Amazon Sale: Up To 25% Off On Best Oppo Smartphones

    If you're looking for a camera smartphone, Oppo is the name that pops to mind. Oppo has released several premium smartphones with camera-rich features. Moreover, the Amazon Sale on Oppo phones is now offering up to a 25 percent discount. This makes devices like the Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo Reno series, and much more available at a cheaper price. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Sale on Oppo phones.

     
    Going into the details, the Amazon Sale on Oppo phones is offering several smartphones at a discount. The list includes the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. These phones are priced at Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 25,990, respectively.

    Several Oppo A series are also available at a discount at the Amazon Sale on Oppo phones. For instance, the Oppo A55 is now priced at Rs. 15,490. One can also check out the Oppo A74 5G for just Rs. 16,990 and the Oppo A54 for just Rs. 13,990. Other devices like the Oppo A16 and the Oppo A16K are also available at a discount.

    Apart from these, the Amazon Sale on Oppo phones is offering a massive price cut on the premium Reno smartphone. For instance, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is now priced at Rs. 38,990.

    OPPO F19 Pro

    OPPO F19 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (8% Off)

    OPPO F19 Pro is available at 8% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Oppo A55

    Oppo A55

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)

    Oppo A55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G
     

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13% Off)

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A31

    OPPO A31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

    OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

    OPPO A74 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A16k

    OPPO A16k

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (25% Off)

    OPPO A16k is available at 25% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo A16

    Oppo A16

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (16% Off)

    Oppo A16 is available at 16% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,490 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo A54

    Oppo A54

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% Off)

    Oppo A54 is available at 7% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 46,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,991 (17% Off)

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo Reno6 5G

    Oppo Reno6 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 35,990 ; Deal Price: Rs.29,270 ; You Save: Rs. 6,720 (19% Off)

    Oppo Reno6 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Oppo sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,270 onwards during the sale.

    X