Weekly Roundup 7: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More
Of late, we have been coming across a slew of rumors regarding some products including the Asus ROS Phone 5s series, Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds, Oppo Find X5, Infinix Zero 5G, Redmi K50 series, Realme 9 series and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G among others. Putting an end to these reports, these devices have been announced in the past few days.
If you want to take a look at the launches of this week, then you can go through the launches of the week 7 of this year from below. Stay updated with the various product announcements from here to know more details.
Redmi K50G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) battery
Realme 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 9 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2 x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Red Magic 7
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,380 mAh minimum) battery
Red Magic 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP Under-screen camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Nokia Earbuds 2 Pro
Nokia Go Earbuds 2+
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: 5.2
- Compatibility: Devices with Bluetooth connectivity
- USB connection:USB Type-C cable
- Battery: 40 mAh, Non Removable1
- Charging case battery capacity: 300 mAh
Nokia Earbuds 2 Pro
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: 5.2
- Compatibility: Devices with Bluetooth connectivity
- Features: Neodymium, 10mm drivers
- USB connection:USB Type-C charging, Touch controls
- Battery: 40 mAh,
- Battery capacity: 300 mAh Battery
PLAYFIT DIAL
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Calling : With Bluetooth calling, you may make or receive phone calls right from your wrist. Have an uninterrupted chat anywhere, at any time, with no glitch or delay.
- Full-Touch Circular IPS Display : A full-touch sensitive square screen that enables for smooth swiping, as well as toughened glass to prevent it from minor scratches and shocks.
- Powerful EBEL Drivers : loaded with Extra BASS Extra Loud drivers that deliver superb audio from your smartwatch.
- PLAYTIME upto 5 days : The smartwatch has a steady battery life of 5 days on a single charge, along with a standby time of up to 30 days
- Multiple watch faces : Customizable watch faces serve as a one-of-a-kind wardrobe for your watch, allowing you to exhibit your fashion sense at all times.
- 24hr Health Monitor : The watch is designed to track your SP02 levels, Sleep cycle, Blood Oxygen, Calories, Steps etc.
- Notification Alerts : DIAL will alert you if you receive any texts or calls, including weather updates.
POCO M4 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
ASUS ROG Phone 5s /ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Key Specs
- 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600 pixels) PixelSense Flow Display
- Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-11370H processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU (Select i7 models)
- 16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options
- 1080p HD front-facing camera
- Moving (mechanical) keys, full row of function keys (F1-F12), Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness
- Backlight, Precision Haptic touchpad
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, Windows enhanced hardware security
- Wi-Fi 802.11 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect port
- 58Wh battery with up to 18h (i5) / 19h (i7) battery
Infinix Zero 5G
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera, 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Router AX5400
Key Specs
- up to 5400 Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi speed
- 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC+ 1GHz NPU, 512MB
- RAM
- 4 external omnidirectional antennas for natural heat dissipation
- OFDMA+MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time, offering the best experience
- Support for mesh networking to connect multiple routers
- Up to 248 connected devices
- Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS
- WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption
- 3 10/100/1000M auto-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX) , 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX)
Garmin Fēnix 7 Series
Key Specs
- 1.3" (33.02 mm) diameter Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX
- 16 GB Internal Memory
- Pulse Ox sensor
- Battery Saver Watch Mode: Up to 57 days
Garmin epix outdoor smartwatches
Key Specs
- 1.3" (33.02 mm) diameter
- Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX,Sapphire Editions: sapphire crystal
- 16 GB,Sapphire Editions: 32 GB
- Battery Saver Watch Mode: Up to 21 days
OnePlus Y1S 32″ and Y1S edge 43 inch
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) / 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) LED display
- Gamma Engine
- 64-bit MediaTek MT9216 Processor
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 11 with OxygenPlay 2.0
- Google Assistant built-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Optical, Ethernet
- 20W / 24W (Edge) speaker, DOLBY Audio
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Connect your online and offline worlds
- Unique open ring driver links your content and what's happening in your surroundings
- Crystal-clear conversations with high quality sound
- Integrated V1 Processor for balanced high-quality sound
- Precise Voice Pickup technology for crystal clear phone calls
- Up to 5.5 hours of battery and a total of up to 17.5 hours with the charging case4
- IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design1
- Ultra-small and light for a fit that stays all day
- Control audio by tapping in front of your ears
- Adaptive Volume Control optimizes sound to your environment
