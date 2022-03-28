Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance This 1 Year Old Focused 20 Equity Fund Has Delivered 53.70% Returns Since Its Inception
- News Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings, 5 BJP MLAs suspended for unruly conduct
- Movies Will Smith's Son Approves Of Dad Smacking Chris Rock; Academy Could Ask Actor To Return The Oscar?
- Sports Mithali Raj rethinks about her decision to retire after ICC Women's World Cup 2022
- Automobiles Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Expected By Year-End: Could Become India’s Most Affordable Electric Car
- Lifestyle Happy Ugadi: 7 Expert Home Decor Ideas For Celebrating Ugadi Festival
- Education JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 Released For Sub Inspector Exam, Raise Objections By March 31
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme GT Neo3, And More
Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, with a large share of users in India. Similarly, Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi have a large chunk of the Indian market in the smartphone industry. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes some of the smartphones from both these brands. At the same time, other brands like Realme and Apple have a share in the list. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several Samsung devices. The South Korean company recently unveiled a couple of new devices, which have made it to the list. These include the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s are also on the list.
And one can't miss the premium flagship - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Speaking of premium flagships, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes a few. We have the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the list, which is a high-end device. The newly launched iPhone SE 2022 is also on the list.
Apart from this, the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include a couple of Chinse smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been trending for a while, making an appearance on the list. Plus, the Redmi Note 11 is also on the list. Plus, the Realme GT Neo3 is also on the list of most trending smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT Neo3
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, 8,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MPRear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
0
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999