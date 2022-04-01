ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In April 2022

    By
    |

    March was a busy month for the smartphone makers as many new models including the Apple iPhone SE (2022) went official. Also, many other models were launched after a long wait including the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE, and others.

     
    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In April 2022

    Now, as we are stepping into a new month, it is time for us to take a look at the upcoming smartphones for the next month. Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones that are awaited to be released in April. Take a look at these models from here.

    Motorola Edge 30

    Motorola Edge 30

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ POLED screen
    • Android 12 OS
    • powered by an octa-core chipset
    • 8GB of RAM
    • Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chipset
    Realme GT Neo 3 5G

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches AMOLED screen
    • 50MP Main Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 6GB RAM
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset
    • 128GB internal storage
    • On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
    • 5,000 mAh non-removable battery
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
     

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.59 inches Screen
    • Android 11, OxygenOS 11 OS
    • Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery 
    Realme 9

    Realme 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches Screen
    • Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery
    Motorola Moto G22

    Motorola Moto G22

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch HD+ OLED screen
    • MediaTek Helio G37 Octacore SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Android 12 with stock Android experience
    • Dual VoLTE 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.2
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme GT 2

    Realme GT 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 50A Prime

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
    • 50MP +2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.48-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz display
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset
    • 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support
    • 50MP + 2MP dual-cameras
    • 5MP selfie snapper
    • Android-11 based MIUI 13
    • 5,000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X