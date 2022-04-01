List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In April 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

March was a busy month for the smartphone makers as many new models including the Apple iPhone SE (2022) went official. Also, many other models were launched after a long wait including the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE, and others.

Now, as we are stepping into a new month, it is time for us to take a look at the upcoming smartphones for the next month. Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones that are awaited to be released in April. Take a look at these models from here.

Motorola Edge 30 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ POLED screen

Android 12 OS

powered by an octa-core chipset

8GB of RAM

Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chipset Realme GT Neo 3 5G Key Specs 6.7 inches AMOLED screen

50MP Main Camera

16MP Front Camera

6GB RAM

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset

128GB internal storage

On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor

5,000 mAh non-removable battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Rumoured Key Specs 6.59 inches Screen

Android 11, OxygenOS 11 OS

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme 9 Key Specs 6.5 inches Screen

Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

48 MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery Motorola Moto G22 Key Specs 6.53-inch HD+ OLED screen

MediaTek Helio G37 Octacore SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Android 12 with stock Android experience

Dual VoLTE 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery Realme GT 2 Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme GT 2 Pro Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50A Prime Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP +2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.48-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz display

MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support

50MP + 2MP dual-cameras

5MP selfie snapper

Android-11 based MIUI 13

5,000mAh battery

