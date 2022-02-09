Just In
Samsung Valentine's Day Sale: Best Samsung Smartphones To Gift With Discount Price
Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands across the globe. The South Korean brand caters to a large segment of the population, offering a wide range of products across all price ranges. For instance, we have premium flagships with the Samsung Galaxy S series and affordable smartphones with the Galaxy F series. Now, the Samsung Valentine's Day Sale is offering a huge discount on some of the best Samsung smartphones to gift your loved ones.
Going into the details, the Samsung Valentine's Day Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for just Rs. 54,999. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999. Plus, foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are also available at a huge discount.
One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at the Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. This is available for just Rs. 34,999. Other devices like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M12. Affordable phones like the Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Galaxy F42 5G are also available at a discounted price.
Apart from these, the Samsung Valentine's Day Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy A52 for just Rs. 27,499 and the Galaxy A52s 5G for Rs. 37,499. Other devices like the Galaxy A03 Core and the Galaxy A03s are available at a huge discount.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP Price: Rs. 74,999 (27% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this tab for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999 (47% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this tab for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,749 (29% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,749 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (13% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (4GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% Off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 13% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (6GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (13% Off)
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 19% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,71,999 (13% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95999 (11% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,499 ; MRP: Rs. 29,499 (7% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 7% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,499 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (9% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A52s is available at 9% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (2GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (24% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available at 24% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A03s (4GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,499 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A03s is available at 17% discount during Samsung Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
