Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Roundup: Expected Price & Features We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup launch on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST). At the same event, the South Korean brand is rumored to unveil the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. The lineup is likely to comprise three models - the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra.

The possible pricing, features, and design of the tablets were leaked online multiple times. A recent report by WinFuture has also revealed detailed features of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Here's the quick roundup of the upcoming Tab S8 series tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus Features We Know So Far

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will share some similar features. Both tabs will ship with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13MP main lens and a 6MP secondary lens. Upfront, they will feature a 12MP single camera. Under the hood, the tablets will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; however, it was previously rumored to feature Snapdragon 888 chip.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage option. However, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will pack a large 10,090 mAh battery, while the standard variant will be backed by a smaller 8,000 mAh battery. Both are expected to come with 45W fast charging support, Android 12 OS, and Dolby Atmos support.

In terms of display, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will have a 12.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a WQXGA+(2800 x 1752 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, on the other hand, the Tab S8 will offer an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel with WQXGA(2560 X 1600 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both models will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to be available in Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Features We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be a premium offering from the lineup. It will have the same 12MP + 6MP dual-camera system at the rear panel. However, the Ultra model will offer a pair of 12MP sensors at the front.

It will also run the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC; however, it will be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage option. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack a bigger 11,200 mAh battery. It is tipped to come in a single Gray color option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Expected Pricing

All models of the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be flagship offerings. Rumors suggested the Ultra variant could start at KRW 1,469,000 (around Rs. 95,478), while the Tab S8+ will come with a starting price of KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680), and the standard model will start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800). However, it will be better to take it as speculations and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

