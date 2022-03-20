Just In
Weekly Roundup 11: Redmi K50, iQOO Z6 5G, Redmi K50, Huawei P50E, Galaxy A53, And More
Smartphone launches seem to have continued in the market, despite the fact that the pandemic has not vanished completely. Additionally, even accessories such as earbuds, smartwatches, and other gadgets are also going official from numerous brands. We have seen the much-awaited Galaxy A series smartphones from Samsung see the light of the day recently. Also, the Redmi K50 series have been unveiled during the week 11 of this year.
Having said that, here is a list of product launches that have happened in the past week. Do keep in mind that there are other products such as Huawei FreeBuds 4E, Xiaomi Portable electric air compressor and more.
Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.7 inch Full Touch HD Display
- Bluetooth Calling
- SpO2 Monitoring
- Multiple Sports Modes
- Smart Notifications
- IP67 Water Resistant
- 270 mAh battery with
Redmi K50
Key Specs
- 6.67″ 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz OLED screenbrightness adjustment, up to 1200 nits peak brightness; protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual 5G support
- 5,500 mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P50E
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 4G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB storage
- HarmonyOS 2
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,100mAh (typical) battery
iQOO Z6 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 4G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB storage
- HarmonyOS 2
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,100 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 10
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A53
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1200 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Water resistant (IP67)
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,860mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A33
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A73
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
HUAWEI nova 9 SE
Key Specs
- 6.78 inch FHD + (2388 x 1080 Pixels) TFT LCD (IPS)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB /256GB storage
- EMUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera (f/2.2 aperture)
- Dual VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Watch S1 And Xiaomi Watch S1 Active
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (466 × 466pixels) AMOLED screen with Sapphire glass protection (S1 only), Always-on display
- Heart rate sensor (including blood oxygen), accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, atmospheric pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, capacitive sensor for wear detection
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 117 Fitness Modes: includes 19 professional Fitness Modes and 98 expanded Fitness Modes.
- Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth and Alexa voice assistant
- GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above, payments via Mastercard NFC (optional)
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 470mAh battery
Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, SBC/AAC/LHDC 4.0 codecs
- ANC depth: Up to 40dB; ANC modes: Light, Balanced, Deep, Adaptive
- Transparency modes: Enhance Voice, Transparency
- Dimensional audio with track head movement
- Dust and Water resistant (IP55)
- Standalone battery life of up to 6 hours
Ambrane Fitshot Curl
Key Specs
- 1.4 inch (240×240 pixels) IPS touch display with 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass
- Bluetooth v5.0
- 10 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, climbing, treadmills, spinning, yoga, basketball, football and badminton
- Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, Stress, Record and Sedentary reminders
- Smart Functions: Call and Text Notification, Alarm Clock, Music Control, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather and Schedules
- 75+ cloud-based watch faces
- IP68 waterproof rating
- Weight: 58g
- 200mAh battery, up to 15 days battery life
Xiaomi 12
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB 6400Mbps LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP +13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12X
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Lava Probuds 21
Key Specs
- Bluetooth v5.1
- 12 mm Dynamic Drivers
- 9H Bull Battery Buds
- 45H Playback time
- Splash resistant (IPX4)
- Supports Quick charge
- Siri & Google Voice Assistance support
- Available in Black, White colours
DIZO Watch R
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 550 nits brightness, always-on display, curved glass with 7H hardness and anti-fingerprint coating
- 150+ watch faces including dynamic watch faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
- Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
- 110+ Sports modes
- Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
- DIZO app 2.0 with new UI, workout report sharing and running distance and route tracking via GPS
- Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Idle Alert, Activity Records, Mensural Cycle tracker, Drink Reminder, Breath Training
- 280mAh battery
itel A49
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch HD+ 20:9 (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Water Drop Display with 400 nits of brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Rear Cameras: 5MP primary sensor and a VGA AI camera
- Front Camera: 5MP camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support
- 4,000 mAh battery
Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 525W soundbar
Key Specs
- Bring home the theater experience with ZEB-JUKE BAR 9500WS PRO DOLBY 5.1 soundbar with dual wireless satellites and a powerful subwoofer.
