Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Live Images Spotted Online; Design & Key Spec Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb 9 where it is expected to announce the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series along with the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The Tab S8 series will likely comprise the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The latter is going to be the most premium model of the lineup. Recently the pre-booking of the Galaxy Tab S8 series in Europe gone live, which also revealed their pricing. Now, the latest development has brought live images of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, showing its design and key specs once again ahead of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Live Images Spotted

The live images come to the light by SamMobile. The leaked image reveals the upcoming Samsung tablet will have thin bezels around the display and a notch at the top of the display to house the front-facing camera sensor. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be the only model of the Galaxy Tab S8 series to features dual selfie cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Features We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to come with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate, and Stylus Pen. For imaging, there will be a dual-camera system at the rear panel including a 12MP main lens and a 6MP secondary camera sensor. Upfront, it will offer a pair of 12MP sensors for selfies and video calls.

Further, the tablet is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage option. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack an 11,200 mAh battery unit with 45W charging support. Additionally, the tablet is likely to come in a single Gray color option and to run Android 12 OS on the software front. Lastly, it could measure 326.4 × 208.6 × 6.3mm and weigh 728 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Expected Pricing

As far as the price is concerned, the base variant of the tab will cost EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 98,053) which will come with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the top-end model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is listed with a price tag of EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,43,698).

Apart from these two storage variants, there are said to be four more storage options for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Also, there is no info regarding the India availability of the Galaxy Tab S8 series at this moment.

Besides, the aforementioned features have not been confirmed by Samsung. So, it will be better to take the piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for the Galaxy Unpacked event. Besides, you can head over to our previous story to know about the other two tablets of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

