Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Live Updates: Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 event is slated to be hosted on February 9 at 8:30 PM IST (10 AM ET). This is the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year and it will be livestreamed via the official channels of the company. As of now, there is confirmation regarding the devices that will be announced at the event except for the Galaxy S22 series flagship smartphones.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones comprises three models - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company has already shared the invitation for the event and it is seen with the tagline "The Epic Standard". As per the company, this event will set a new standard for smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Live Updates

The event will be livestreamed via the official Newsroom site. We will update the live stream video once it is available. Also, you can stay updated with the minute-by-minute live updates from here in this live blog as we post it as the action unfolds at the event.

Already, we have come across tons of leaks regarding the Galaxy S22 flagship smartphones and we need to wait until tomorrow to see which of these rumors will come true. In addition to the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, there are expectations that the company might unveil the Galaxy Tab S8, an iPad Pro rival, a slew of accessories for the smartphone series and tablet and a new pair of wireless earbuds.

As usual, the upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is tipped to make use of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the Exynos 2200 processor will be used in India and elsewhere. There are speculations that the Galaxy S22 smartphones might feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The high-end variant in the lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with an S Pen.

When it comes to the tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is expected to comprise the upcoming models including the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The upcoming tablets are said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Best Mobiles in India