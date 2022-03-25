Just In
- 1 hr ago Airtel Ready For 5G Rollout; Plans Could Be Priced Similar To 4G
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 6a Launch Scheduled For July 28th; Google Tensor Chipset, 4,500 mAh Battery Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Realme C31 To Launch On March 31 In India; UNISOC T612, 5000mAh Battery Expected
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Mi Days Sale: Best Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports Cadiz ties up with La Liga Football Schools India
- Finance Delhi Govt Presents, Status Report Of Outcome Budget For 2021-22
- Movies Doctor Strange 2 Leak Reveals Tom Hiddleston's Loki Will Appear In The Film
- News Current situation is a 'Work in Progress': EAM on meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- Lifestyle Hybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
- Automobiles Lamborghini Urus Facelift To Be Unveiled In August - Big Raging Bull Set To Get Angrier
- Education MP Police Constable Result 2022 Declared At peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Spectacular Road Trips In India That You Must Take This Summer
Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones
After hosting the Holi festival sale, the online retailer Flipkart has announced a new sale called the Flipkart Mobile End Mobile Fest sale. During this sale, the online retailer will provide lucrative discounts and offers across a wide range of product categories including top-end smartphones available in the market.
If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then you can consider the discounts offered by Flipkart during this sale on account of the end of this month. There will be other benefits including no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)
MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185