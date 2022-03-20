Weekly Roundup 11: Redmi K50, iQOO Z6 5G, Redmi K50, Huawei P50E, Galaxy A53, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches seem to have continued in the market, despite the fact that the pandemic has not vanished completely. Additionally, even accessories such as earbuds, smartwatches, and other gadgets are also going official from numerous brands. We have seen the much-awaited Galaxy A series smartphones from Samsung see the light of the day recently. Also, the Redmi K50 series have been unveiled during the week 11 of this year.

Having said that, here is a list of product launches that have happened in the past week. Do keep in mind that there are other products such as Huawei FreeBuds 4E, Xiaomi Portable electric air compressor and more.

Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch Key Specs 1.7 inch Full Touch HD Display

Bluetooth Calling

SpO2 Monitoring

Multiple Sports Modes

Smart Notifications

IP67 Water Resistant

270 mAh battery with Redmi K50 Key Specs 6.67″ 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz OLED screenbrightness adjustment, up to 1200 nits peak brightness; protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Dual 5G support

5,500 mAh (typical) battery Huawei P50E Key Specs 6.5-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 4G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB storage

HarmonyOS 2

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,100mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 4G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB storage

HarmonyOS 2

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,100 mAh (typical) battery Redmi 10 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1200 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Water resistant (IP67)

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,860mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A33 Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery HUAWEI nova 9 SE Key Specs 6.78 inch FHD + (2388 x 1080 Pixels) TFT LCD (IPS)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM and 128GB /256GB storage

EMUI 12

Dual SIM

108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera (f/2.2 aperture)

Dual VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Watch S1 And Xiaomi Watch S1 Active Key Specs 1.43-inch (466 × 466pixels) AMOLED screen with Sapphire glass protection (S1 only), Always-on display

Heart rate sensor (including blood oxygen), accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, atmospheric pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, capacitive sensor for wear detection

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 117 Fitness Modes: includes 19 professional Fitness Modes and 98 expanded Fitness Modes.

Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth and Alexa voice assistant

GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above, payments via Mastercard NFC (optional)

Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

470mAh battery Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, SBC/AAC/LHDC 4.0 codecs

ANC depth: Up to 40dB; ANC modes: Light, Balanced, Deep, Adaptive

Transparency modes: Enhance Voice, Transparency

Dimensional audio with track head movement

Dust and Water resistant (IP55)

Standalone battery life of up to 6 hours Ambrane Fitshot Curl Key Specs 1.4 inch (240×240 pixels) IPS touch display with 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass

Bluetooth v5.0

10 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, climbing, treadmills, spinning, yoga, basketball, football and badminton

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, Stress, Record and Sedentary reminders

Smart Functions: Call and Text Notification, Alarm Clock, Music Control, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather and Schedules

75+ cloud-based watch faces

IP68 waterproof rating

Weight: 58g

200mAh battery, up to 15 days battery life Xiaomi 12 Key Specs 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB 6400Mbps LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP +13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12X Key Specs 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 11

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Lava Probuds 21 Key Specs Bluetooth v5.1

12 mm Dynamic Drivers

9H Bull Battery Buds

45H Playback time

Splash resistant (IPX4)

Supports Quick charge

Siri & Google Voice Assistance support

Available in Black, White colours DIZO Watch R Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 550 nits brightness, always-on display, curved glass with 7H hardness and anti-fingerprint coating

150+ watch faces including dynamic watch faces

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

110+ Sports modes

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

DIZO app 2.0 with new UI, workout report sharing and running distance and route tracking via GPS

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Idle Alert, Activity Records, Mensural Cycle tracker, Drink Reminder, Breath Training

280mAh battery itel A49 Key Specs 6.6 inch HD+ 20:9 (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Water Drop Display with 400 nits of brightness

1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Rear Cameras: 5MP primary sensor and a VGA AI camera

Front Camera: 5MP camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock

3.5mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support

4,000 mAh battery Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 525W soundbar Key Specs Bring home the theater experience with ZEB-JUKE BAR 9500WS PRO DOLBY 5.1 soundbar with dual wireless satellites and a powerful subwoofer.

Total of 525 Watts output power having a Subwoofer of 150 watts, Soundbar of 225 watts and 2x Rear wireless Satellites of 75 watts each.

