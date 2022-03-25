ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones

    By
    |

    After hosting the Holi festival sale, the online retailer Flipkart has announced a new sale called the Flipkart Mobile End Mobile Fest sale. During this sale, the online retailer will provide lucrative discounts and offers across a wide range of product categories including top-end smartphones available in the market.

     
    If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then you can consider the discounts offered by Flipkart during this sale on account of the end of this month. There will be other benefits including no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts.

    MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)

    MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

    MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

    OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

