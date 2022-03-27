For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 6 hrs ago IPL 2022: Jio Cricket Plans Bundled With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
- 12 hrs ago Indian Poco X4 Pro 5G Almost Confirmed To Support 67W Sonic Charging
- 24 hrs ago Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- 24 hrs ago Vivo Pad Key Features Revealed Online; 2.5K Display, Snapdragon 870 Expected
Don't Miss
- News Imran Khan's aide Shahzain Bugti quits cabinet, announces support for opposition
- Sports IPL 2022: Virat Kohli thanks Royal Challengers Bangalore's 12th Man Army for unwavering support
- Movies Ram Charan & Shivaraj Kumar To Present Telugu & Kannada Version Of KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer!
- Finance Step By Step Guide On How To Download Form 26AS From New Income Tax Portal
- Lifestyle Chaitra Month 2022: Complete List Of Festivals, Vrats In This Auspicious Month
- Automobiles 5 Things You Should Know About The Audi E-Tron GT: Powertrain, Range, Price & More
- Education MHT CET Exam Dates 2022 Announced, Exam To Be Held From June 3, Check MAHA CET Schedule Here
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Weekly Roundup 12: Realme GT Neo3, OPPO A76, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
After a lot of expectations, several brands such as Realme, Oppo, LG, Infinix, and others came up with their offerings. Well, we saw the announcement of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones. Also, devices such as the LG Gram series laptops went official last week.
If you are interested in coming across all the product announcements that took place in week 12 of this year, then you can check out the launch roundup from here.
Realme GT Neo3
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
boAt Airdopes 411 ANC
Key Specs
- 9mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.2, compatible with Android & iOS
- Hybrid ANC can reduce the surrounding noise up to 25dB
- Ambient Mode for ambient sound
- Two microphones per earbud for ENx Technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Touch controls for playback and easy volume change
- IPX4 ratings for water & sweat resistance
- 37mAh battery
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1
Key Specs
- 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) with a 16:10 aspect ratio 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness
- Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX processors with AMD Radeon graphics
- 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency, Up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, 1 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader
- 3.5mm audio combo jack
- Backlit full-size keyboard with Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad.
- Harman-Kardon sound, Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology
- Fingerprint scanner
- 63Wh battery
OPPO A76
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Oppo A96
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
LG Gram 16
Key Specs
- 16 inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS Touch Display with Pen
- Windows 10 Home (64bit)
- i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz, Turbo up to 4.7GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
- 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz, -16GB (On Board)
- 80Wh battery
- 2 cell lithium ion Battery
Zebronics Zeb- Vita Pro 24W Portable Bluetooth Soundbar
Key Specs
- Output power (RMS) 24W (12W +12W)
- Bluetooth version 5.0
- Driver size 52mm x 2
- Speaker impedance 4Ω
- Frequency response 100Hz-18kHz
- S/N ratio ≥70dB
- Max. supported USB/microSD memory size 32GB
- Supported audio formats MP3, WAV, WMA
- Charging time 3.5h
- Playback time 10h (50% volume)
Realme Narzo 50A Prime
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Ambrane FitShot Surge Smartwatch
Key Specs
- 2.5D OGS Curved Glass Screen, 1.28-inch full touch screen with IPS LCD round LucidDisplay
- Health Tracking: SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Calories, Sleep, Pedometer, Breathe Training and Stress Monitoring
- Fitness and Productivity: Smart Notifications, 8 Training Modes, Timer, Alarm, Stopwatch and Weather
- Sturdy Body: Comfortable adjustable Straps, Premium Rust-proof Zinc Alloy body, lightweight and IP68 waterproof
- Additional Features: 130+ Watch Faces, 7 Days Battery, Customizable Watch Face, 2 Inbuilt Games and Theater Mode
- Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
0
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 18:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2022