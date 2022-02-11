Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Has A Notch That Was Avoidable News oi-Vivek

Samsung is known for mocking Apple over the years for the removal of the headphone jack or inclusion of notch, and even for not including the charger in the box. However, this mockery does not last long, as Samsung tends to incorporate the same feature or technology in their products sooner or later.

Just a few days ago, during the Samsung Unpacked event, the company launched the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones along with the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently the biggest and most powerful Android tablet that one can buy, and it is also one of the biggest tablets with a notch in the world.

Samsung, the same company which made witty ads against the notch on Apple iPhone has now incorporated a notch on its biggest tablet ever. While the models like the Tab S8 and the Tab S8+ do not have a notch, the more premium Tab S8 Ultra comes with one, which seems like an obvious design choice to distinguish the ultra model from the rest of the lineup.

To Samsung's credit, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra does have dual selfie cameras, placed inside the notch with a dedicated 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lens. The cameras also support 4K video recording, which makes it one of the best tablets for video recording and video conferencing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has slightly thin bezels around the display when compared to the other two models. However, if Samsung wanted, they could have completely avoided the notch. One good thing about the notch is that the company is not trying to hide it in the marketing images and is actually embracing the notch.

Notch Is Not Going Anywhere

Although Apple shrank the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, the notch might not go away completely, at least in the next few years. We now have phones, tablets, and even laptops with a notch and we can expect more and more products to launch with a notch in the coming days, although the size of the notch might shrink a bit.

