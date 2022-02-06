Just In
- 29 min ago GTA: V With Support For Ray-Tracing Will Launch On March 15 For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
- 1 hr ago How To Change Email ID On Instagram; Step-By-Step Guide
- 17 hrs ago Instagram Launches ‘Take A Break’ Feature To Help Youth Maintain A Balance
- 18 hrs ago Microsoft Testing New Windows 11 Features; Experimental Features Exclusive To Testers
Don't Miss
- Sports Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Indian cricketers mourn demise of legendary singer
- News State funeral for Lata Mangeshkar: 2-day national mourning; Tricolour to fly at half mast
- Finance 5 Best Tax Saving Fixed Deposits To Bet In 2022
- Movies Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92
- Lifestyle Spice Up Your Look With Our Style Guide For Valentine’s Day!
- Automobiles Top-Selling SUVs In India In January 2022: Tata Motors Takes The Top Spot
- Education JKPSC PO Main Admit Card 2022 Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
List Of Best Premium Smartphones To Gift This Valentine's Day 2022
We are just a few days ahead of the occasion of Valentine's Day celebrations. Already, there are numerous discounts and offers in many sales to celebrate the occasion. If you want to gift your loved ones any gadget for Valentine's Day, then this is the right time as you can get alluring offers on the same. Especially, there are many premium smartphones available at great discounts.
If you want to buy a premium smartphone such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Vivo X70 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and more, then the ongoing sales and offers are the best things to consider to save a considerable sum of money. Take a look at the premium smartphones available for purchase at a discount and gift your loved ones the same to celebrate the occasion.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 9 RT
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 60,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Price: Rs. 67,499
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo V23 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n41/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- 11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9R 5G
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 79,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12
Price: Rs. 79,990
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,28,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display
- 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21
Price: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4,000 mAh Battery
Vivo X70 Pro
Price: Rs. 46,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n3/n5/n77/78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,450 mAh battery
iQOO 7 Legend
Price: Rs. 39,990
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (Typical) battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239