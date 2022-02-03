Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Cut: Check Out Offers And Discounts News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone 13 has received a price drop in India on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. Not only the iPhone 13 but also the iPhone 12 has also received a price cut. These discounts are available for the buyers who choose to buy these phones from iStore India as well.

Going by the same, there is a price cut of Rs. 5,000, which takes the cost of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 74,990. Furthermore, there is additional discount and offers as well. Let's take a look at these details from here.

Apple iPhone 13 Discount

In addition to the Rs. 5,000 price drop on Flipkart, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,850, bank offers and cashback benefits as well. Notably, these discounts are applicable on all the storage options of iPhone including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Eventually, these storage variants are available for Rs. 74,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 1,04,900 respectively with the Rs. 5,000 discount on Flipkart. With the exchange, the iPhone 13 will be available starting from Rs. 56,050 and the exchange value depends on the model you trade in.

On the other hand, iStore India offers the iPhone 13 starting from Rs. 51,000. The trade-in is applicable on all the store models and it accepts models ranging from iPhone SE first generation to iPhone 6, and newer versions. The exchange value for the iPhone 12 is Rs. 31,120 while that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is Rs. 36,485.

Also, there are additional bank offers on using a credit card from SBI, Kotak Bank or ICICI Bank for the purchase. Buyers can get up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on using any of these cards to buy the iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Discount

Talking about the iPhone 12 Mini, the smartphone can be purchased at a discount starting from Rs. 49,999 while its actual price is Rs. 59,900 on Flipkart, which is a discount of Rs. 9,901. There will be more offers in the form of coupons and offers and users of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get 5% premium unlimited cashback.

There will be an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,850 depending on the model you trade in. The 12GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is available at a discount of 15%, which will let buyers get the smartphone at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart. The website offers the same bank discounts on the 64GB variant as well.

