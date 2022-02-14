Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22 5G, Redmi Note 11, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

A lot happened in the smartphone industry last week. While Samsung announced their latest flagship smartphones and tablets, they also confirmed that they are bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 to India.

Similarly, on the budget smartphone side, we witnessed the launch of smartphones like the Redmi Note 11. Another smartphone that came back to the trend was the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which goes head-to-head against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most capable non-folding smartphone from Samsung. Here are all the trending smartphones from the last week.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Key Specs 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848 pixels) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

13MP + 6MP Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE

11,200 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700 mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery

