    Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000 Buy In India

    While the sub-10K smartphone market isn't as varied as the sub-15K price category, there are some good options from leading handset manufacturers. Some of these options include devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and brands like Infinix and Tecno. Therefore, if you are looking to buy a new smartphone but are on a tight budget, the following smartphone list will be handy.

     
    Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000 Buy In India

    For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Take a look.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme C21Y

    Realme C21Y

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
     

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme C20

    Realme C20

    Price: Rs. 6,799
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Smart 5

    Infinix Smart 5

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Pop 5 LTE

    Tecno Pop 5 LTE

    Price: Rs. 6,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme C11 2021

    Realme C11 2021

    Price: Rs. 7,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
    • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4,000 mAh Battery
    Tecno Spark 7

    Tecno Spark 7

    Price: Rs. 7,968
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Sport

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Sport

    Price: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • Redmi 9A Sport - 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Nokia C20 Plus

    Nokia C20 Plus

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP + 2MP depth sensor
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,950 mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
