hit the market despite several roadblocks, including the pandemic. The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 brings to you the latest launches in all tech segments. The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 includes devices like smartphones from Samsung, Honor, Black Shark, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Weekly Launch Roundup 13 and the devices that have arrived on the market.

     
    Week 13, 2022 Launch Roundup: Galaxy A73 5G, HONOR X9 5G, And More

    The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 includes the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G launch, which packs some of the latest features. The Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23 were also part of the week's debut. One can't miss the Black Shark 5 Pro, 5 RS, and the base Black Shark 5 smartphones as well. JBL Flip 6 is also part of the list.

    Speaking of smartphones, we also have the Honor X9 5G and the Honor X7 smartphones as part of the Weekly Launch Roundup 13. Similarly, the Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch and the Anker dual-port 35W USB-C wall charger have grabbed our attention. Additionally, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is an important addition to the list.

    The Weekly Launch Roundup 13 also includes several laptops. These are the Dell Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops, which have been trending for a while now. Also, the HONOR MagicBook X14 and the MagicBook X15 were part of the new launches. More importantly, the Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition and the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 have also been trending.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch

    Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch

    Key Specs

    • 1.69 inch (240 x 240 pixels) IPS LCD touch display, 500 Nits peak brightness
    • Bluetooth v5.0
    • 8 Sports Mode
    • IP68 dust and water resistance
    • Compatible with Android & iOS
    • Health Monitoring: SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate
    • Health Tracking: Calories Tracker, Pedometer, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode
    • Smart Features: Alarm, Stopwatch, Countdown, Timer, Weather, Sedentary Alert, Flashlight, Music Player, Remote Camera
    • All Messages Notifications
    • Custom Watch Face, 130+ Cloud-based Watch Faces
    • 200 mAh battery
    Black Shark 5
     

    Black Shark 5

    Key Specs 

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 128GB (UFS 3.1)
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1)
    • Android 12 based JoyUI 13
    • 64MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4,650 mAh dual-cell
    Black Shark 5 RS

    Black Shark 5 RS

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 / 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 256GB Internal Storage
    • 64MP + 8MP UV + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 4,500 mAh Battery
    Black Shark 5 Pro

    Black Shark 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 256GB Internal Storage
    • 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB Internal Storage
    • 108MP f/1.75+ 13MP UV + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4,650 mAh dual-cell Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A23

    Samsung Galaxy A23

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Dell Alienware x15

    Dell Alienware x15

    Key Specs

    • 15.60-inch display
    • Windows 10 Home laptop
    • Core i7 processor
    • 16GB of RAM
    • 256GB of SSD storage
    • Lithium Ion (87 Whr) Battery
    Dell Alienware x17 gaming laptops

    Dell Alienware x17 gaming laptops

    Key Specs

    • 17.3 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 1ms with ComfortView Plus
    • Intel Core i7 11800H
    • 32GB DDR4 XMP 3466MHz
    • 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
    • Lithium Ion (87 Whr) Battery
    Anker dual port 35W USB-C wall charger

    Anker dual port 35W USB-C wall charger

    Key Specs

    • Model: A2626
    • Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 6.4 x 3.6 cm
    • Wattage: ‎33 Watts
    • Technology: PowerIQ 2.0
    • Number of Ports: ‎2
    • Total USB Ports: ‎2
    • Connector Type: ‎USB
    • Weight: ‎220 g
    HONOR X9 5G

    HONOR X9 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.81 inch (2388 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 8GB RAM (additional 2GB virtual RAM) with 128GB storage
    • Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11
    • Dual SIM 
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,800 mAh (typical value) battery
    HONOR X7

    HONOR X7

    Key Specs

    • 6.74 inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 90Hz LCD screen, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm SoC with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM (additional 2GB virtual RAM) with 128GB storage
    • Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11
    • Dual SIM 
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000 mAh (typical value) battery
    Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition

    Asus ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition

    Key Specs

    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
    • CUDA Cores: 10752
    • OC Mode Boost Clock: 1980 MHz
    • Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1950 MHz
    • 24GB GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps
    • PCIe 4.0 Interface
    • 2 x Native HDMI 2.1
    • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a
    ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090

    ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090

    Key Specs

    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
    • CUDA Cores: 10752
    • OC Mode Boost Clock: 1950 MHz
    • Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1920 MHz
    • 24GB GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps
    • PCIe 4.0 Interface
    • 2 x Native HDMI 2.1
    • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a
    JBL Flip 6

    JBL Flip 6

    Key Specs

    • Dual passive radiators for deep bass
    • Powerful racetrack-shaped woofer
    • A separate tweeter for better high-frequency extension
    • PartyBoost compatible
    • 12 hours playback
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • App Support: JBL Portable app
    • IP67 waterproof and dustproof
    • Output power (W): 20 W RMS for woofer, 10 W RMS for tweeter
    • Dynamic frequency response range (Hz): 63 Hz - 20k Hz
    • Battery Type: Li-ion polymer 17.28 Wh
    HONOR MagicBook X14

    HONOR MagicBook X14

    Key Specs

    • 14-inch / 15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display
    • 2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz (up to 4.2GHz) Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics
    • 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button
    • Pop-up webcam
    • Magic-Link 2.0
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0
    • 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery
    MagicBook X15

    MagicBook X15

    Key Specs

    • 15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified
    • 2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics
    • 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button
    • Pop-up webcam
    • Magic-Link 2.0
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0
    • 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery
    Intel Core i9-12900KS

    Intel Core i9-12900KS

    Key Specs

    • Intel Thermal Velocity Boost allows for a maximum turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz.
    • Intel Adaptive Boost Technology improves gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies.
    • 16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache
    • PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support
    • Intel UHD Graphics 770
    • Support for up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s.
    • Compatible with existing Z690 motherboards as well as the most latest BIOS

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X