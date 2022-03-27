Weekly Roundup 12: Realme GT Neo3, OPPO A76, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

After a lot of expectations, several brands such as Realme, Oppo, LG, Infinix, and others came up with their offerings. Well, we saw the announcement of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones. Also, devices such as the LG Gram series laptops went official last week.

If you are interested in coming across all the product announcements that took place in week 12 of this year, then you can check out the launch roundup from here.

Realme GT Neo3 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery boAt Airdopes 411 ANC Key Specs 9mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.2, compatible with Android & iOS

Hybrid ANC can reduce the surrounding noise up to 25dB

Ambient Mode for ambient sound

Two microphones per earbud for ENx Technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation

Touch controls for playback and easy volume change

IPX4 ratings for water & sweat resistance

37mAh battery Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 Key Specs 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) with a 16:10 aspect ratio 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness

Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX processors with AMD Radeon graphics

16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency, Up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, 1 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader

3.5mm audio combo jack

Backlit full-size keyboard with Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad.

Harman-Kardon sound, Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology

Fingerprint scanner

63Wh battery OPPO A76 Key Specs 6.56-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Oppo A96 Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery LG Gram 16 Key Specs 16 inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS Touch Display with Pen

Windows 10 Home (64bit)

i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz, Turbo up to 4.7GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)

16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz, -16GB (On Board)

80Wh battery

2 cell lithium ion Battery Zebronics Zeb- Vita Pro 24W Portable Bluetooth Soundbar Key Specs Output power (RMS) 24W (12W +12W)

Bluetooth version 5.0

Driver size 52mm x 2

Speaker impedance 4Ω

Frequency response 100Hz-18kHz

S/N ratio ≥70dB

Max. supported USB/microSD memory size 32GB

Supported audio formats MP3, WAV, WMA

Charging time 3.5h

Playback time 10h (50% volume) Realme Narzo 50A Prime Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Ambrane FitShot Surge Smartwatch Key Specs 2.5D OGS Curved Glass Screen, 1.28-inch full touch screen with IPS LCD round LucidDisplay

Health Tracking: SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Calories, Sleep, Pedometer, Breathe Training and Stress Monitoring

Fitness and Productivity: Smart Notifications, 8 Training Modes, Timer, Alarm, Stopwatch and Weather

Sturdy Body: Comfortable adjustable Straps, Premium Rust-proof Zinc Alloy body, lightweight and IP68 waterproof

Additional Features: 130+ Watch Faces, 7 Days Battery, Customizable Watch Face, 2 Inbuilt Games and Theater Mode

Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days

Best Mobiles in India