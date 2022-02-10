Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: The Jostle For Premium Phones continue

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, features an S Pen, upgraded cameras, and so on. As an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be considered the epitome of flagship currently in the market. At the same time, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is no less with a powerful processor, advanced camera system, and a flagship design. Here's the detailed comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price Factor

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in multiple variants, which are 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. The phone starts from USD 1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,700). On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also available in multiple variants.

These storage models include 128GB for Rs. 1,29,900 and 256GB for Rs. 1,39,900. There's also a 512GB model costing Rs. 1,59,900 and a 1TB model for Rs. 1,79,900. As one can see, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is significantly more expensive. That said, we still don't know the exact Indian pricing of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design Details

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max pack flagship designs. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. More importantly, the phone ships with the S Pen, which is built into the phone's body, giving users the scope to do more.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with a notch cutout. The smartphone offers a premium build with stainless steel frame and tempered glass protection at the front and the back. Both are classy phones, but the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the lack of a smart Pen reduce its ratings of it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 13 Pro Max draws power from the in-house A15 Bionic chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Don't be fooled by the 6GB RAM on the iPhone as the Bionic chipset has proved to be extremely capable.

At the same time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor has been tested at several benchmarks and can hold its own. When it comes to hardware performance, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max are powerful devices, no doubt. At the same time, the added 12GB RAM on the Samsung phone makes a plus point here.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging support (not included in box), the fastest seen on any Samsung phone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max includes a 4,352 mah battery paired with a 20W charger, which isn't included in the box. Plus, the iPhone supports wireless charging with its MagSafe charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera Comparison

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 10MP telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. Plus, there's a 40MP selfie camera in the front.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with three 12MP sensors. One is a wide-angle lens, the second is an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third is a telephoto lens capable of offering 3x optical zoom. The cameras can also shoot native 4K videos at 60fps in Dolby Vision format and supports ProRes video recording capability. Plus, there's a powerful selfie camera that doubles for Face ID tech.

Here, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have powerful cameras sensors as well as camera features. If you're looking for a camera-centric phone, both are good choices as they are powerful in their hold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which Should You Pick?

This finally brings us to the verdict of comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new Samsung phone seems to be a good choice in many departments, including the price. It also includes a bigger battery, faster-charging prowess, and more importantly, an S Pen with the phone.

To note, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max runs iOS, which are huge differentiating factors. Android lovers would certainly love everything the S22 Ultra has to offer while Apple fans will stick to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Nevertheless, it's evident that Samsung has upped the competition with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and it remains to be seen what Apple will offer.