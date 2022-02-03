Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Series Key Specifications Tipped; 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC At Helm News oi-Megha Rawat

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and the flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones are scheduled to debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are all believed to be part of Samsung's future Galaxy Tab S8 line.

And, ahead of the February 9 launch of Samsung's flagship smartphones and tablets, official-looking images and detailed specifications of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been leaked online, giving the public an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming flagship tablet models.

Popular leakster Evan Blass (through his substack forum) has recently leaked the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra marketing material published by GSMArena a week before the official launch. The forthcoming Tab S8 Ultra will be the company's first tablet to bear the Ultra designation and will feature a large display. The photos' content is in Italian, indicating that they may have come from Samsung's regional website.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet S8 Series Specifications

The dimensions, display size, features, and accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been revealed in leaked photographs. Similar photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones were previously supplied by the tipster, hinting at the specifications of the company's next flagship phones.

The 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) WQXGA LCD TFT display on the next Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Conversely, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is believed to include a 12.4-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a refresh rate of 2,800x1,752 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. According to previous rumors, the tablets will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet S8 Series Battery Power

According to the leaked photos, future tablets would have expandable storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to have an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are said to have 10,090 mAh and 11,200 mAh batteries, respectively, and most will support 45W charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to have a 14.6-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,960x1,848 pixels. According to the leaked photos, all three tablets will come with the S Pen and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C connector, but no charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet S8 Series Price And Availability

The tablets were recently seen on certain European e-commerce websites, with pre-orders available ahead of the planned formal launch on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. On the Samsung website, the Galaxy Tab S8 costs EUR 970 (approximately Rs. 82,100), while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra cost EUR 999 (about Rs. 84,500) and EUR 1,699 (nearly Rs. 1,43,700), respectively.

