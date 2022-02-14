For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22 5G, Redmi Note 11, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
A lot happened in the smartphone industry last week. While Samsung announced their latest flagship smartphones and tablets, they also confirmed that they are bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 to India.
Similarly, on the budget smartphone side, we witnessed the launch of smartphones like the Redmi Note 11. Another smartphone that came back to the trend was the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which goes head-to-head against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most capable non-folding smartphone from Samsung. Here are all the trending smartphones from the last week.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848 pixels) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 13MP + 6MP Rear Camera
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE
- 11,200 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
- 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700 mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 15, 2022