- Total of 525 Watts output power having a Subwoofer of 150 watts, Soundbar of 225 watts and 2x Rear wireless Satellites of 75 watts each.
- Provides all the necessary connectivity options such as HDMI ARC, Optical input, AUX mode, wireless BT v5.0 (for audio streaming) and a USB pendrive port for max. 32GB for MP3 songs.
- Compatible with smart TVs (with HDMI ARC, Optical and AUX connectivity), Set top box / TV box (with Optical port and AUX), Laptops / tablets / smartphones (with wireless BT v5.0 and AUX for audio streaming).
- DOLBY AUDIO decoding is now made simple and significant, with the ZEB-JUKE BAR 9500WS DOLBY 5.1 soundbar. Enjoy compatible OTT contents with the essence of Dolby, using the HDMI ARC and Optical mode of inputs.
- Usage is now made easier with the LED display, giving all necessary information about the mode, volume levels and Bass / Treble levels set in the soundbar.
- Experience Crisp and pleasant Trebles, vocal tones and notice all details like never before, with the soundbar and dual rear wireless satellite 5.1 configuration .
HONOR X8
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2388 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.9:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery
boAt Wave Pro 47
Key Specs
- 1.69" display with a peak brightness of 500+ nits, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, design own custom watch face in boAt Crest app.
- 24h Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and SPO2 monitor keep a tab on your heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycle and blood oxygen throughout the day
- Daily Activity Tracker with Multiple Sports Modes including Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.
- Create custom run plans based on your BMI and activity levels
- Fitness Buddies features let your friends and family share their fitness journey with you.
- Wellness Crew Guardians can keep a tab on your near and dear ones by sending you information on their vitals
- Hydration Alerts, Sedentary Alerts, instant alerts for calls, text, and social media notifications, music and camera controls
- Check live cricket scores right from your smartwatch.
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 7 days of battery life
Redmi TV MAX 100-inch 4K HDR TV
Key Specs
- 10-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, 94% DCI-P3 color gamut, 120Hz VRR 48-120Hz, MEMC motion compensation
- Quad-Core Cortex A73 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes
- PatchWall
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI: 3 (including one 4K120Hz, including one eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 × 15W speaker, 4 sound units, Dolby Digital plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS -HD
RedmiBook Pro 15 2022
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display
- 2GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (4.4GHz) / 2.3GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor (4.7GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB GDDR6) GPU
- 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader
- Windows 11 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, PTP trackpad
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB-C for charging and data transmission, Thunderbolt 4 x 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen1 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1, supports charging and data, HDMI 2.0 x 1
- 72Wh battery
Redmi K40S
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 8GB + 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi K50 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67″ 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz OLED screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo Dual Speaker, Dolby Atmos
- IR sensor, X-axis linear motors for immersive haptics
- Dual 5G support
- 5,500 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Router AX5400
Key Specs
- up to 5400 Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi speed
- 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC+ 1GHz NPU, 512MB
- RAM
- 6 external antennas
- OFDMA+MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time, offering the best experience
- Support for mesh networking to connect multiple routers
- Up to 248 connected devices
- Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS
- WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption
- 3 10/100/1000M auto-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX) , 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX)
Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S
Key Specs
- Displays tire pressure digitally
- Autofill to preset press and stop, range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi
- Built-in Shock-absorbing pad dissolves the working vibration of the cylinder
- Built-in LED light for hassle-free operation even in dark area
- Small and portable to fit in your palm and can be easily carried in your car or backpack
- Tested for excess pressure, pressure resistance, high/low temperature charging, air hose tensile strength, free fall, core durability
- Noise is less than 80dB at a distance of 1m
- Built-in 2000mAh 18650 lithium-ion battery for wireless operation, USB Type-C charging port
- Enough to fill 8 car tires with pumping speed
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4E
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 14.3mm dynamic drivers, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 2 mics
- low latency for gaming
- Touch controls (tap/long press/slide gestures), wear detection
- Splash resistant (IPX4)
- 30mAh battery (per bud) offers 2.5h (with ANC) / 4h (without ANC), 410mAh charging case offers 14h