Provides all the necessary connectivity options such as HDMI ARC, Optical input, AUX mode, wireless BT v5.0 (for audio streaming) and a USB pendrive port for max. 32GB for MP3 songs.

Compatible with smart TVs (with HDMI ARC, Optical and AUX connectivity), Set top box / TV box (with Optical port and AUX), Laptops / tablets / smartphones (with wireless BT v5.0 and AUX for audio streaming).

DOLBY AUDIO decoding is now made simple and significant, with the ZEB-JUKE BAR 9500WS DOLBY 5.1 soundbar. Enjoy compatible OTT contents with the essence of Dolby, using the HDMI ARC and Optical mode of inputs.

Usage is now made easier with the LED display, giving all necessary information about the mode, volume levels and Bass / Treble levels set in the soundbar.

Experience Crisp and pleasant Trebles, vocal tones and notice all details like never before, with the soundbar and dual rear wireless satellite 5.1 configuration . HONOR X8 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2388 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.9:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery boAt Wave Pro 47 Key Specs 1.69" display with a peak brightness of 500+ nits, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, design own custom watch face in boAt Crest app.

24h Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and SPO2 monitor keep a tab on your heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycle and blood oxygen throughout the day

Daily Activity Tracker with Multiple Sports Modes including Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.

Create custom run plans based on your BMI and activity levels

Fitness Buddies features let your friends and family share their fitness journey with you.

Wellness Crew Guardians can keep a tab on your near and dear ones by sending you information on their vitals

Hydration Alerts, Sedentary Alerts, instant alerts for calls, text, and social media notifications, music and camera controls

Check live cricket scores right from your smartwatch.

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

7 days of battery life Huawei P50E Key Specs 6.5-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 4G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB storage

HarmonyOS 2

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP ultra-wide camera + 12MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,100 mAh (typical) battery Redmi TV MAX 100-inch 4K HDR TV Key Specs 10-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, 94% DCI-P3 color gamut, 120Hz VRR 48-120Hz, MEMC motion compensation

Quad-Core Cortex A73 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) avoids picture delays, tears, and freezes

PatchWall

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI: 3 (including one 4K120Hz, including one eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 × 15W speaker, 4 sound units, Dolby Digital plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS -HD RedmiBook Pro 15 2022 Key Specs 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display

2GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (4.4GHz) / 2.3GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor (4.7GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB GDDR6) GPU

16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader

Windows 11 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, PTP trackpad

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB-C for charging and data transmission, Thunderbolt 4 x 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen1 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1, supports charging and data, HDMI 2.0 x 1

72Wh battery Redmi K40S Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 8GB + 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Redmi K50 Pro Key Specs 6.67″ 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz OLED screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

USB Type-C audio, Stereo Dual Speaker, Dolby Atmos

IR sensor, X-axis linear motors for immersive haptics

Dual 5G support

5,500 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Router AX5400 Key Specs up to 5400 Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi speed

1GHz dual-core Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC+ 1GHz NPU, 512MB

RAM

6 external antennas

OFDMA+MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time, offering the best experience

Support for mesh networking to connect multiple routers

Up to 248 connected devices

Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS

WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption

3 10/100/1000M auto-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX) , 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX) Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S Key Specs Displays tire pressure digitally

Autofill to preset press and stop, range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi

Built-in Shock-absorbing pad dissolves the working vibration of the cylinder

Built-in LED light for hassle-free operation even in dark area

Small and portable to fit in your palm and can be easily carried in your car or backpack

Tested for excess pressure, pressure resistance, high/low temperature charging, air hose tensile strength, free fall, core durability

Noise is less than 80dB at a distance of 1m

Built-in 2000mAh 18650 lithium-ion battery for wireless operation, USB Type-C charging port

Enough to fill 8 car tires with pumping speed HUAWEI FreeBuds 4E Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2

14.3mm dynamic drivers, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 2 mics

low latency for gaming

Touch controls (tap/long press/slide gestures), wear detection

Splash resistant (IPX4)

30mAh battery (per bud) offers 2.5h (with ANC) / 4h (without ANC), 410mAh charging case offers 14h

Best Mobiles in India