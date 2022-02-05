ENGLISH

    Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Special Discount Offers On Best Infinix Smartphones

    By
    |

    Infinix is a popular brand when it comes to affordable smartphones with attractive features. In fact, Infinix is very popular in the sub-Rs. 10K segment in India. The brand also offers mid-range smartphones with an affordable price tag and premium features, making them popular all the way through.

     

    If you're looking for a new smartphone, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is the place to head to. Here's everything you need to know about the new Flipkart Infinix Days Sale.

    Flipkart Infinix Days Sale

    Going into the details, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering a massive discount on the Hot series, the Infinix Hot 11S gets a 28 percent discount, costing just Rs. 9,999. One can also check out the Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 10 Play, which have received a huge discount.

    Similarly, the Infinix Note series also gets a price cut at the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. The Infinix Note 11 is now priced at Rs. 11,999. Plus, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is available for just Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 19,999.

    Moving on, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Infinix Smart 5A at a huge discount. Joining the list is the Infinix Smart 5, which gets a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 7,499.

    Infinix Hot 11S (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (28% off)

    Infinix Hot 11S is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 11 (Glacier Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)

    Infinix Note 11 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

    Infinix Hot 11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,199 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (10% off)

    Infinix Smart 5A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,199 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)

    Infinix Note 11s is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)

    Infinix Note 11s is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5 ( Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)

    Infinix Smart 5 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (Aegean Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Infinx Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.

