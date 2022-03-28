Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme GT Neo3, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, with a large share of users in India. Similarly, Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi have a large chunk of the Indian market in the smartphone industry. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes some of the smartphones from both these brands. At the same time, other brands like Realme and Apple have a share in the list. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several Samsung devices. The South Korean company recently unveiled a couple of new devices, which have made it to the list. These include the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s are also on the list.

And one can't miss the premium flagship - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Speaking of premium flagships, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes a few. We have the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the list, which is a high-end device. The newly launched iPhone SE 2022 is also on the list.

Apart from this, the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include a couple of Chinse smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been trending for a while, making an appearance on the list. Plus, the Redmi Note 11 is also on the list. Plus, the Realme GT Neo3 is also on the list of most trending smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Splash resistant (IP53)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme GT Neo3 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, 8,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Apple iPhone SE (2022) Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 15

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MPRear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

