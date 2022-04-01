For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 15 min ago Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Might Have Lower CPU Clock Speed To Control Heating Issues
- 32 min ago Wordle 286 Hints, Answer For April 1: Is Today’s Word Easy Or Challenging?
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched: How Is It Better Than OnePlus 9 Pro?
- 15 hrs ago Best Affordable Price Earphones Under Rs. 500 Buy In India Available On Amazon
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Rolls-Royce Spectre Completes Winter Testing - Super Coupe EV To Arrive In 2023
- Finance 2 Private Sector Banks To Give Revised Savings Account Rates From Today
- News Air Travel set to get ‘extremely’ costly
- Sports Giannis carries Bucks in overtime thriller, DeRozan's Bulls dig deep
- Movies Manmadha Leelai Twitter Review: Did Ashok Selvan's Film Impress The Audiences?
- Lifestyle Launch Of The Global Arbovirus Initiative By The WHO
- Travel Have Fun With The Kids With The Best Summer Vacations In India
- Education BSEB Class 10 Toppers 2022: Check Bihar Board Martic Toppers List For All Streams Here
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In April 2022
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
March was a busy month for the smartphone makers as many new models including the Apple iPhone SE (2022) went official. Also, many other models were launched after a long wait including the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE, and others.
Now, as we are stepping into a new month, it is time for us to take a look at the upcoming smartphones for the next month. Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones that are awaited to be released in April. Take a look at these models from here.
Motorola Edge 30
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ POLED screen
- Android 12 OS
- powered by an octa-core chipset
- 8GB of RAM
- Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chipset
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
- 6.7 inches AMOLED screen
- 50MP Main Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 6GB RAM
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset
- 128GB internal storage
- On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
- 5,000 mAh non-removable battery
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.59 inches Screen
- Android 11, OxygenOS 11 OS
- Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme 9
- 6.5 inches Screen
- Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- 48 MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery
Motorola Moto G22
- 6.53-inch HD+ OLED screen
- MediaTek Helio G37 Octacore SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Android 12 with stock Android experience
- Dual VoLTE 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT 2
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT 2 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50A Prime
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.48-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz display
- MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset
- 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support
- 50MP + 2MP dual-cameras
- 5MP selfie snapper
- Android-11 based MIUI 13
- 5,000mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide