Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Up For Pre-Booking; Expected Price, Features Known So Far

Samsung is gearing up for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb 9. The brand is expected to unveil the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series along with the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8 series will include the standard Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy tablets. Now, all three tablets have been listed on the retailer site in Europe for pre-booking, which also reveals their pricing ahead of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-Booking Begins In Europe

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the top-end model of the lineup which is now listed for pre-booking and the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage variant of the tab will carry a price tag of EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,43,698).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is listed for pre-orders with the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model and will come with a price tag of EUR 999 EUR (roughly Rs. 84,493). Lastly, the standard Galaxy Tab S8 is listed with a price tag of EUR 970 (roughly Rs. 82,046).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Features We Know So Far

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will have a dual rear camera system housing a 13MP main lens and a 6MP secondary lens. Upfront, they will feature a 12MP single camera for selfies and videos. Under the hood, all three tablets will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both tablets will come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage option.

Upfront, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will flaunta 12.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a WQXGA+(2800 x 1752 pixels) resolution, while the Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel with WQXGA (2560 X 1600 pixels) resolution. However, both tablets will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, the Plus variant will pack a large 10,090 mAh battery unit, while the standard variant will be backed by a smaller 8,000 mAh battery. Other features will include 45W fast charging support, Android 12 OS, and Dolby Atmos support.

Coming to the Ultra model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage option. It will have a bigger 11,200 mAh battery, a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate, and Stylus Pen. For imaging, it will sport 12MP + 6MP dual-camera system at the rear panel, while 12MP + 12MP sensors at the front.

What We Think

This is not the first time; we are hearing about the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Previously, many leaks were revealed the pricing details which are different from the aforementioned pricing. So, we'll suggest our readers to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for the official launch on Feb 9.

