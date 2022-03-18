Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000 Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

While the sub-10K smartphone market isn't as varied as the sub-15K price category, there are some good options from leading handset manufacturers. Some of these options include devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and brands like Infinix and Tecno. Therefore, if you are looking to buy a new smartphone but are on a tight budget, the following smartphone list will be handy.

For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Take a look.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C21Y Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C20 Price: Rs. 6,799

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Smart 5 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno Pop 5 LTE Price: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C11 2021 Price: Rs. 7,299

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4,000 mAh Battery Tecno Spark 7 Price: Rs. 7,968

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9A Sport Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Redmi 9A Sport - 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Nokia C20 Plus Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP + 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,950 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India