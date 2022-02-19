Weekly Roundup 7: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Of late, we have been coming across a slew of rumors regarding some products including the Asus ROS Phone 5s series, Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds, Oppo Find X5, Infinix Zero 5G, Redmi K50 series, Realme 9 series and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G among others. Putting an end to these reports, these devices have been announced in the past few days.

If you want to take a look at the launches of this week, then you can go through the launches of the week 7 of this year from below. Stay updated with the various product announcements from here to know more details.

Redmi K50G Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) battery Realme 9 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9 Pro+ Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2 x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Red Magic 7 Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,380 mAh minimum) battery Red Magic 7 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

16MP Under-screen camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Nokia Earbuds 2 Pro Nokia Go Earbuds 2+

Key Specs Bluetooth: 5.2

Compatibility: Devices with Bluetooth connectivity

USB connection:USB Type-C cable

Battery: 40 mAh, Non Removable1

Charging case battery capacity: 300 mAh Nokia Earbuds 2 Pro

Key Specs Bluetooth: 5.2

Compatibility: Devices with Bluetooth connectivity

Features: Neodymium, 10mm drivers

USB connection:USB Type-C charging, Touch controls

Battery: 40 mAh,

Battery capacity: 300 mAh Battery PLAYFIT DIAL Key Specs Bluetooth Calling : With Bluetooth calling, you may make or receive phone calls right from your wrist. Have an uninterrupted chat anywhere, at any time, with no glitch or delay.

Full-Touch Circular IPS Display : A full-touch sensitive square screen that enables for smooth swiping, as well as toughened glass to prevent it from minor scratches and shocks.

Powerful EBEL Drivers : loaded with Extra BASS Extra Loud drivers that deliver superb audio from your smartwatch.

PLAYTIME upto 5 days : The smartwatch has a steady battery life of 5 days on a single charge, along with a standby time of up to 30 days

Multiple watch faces : Customizable watch faces serve as a one-of-a-kind wardrobe for your watch, allowing you to exhibit your fashion sense at all times.

24hr Health Monitor : The watch is designed to track your SP02 levels, Sleep cycle, Blood Oxygen, Calories, Steps etc.

Notification Alerts : DIAL will alert you if you receive any texts or calls, including weather updates. POCO M4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery ASUS ROG Phone 5s /ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro Key Specs 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Key Specs 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600 pixels) PixelSense Flow Display

Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-11370H processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU (Select i7 models)

16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options

1080p HD front-facing camera

Moving (mechanical) keys, full row of function keys (F1-F12), Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Backlight, Precision Haptic touchpad

3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, Windows enhanced hardware security

Wi-Fi 802.11 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect port

58Wh battery with up to 18h (i5) / 19h (i7) battery Infinix Zero 5G Key Specs 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera, 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Router AX5400 Key Specs up to 5400 Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi speed

1GHz dual-core Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC+ 1GHz NPU, 512MB

RAM

4 external omnidirectional antennas for natural heat dissipation

OFDMA+MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time, offering the best experience

Support for mesh networking to connect multiple routers

Up to 248 connected devices

Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS

WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption

3 10/100/1000M auto-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX) , 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX) Garmin Fēnix 7 Series Key Specs 1.3" (33.02 mm) diameter Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX

16 GB Internal Memory

Pulse Ox sensor

Battery Saver Watch Mode: Up to 57 days Garmin epix outdoor smartwatches

Key Specs 1.3" (33.02 mm) diameter

Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX,Sapphire Editions: sapphire crystal

16 GB,Sapphire Editions: 32 GB

Battery Saver Watch Mode: Up to 21 days OnePlus Y1S 32″ and Y1S edge 43 inch Key Specs 32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) / 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) LED display

Gamma Engine

64-bit MediaTek MT9216 Processor

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 11 with OxygenPlay 2.0

Google Assistant built-in

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Optical, Ethernet

20W / 24W (Edge) speaker, DOLBY Audio OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds Key Specs Connect your online and offline worlds

Unique open ring driver links your content and what's happening in your surroundings

Crystal-clear conversations with high quality sound

Integrated V1 Processor for balanced high-quality sound

Precise Voice Pickup technology for crystal clear phone calls

Up to 5.5 hours of battery and a total of up to 17.5 hours with the charging case4

IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design1

Ultra-small and light for a fit that stays all day

Control audio by tapping in front of your ears

Adaptive Volume Control optimizes sound to your environment

