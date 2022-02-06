List Of Best Premium Smartphones To Gift This Valentine's Day 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are just a few days ahead of the occasion of Valentine's Day celebrations. Already, there are numerous discounts and offers in many sales to celebrate the occasion. If you want to gift your loved ones any gadget for Valentine's Day, then this is the right time as you can get alluring offers on the same. Especially, there are many premium smartphones available at great discounts.

If you want to buy a premium smartphone such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Vivo X70 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and more, then the ongoing sales and offers are the best things to consider to save a considerable sum of money. Take a look at the premium smartphones available for purchase at a discount and gift your loved ones the same to celebrate the occasion.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus 9 RT Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 9 Pro Price: Rs. 60,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: Rs. 67,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera

11MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n41/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 9R 5G Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 79,990

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs. 79,990

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,28,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs

6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display

3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4,500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Price: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs

6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4,000 mAh Battery Vivo X70 Pro Price: Rs. 46,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA (n3/n5/n77/78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,450 mAh battery iQOO 7 Legend Price: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (Typical) battery

